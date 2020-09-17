Register
18:02 GMT17 September 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    The Union flag is reflected in a puddle during an event called Brussels calling to celebrate the friendship between Belgium and Britain at the Grand Place in Brussels, Thursday, Jan. 30, 2020

    'That's a Good Thing': UKIP Leader Believes UK Should Be 'Completely Relaxed' About No-Deal Outcome

    © AP Photo / Francisco Seco
    Opinion
    Get short URL
    0 10
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107929/90/1079299011_0:245:3072:1973_1200x675_80_0_0_2e9e0c707c023c6fd6fcf4db3e3fd010.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/analysis/202009171080491157-thats-a-good-thing-ukip-leader-believes-uk-should-be-completely-relaxed-about-no-deal-outcome/

    Michael Gove will face members of the Scottish parliament to debate the controversial Internal Market Bill after UK Business Secretary Alok Sharma earlier declined an invitation to appear before Holyrood’s finance committee. Many Scottish politicians believe that the bill will strip key devolved powers from Scotland and weaken the parliament. 

    Donald McKay, Leader of UKIP Scotland, is pleased with the Internal Market Bill passed in the House of Commons this week, as it gives back control to the UK over certain domains that was stripped under the Withdrawal Agreement.

    Sputnik: What was your reaction to the Internal Market Bill passing through parliament?

    Donald McKay: Well, I think it highlights the fact that the original withdrawal agreement was flawed. UKIP have long argued for a no-deal Brexit. I think this is justified because the withdrawal agreement actually had, in article 4, a provision that the withdrawal treaty takes legal precedence over anything in the UK is domestic law. No government should have passed or signed a Treaty of that sort. So in a sense, the chickens are coming home to roost and what we see is the UK taking control of those things, which it should take control over. So I'm very much pleased that this has happened. I think it's a good thing. I hope that the internal market bill becomes law.

    Sputnik: The SNP have claimed that the Internal Market Bill could take powers from the Scottish Government, do you think this is the case?

    Donald McKay: Well, I hope it does! UKIP'S policy is to get rid of the Scottish Parliament, which we believe serves no purpose and is nothing more than a glorified and expensive form of local government. I welcome anything that diminishes and ultimately abolishes the Scottish Parliament since that's our policy. It's very expensive we've got a First Minister that earns more than the Prime Minister of the United Kingdom which is a dreadful situation in itself. So yes, I hope that it does damage the devolved parliament. We would like to see it disappear.

    Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson walks to his office in Downing Street after a cabinet meeting in London, Tuesday, Sept. 15, 2020.
    © AP Photo / Frank Augstein
    Edging Towards Compromise? Johnson Reportedly Set to Address Concerns of Tory Rebels on Brexit Bill

    Sputnik: Do you think that Boris Johnson still wants a deal with the EU?

    Donald McKay: Well, it's difficult to know because politics is such a sophisticated game that people don't always want what they appear to give the impression they want. It has long been UKIP policy that we leave on WTO terms, that we leave without a deal. This might actually happen, although it looked as if it wasn't going to happen, but it might actually happen. I would suspect that there will be something cobbled up before the 31st of December. 

    The United Kingdom should be completely relaxed about the prospect of leaving the European Union with no deal whatsoever. That is a good thing. I think it's possible that it may happen but it's likely that if it does happen, it will happen by default rather than because of any strategy. So I'm not sure that the British government wants to leave the EU at all. Far less leave without any Deal but it may be that that's what happens because of the fairly complicated negotiations that have been taking place over the last two years. I welcome it, I hope we do leave without a deal. We don't need a deal. We are an independent sovereign state, and we shouldn't recognise any authority above our own.

     

    The views and opinions expressed in the article do not necessarily reflect those of Sputnik.

    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Swedish Actress Britt Ekland (L) with husband, British actor Peter Sellers on 19 February 1964; Japanese artist Yoko Ono (C) after her wedding with musician and member of The Beatles, John Lennon, on 20 March 1969; English actress Amanda Barrie (R) with husband, actor Robin Hunter on 19 June 1967
    From Trains to Shorts: How Wedding Fashion Has Changed Over the Century
    ‘Trump & Friends’
    ‘Trump & Friends’
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse