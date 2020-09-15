Register
02:09 GMT15 September 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    Oct. 11, 2018, an Israeli flag in front of the village of Majdal Shams in the Israeli-controlled Golan Heights. Syria slammed President Donald Trump's abrupt declaration that Washington will recognise Israel's sovereignty over the Israeli-occupied Golan Heights, saying Friday March 22, 2019, the statement was irresponsible and a threat to international peace and stability

    Israel Aims to ‘Shore Up’ Arab Support With Peace Deals to ‘Legitimize’ Crimes Against Palestinians

    © AP Photo / Ariel Schalit
    Opinion
    Get short URL
    0 10
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107376/07/1073760769_0:207:4110:2519_1200x675_80_0_0_40ecb31e1ea8c3dd6b2ae2e84d4a70c8.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/analysis/202009151080458304-israel-aims-to-shore-up-arab-support-with-peace-deals-to-legitimize-crimes-against-palestinians/

    The recent agreement between Israel and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) to normalize their relations is part of Israel’s strategy to garner as much support as possible in the Arab world to legitimize its crimes in Palestine, Miko Peled, a human rights activist, told Radio Sputnik’s By Any Means Necessary Monday.

    Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu departed for Washington, DC, on Sunday to attend a Tuesday ceremony at the White House, where he will sign agreements with ministers from the UAE and Bahrain to normalize Israel’s diplomatic relations with the two Persian Gulf nations. The pacts will be Israel’s third and fourth peace treaties with Arab countries, after those it signed with Egypt in 1979 and Jordan in 1994.

    https://www.spreaker.com/user/radiosputnik/wildfires-hurricanes-show-extent-of-ecol
    “Israel’s strategy has always been to try to shore up as much support in the Arab world, one way or another, in order to legitimize its crimes in Palestine. And so they were able to do that through economic means, through selling arms and security systems and of course the peace deal with the Egypt, the largest Arab country, and then with Jordan,” Peled, author of “The General’s Son: Journey of an Israeli in Palestine” and “Injustice: The Story of the Holy Land Foundation Five," told hosts Sean Blackmon and Jacquie Luqman.

    It appears that the Trump administration may be looking toward normalizing relations between Israel and Morocco by introducing direct flights between them. The North African country, an ally of the US, has long harbored close intelligence ties with Israel. According to Daily Sabah, which cited Israeli television station N12, the flight route between the two countries could be a step toward enhanced relations. In addition, N12 reported Saturday that Washington plans to push for Oman and Sudan to also establish diplomatic ties with Israel.

    Last Wednesday, US President Donald Trump’s son-in-law and senior White House adviser, Jared Kushner, told reporters that Saudi Arabia and Bahrain had also agreed to open their airspace to Israel. 

    “They [Saudi Arabia and Bahrain] agreed to open their airspace not just to flights from Israel to the United Arab Emirates and back, but to all eastward travel,” Kushner said, Times of Israel reported.

    “Gradually, what they want to do is develop good relations with the Arab countries so as to say, look, these Palestinians just don’t want peace, Peled explained. “The reality is, the Palestinians are being killed, they’re being thrown out of their homes, they are living in an apartheid regime, the racism, the brutality, the violence that they are suffering at the hands of Israel … and so Israel is going around and around trying to shore up support in as many Arab countries as possible as a strategy to defend itself.”

    “These Arab countries are slowly falling into this trap, some because they want access to America, some because they’re quite happy to do business with Israel, so they don’t really care about Israel crimes toward the Palestinians,” he added. 

    “This is the reality in these countries, where the regimes find it profitable for them to do business with Israel, to normalize Israel. And really, mostly, this is because it’s a stepping stone to America. This gives them access to America, better access to buy weapons and get weapons from America.”

    The views and opinions expressed in the article do not necessarily reflect those of Sputnik.

    Related:

    Trump Was Enraged When Told Israel-UAE Deal Wouldn’t Make It Into New Book, Woodward Claims
    Protest Underway in Israel's Ben Gurion Airport Ahead of Netanyahu's Departure to US
    Stopping West Bank 'Annexation'? This Was the Goal Behind Bahrain's Deal With Israel, Analyst Says
    Excited and Surprised: Bahrain's Tiny Jewish Community Welcomes Deal With Israel
    Sounds of Artillery Fire Heard in Lebanon-Israel Border Area, Reports Say
    Tags:
    Palestine, US, UAE, Bahrain, Israel
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    On Guard for the Country: Iran Holds Annual Military Drills in Gulf of Oman
    Truth Bombs Galore
    Truth Bombs Galore
    Russian two-vector vaccine against coronavirus
    Russia’s Vaccine Against COVID-19 in Facts and Details
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse