18:02 GMT17 September 2020
    EU Treats Britain With 'Disdain and Strict Laws', Analyst Believes

    Boris Jonhson has faced another challenge to his Brexit plans after Scotland's law officer quit in protest over PM's controversial approach to the UK’s exit from the EU. As it stands Johnson is in midst of a rebellion from his own benches after a cabinet minister said that the bill, “in a limited and specific way”, does break international law.

    Analyst Bob Lister, in this interview, believes Scottish official's resignation did not leave much impact on Boris Johnson. He also reminded that despite criticism towards the Internal Market Bill, the UK is not the only one guilty of breaking some of the international treaties.

    Sputnik: What does this resignation mean for the PM and his government?

    Bob Lister: I don't think it will particularly bother Boris. I don't think it'll mean a great deal to him. I think possibly the reasons behind his resignation were deeper than just this treaty act that Boris is putting through. I think really, we can discount it.

    Sputnik: How likely is it that the PM's amendments to the market bill will pass through parliament?

    Bob Lister: I think there are about 30 Tory abstentions and I think possibly the whips may have talked them through what the changes are going to be because there will be some slight changes to the amendment bill. But what these people need to remember is that it is not the UK that is guilty solely of breaking some of these international treaties. If you remember, one of the conditions that we weren't allowed to subsidise British steel or any other firms in the UK, yet EU subsidised Airbus; they very much are subsidising daily Deutsche Bank who would go totally bust if it wasn't for Germany, and they have one law for us and one law for themselves. In the 1990s, it was a BSE beef crisis, if you remember we were banned from selling beef to France. When our beef was proven to be free of BSE, the French still refused to take our beef, and the EU fined them €100,000 a day if they didn't take our beef. They still didn't take our beef and yet the EU didn't make the French pay the UK any money. We're just treated with disdain and with strict laws when the other countries in the EU break the rules themselves. It's laughable that they are accusing us of treaty breaking when they've done so much themselves.

    ‘Unconscionable’: Former UK Attorney General Hits Out at Gov’t Over Brexit Internal Market Bill

    Sputnik: Is Boris Johnson right in his controversial approach particularly after similar controversial decisions from the EU in the past? 

    Bob Lister: We have to remember that the trade from Northern Ireland to the UK is sacrosanct for us and for them. We should be able to allow free trade between Northern Ireland and ourselves and that's what Boris is trying to do, is to protect. The EU is trying to break up the United Kingdom into little pockets so that we will be isolated. We have to blame I'm afraid people like Tony Blair, who was guilty of taking us to an illegal war without proper investigation. We've got John Major who signed the Maastricht Treaty, which bound us even further into the EU without a vote. These are people that have been working behind our back with the EU trying to stop Brexit. We shouldn't listen to any of these people. We just need to move on. I think Boris is doing the right thing and I'm hoping that some of those Tory abstainers will see the right thing and vote with it. They run the risk of the Tories losing their majority that's the danger and would they really do that to the country - let labour or liberals into coalition - it would be stupid! Absolutely stupid! They must have learned their lesson from the last general election in my opinion.

    The views and opinions expressed in the article do not necessarily reflect those of Sputnik.

    Brexit, EU, UK
