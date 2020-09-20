Register
05:29 GMT20 September 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    A supporter of WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange posts a sign on the Woolwich Crown Court fence, ahead of a hearing to decide whether Assange should be extradited to the United States, in London, Britain February 25, 2020

    2017 Trump-Approved Pardon Offer for Assange Was Never Realistic, Analyst Suggests

    © REUTERS / HENRY NICHOLLS
    Opinion
    Get short URL
    0 01
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/09/11/1080489664_0:0:3278:1844_1200x675_80_0_0_c5aaff74a825b9dbceef199531cd3851.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/analysis/202009201080515349-2017-trump-approved-pardon-offer-for-assange-was-never-realistic-analyst-suggests/

    Donald Trump was “aware of and had approved of” Congressman Dana Rohrabacher's offer to pardon WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange, the court holding his extradition hearing was told Friday. The existence of the offer was confirmed by barrister Jennifer Robinson, who was present at the 2017 meeting in the Ecuadorian Embassy during Rohrabacher’s visit.

    Congressman Rohrabacher’s presidentially-approved offer to pardon Julian Assange in exchange for information on the source of the 2016 leak of the Democratic National Committee’s emails offered no guarantees, would have ruined Assange’s reputation as a journalist, and wouldn’t have benefited Trump politically either, says Earl Rasmussen, executive vice president of the Washington-based Eurasia Centre think tank.

    “Yes, the Congressman did meet with Julian Assange and yes he did propose a potential resolution. However, there was no official position from the United States, no assurances provided by the State Department, the Justice Department or the White House. This was hypothetical and I think a reasonable topic to bring up with the Assange team. However, I do not believe that the Administration would have supported such a deal if it did occur. Moreover, Assange upheld high journalistic ethical standards by not revealing the source,” Rasmussen told Sputnik.

    According to the analyst, the dropping of the US charges against Assange would have benefitted him, at least temporarily, by allowing him to finally leave what was effectively his imprisonment inside the Ecuadorian Embassy in London.

    “However, he would have revealed his source and would have gone against his own ethical standards, thus weakening his journalistic independence and destroying relationships with current and future sources,” Rasmussen stressed, speculating on why Assange did not take the deal.
    Supporters of WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange protest outside the Old Bailey, the Central Criminal Court ahead of a hearing to decide whether Assange should be extradited to the United States, in London, Britain September 9, 2020.
    © REUTERS / HENRY NICHOLLS
    Supporters of WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange protest outside the Old Bailey, the Central Criminal Court ahead of a hearing to decide whether Assange should be extradited to the United States, in London, Britain September 9, 2020.

    No Benefit to Trump Either

    If Assange accepted a hypothetical deal, Trump, having found out the source of the DNC leaks, would have been able to “clearly state who the source was and that there was no collusion with the Russians or WikiLeaks,” Rasmussen noted. However, he added that by that point, the Democratic Party and media’s Russiagate conspiracy mongering was already too far gone, and they would have been unlikely to accept the president’s revelations.

    “Moreover, there would have been significant political backlash and potential adverse implications for using his position for what would have been clearly perceived as a personal gain,” Rasmussen stressed. “Any satisfaction would have been short lived and the noise for removal would have grown even louder,” with the “never ending Russiagate hoax” continuing to churn.
    MSNBC's Rachel Maddow warns DNI report highlights Russia's and China's ability to shut down US power grid during extreme winter weather
    Screenshot, MSNBC
    MSNBC's Rachel Maddow warns DNI report highlights Russia's and China's ability to shut down US power grid during extreme winter weather

    For these reasons, the analyst believes that the conditional pardon offer by Rohrabacher, “while well intentioned, had a low probability of ever being accepted in any format,” and would have “provided no real lasting positive effects for either Julian Assange or President Trump.”

    Assange Has Already Dropped Hints About DNC Emails’ Source

    Rasmussen recalled that Assange had already revealed, in early 2017, that WikiLeaks did not receive its information from Russia, or any state actor.

    Cyber crime
    © Photo : PIxabay
    'We Have Absolute Proof' DNC Leaks Were Not Hacked, NSA Whistleblower Says
    Last month, former NSA cryptographer-turned whistleblower Bill Binney and his organization Veteran Intelligence Professionals for Sanity (VIPS) concluded a forensic investigation into the DNC email leak, revealing that they could not have been hacked via the internet, and must have been downloaded onto a USB or CD-ROM before being transfered to WikiLeaks. “We have the forensic evidence to prove it,” Binney told Sputnik last month.

    “More recently, we have the now unclassified sworn testimony of Crowd Strike, stating that there was no proof that the Russians hacked the DNC and no evidence of the emails being exfiltrated. Hence, it appears more likely that they were provided to Julian from a source inside the DNC itself,” Rasmussen added, without commenting on who this source might be.

    In 2016, following the murder of Democratic staffer Seth Rich outside his Washington, DC home, Assange fueled speculation that he may have been the source of the DNC leaks by bringing up the Rich case as an example of the dangers faced by whistleblowers.

    Whistleblower Could Die in Prison if Convicted

    Assange has been indicted by the US Department of Justice on 18 separate charges, most of them related to violations of the Espionage Act. If extradited from the UK and convicted in a US court, he could face up to 175 years in prison.

    © Photo : Mohamed Elmaazi
    Trump 'Approved' of Pardon Offer to Assange in Exchange for Source of DNC Leaks, Jen Robinson Says
    A London court concluded the ninth day of extradition hearings for Assange on Friday. Assange has been imprisoned at Belmarsh since April 2019, after being dragged out of the Ecuadorian Embassy in London where he took refuge in June 2012.

    Friday’s hearing included the bombshell confirmation by barrister Jen Robinson, who has provided Assange with legal representation since 2010, that Congressman Dana Rohrabacher offered the WikiLeaks founder some sort of “pardon, assurance or agreement” for non-prosecution which would enable him to leave the Embassy and “get on with his life” in exchange for information about the source of the DNC leaks. Robinson confirmed that the deal was personally approved of by President Donald Trump. She added that Assange “did not provide the identity of any source.”

    The views and opinions expressed in the article do not necessarily reflect those of Sputnik.

    Related:

    'Kangaroo Court': Joe Rogan Says Wrong to Prosecute Assange For 'Horrific Crimes' He Exposed
    Live Updates: WikiLeaks Founder Julian Assange's Extradition Hearing, Day 9
    Trump 'Approved' of Pardon Offer to Assange in Exchange for Source of DNC Leaks, Jen Robinson Says
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    A model demonstrates a coat from the 1968 autumn-winter collection at the Moscow House of Fashion, August 1967
    Soviet Fashion: Trendy Autumn Outfits for Women in the 1960s and 1970s
    Vaccine Virtuoso
    Vaccine Virtuoso
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse