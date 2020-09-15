Register
03:40 GMT15 September 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    Placard with the colors of the Palestinian flags at a barbed wire

    Palestinians Lick Wounds of Their Failed Diplomacy as Israel Preps to Ink Peace Pacts, Fatah Member

    © AP Photo / Nasser Nasser
    Opinion
    Get short URL
    by
    0 0 0
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107961/23/1079612396_0:0:3072:1728_1200x675_80_0_0_7b1a43314002b3de952ab8694acaa0e6.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/analysis/202009151080458030-palestinians-lick-wounds-of-their-failed-diplomacy-as-israel-preps-to-ink-peace-pacts-fatah-member/

    Palestinians used to pride themselves with the achievements of their diplomacy, says a Fatah member, critical of his government. Now, however, that past glory is gone as Gulf states prefer to sign deals with Israel, bypassing the PA.

    Final preparations are currently underway in Washington, where Israel will sign its peace and normalisation agreements with the United Arab Emirates and Bahrain respectively.

    However, the event has not been met with much enthusiasm on Palestinian streets.

    Anger is Boiling

    Tuesday has already been declared as the day of rage across the West Bank, with Palestinians expected to raise their flag in objection to the normalisation deals.

    Palestinians around the world are also being encouraged to take to the streets, staging demonstrations against the agreements in front of the US, UAE and Bahrain embassies.

    "The Palestinian people are angry and disapproving of the normalisation agreements," said Dimitri Diliani, a member of Fatah Revolutionary Guard, "but the weird thing is that the PA hasn't done anything to prevent these deals from happening. They haven't even talked to Abu Dhabi since 2014".

    Yet, there have been attempts to change the situation. Shortly after the announcement that proclaimed the normalisation of ties between the UAE and Israel, the Palestinian Authority recalled its ambassador from Abu Dhabi, with PA politicians firing left, right and centre in their condemnation of the deal.

    Similar measures were also taken after Bahrain followed the steps of the UAE, a move that Diliani decried as "a failure of Palestinian diplomacy".

    "In the past we were proud of our diplomatic machine. Now nothing has been left of its past glory."

    Failed Diplomacy

    The last achievement of the Palestinian diplomacy, says Diliani, occurred in 2012 when the PA was admitted to the United Nations as a non-member observer state.

    Some gains have also been obtained by pro-Palestinian groups that pushed the International Criminal Court to open a probe into Israel's alleged war crimes in the West Bank and Gaza, and the pressure they exerted on some European states to label Israeli products made in what's considered to be "occupied" Palestinian territories. 

    However, these have paled in comparison to the achievements of Israel's advocacy. Although the Jewish state hasn't invested much funds into its foreign ministry, diverting most of the nation’s resources to the security apparatus, it did manage to obtain the support of several international players, partially due to the personal connection between Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and US President Donald Trump and partially due to the country's diplomatic efforts.

    Since 2017 and up until today, Israel has managed to bang out a number of impressive gains. Shortly after Trump took office, he recognized Jerusalem as the capital of the Jewish state, moving the US embassy there several months later and pushing other countries to follow suit.

    Later, in 2019, the Trump administration acknowledged the legality of Jewish settlements in the disputed West Bank, worked on promoting a resolution to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, and tried to bridge the gaps between Israel and the Gulf states, efforts that have been bearing fruit at the present.

    Diliani refutes allegations that the normalisation deals will take Israel's "annexation plans" off the table. Nor does he believe that the pacts will bring economic benefits to the Palestinians, simply because of Ramallah's "stubbornness and pride".

    "The Palestinian leadership is OK with accepting money from Israel and Qatar [that funds its rival, Hamas - ed.] but it is not going to take a dime from the UAE. But the rift with the Gulf state has nothing to do with national interests, it is only motivated by President Mahmoud Abbas' fears of Mohammed Dahlan," explained Diliani.

    Dahlan, once Fatah's Preventive Security Chief in Gaza, had to flee the Strip shortly following the coup of 2007 that put Hamas in power, and although he has been living for years in the UAE, Abbas, whose popularity has sunk over the past several years, has always viewed him as a potential rival, waiting for a convenient moment to remove the PA chief from office.

    And while Abbas is concerned with his personal vendetta, Diliani warns that the Palestinian Authority might fail to notice other potential deals that Israel is working on right under their nose.

    The views and opinions expressed in the article do not necessarily reflect those of Sputnik.

    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    On Guard for the Country: Iran Holds Annual Military Drills in Gulf of Oman
    Truth Bombs Galore
    Truth Bombs Galore
    Russian two-vector vaccine against coronavirus
    Russia’s Vaccine Against COVID-19 in Facts and Details
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse