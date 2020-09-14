Register
23:07 GMT14 September 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    Chinese and US national flags are posted for the opening ceremony of the U.S.- China Strategic and Economic Dialogue at The Diaoyutai state guesthouse in Beijing Thursday, May 3, 2012

    ‘Cultural Racism’: US Errs in Assuming China Will Accept Number 2 Spot - Journo

    © AP Photo / Vincent Thian
    Opinion
    Get short URL
    by
    182
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/07/0d/1079867811_0:0:3342:1880_1200x675_80_0_0_649a7e8484290dd9f52e9ba0ac47f455.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/analysis/202009141080457200-cultural-racism-us-errs-in-assuming-china-will-accept-number-2-spot---journo/

    The US considers China a “revisionist power” seeking to upend the post-Cold War world order, but what Americans misunderstand about China is that competition doesn’t necessarily mean a fight to the death for supremacy, a journalist told Sputnik. In fact, Washington’s reaction might just provoke China into chasing that goal.

    Peter Lavelle, host of RT’s “CrossTalk,” told Radio Sputnik’s Fault Lines on Monday that what Westerners misunderstand the most about China is that they feel that having established itself as top dog around the world, the US then kicked the ladder out from under it, making it “against the rules” for a country like China to supplant it.

    [Interview begins at 28:40]

    https://www.spreaker.com/user/radiosputnik/fault-lines-832

    “The Chinese are being told, ‘Well you can rise, but you have to be number 2, and you have to play by our rules,’ and the Chinese are thinking, ‘Well that wasn’t the case when you were coming up, and you changed the rules when you were on top. Why should we play by your rules if we’re just as powerful - if not more powerful - than you are?’”

    “I mean, ask any American, ‘Is it okay if you are number 2?’; and they’ll say, ‘No.’ Ask the Chinese people, ‘Do you want to be forever number 2?’; and they’ll say, ‘No, why, why should we be?’ So I think there’s, you know - the US and its allies, it’s really projecting a kind of cultural racism: ‘We’re The West, we’re a great tradition, and no one can challenge us.’ If you know anything about history, empires come and go,” Lavelle told hosts Shane Stranahan and Jamarl Thomas.

    The journalist noted that contrary to the US, China doesn’t seek to challenge and supplant another nation as world hegemon, but to pursue its own path of development. Indeed, Chinese President Xi Jinping has only predicted China will surpass the underdevelopment caused by its “century of humiliation” between 1842 and 1949 by the centennial of the communist victory in 2049.

    “The Chinese are not exporting their ideology to anywhere else in the world. They’re not asking other countries and peoples to conform to their ways. I mean, they're amazingly non-interventionist. And the United States, because it’s in its genetic code, it must rule, and anyone that challenges it is instantly an enemy. And the Chinese will say, ‘That’s not necessarily true, but if you want to up the ante, well, we can do it, and we have the wherewithal and the patience to do it,’” he said.

    “Just imagine, you know, listen to some of the policy people around Joe Biden. And the Chinese Communist Party Politburo hears ‘Oh, they want to go back into Syria, great.’ When are these people in Washington going to learn? All they do is waste their treasury, waste their lives and destroy their reputation. All the while, the Chinese are building infrastructure, and they’re building the world’s infrastructure now. But of course, the US must be number 1, and the only way the US can do that is through its military force. I mean, American taxpayers pay for it, make a small group of people very, very rich as the country’s infrastructure crumbles. That’s how I see it,” Lavelle said.

    He noted this pride can sometimes worsen domestic situations in the US, noting that while Russia has repeatedly offered to send to the US its specialized firefighting planes to help with the catastrophic wildfires ravaging the West Coast, Washington has always refused this offer. 

    Meanwhile, the helicopters the Oregon National Guard would have been using to fight the fires have instead been deployed to Afghanistan to buttress the US’ 19-year-long war there. He said the view from Moscow is that situations like this show “stupidity” and “a lack of maturity” on the part of the Americans.

    “That is the view here: are you so proud that you won’t even help your own people?” he asked. “I mean, where in the world is a forest fire political outside of the United States and Brazil?”

    “Everything is political in the US. Everything is added into the cultural war and the political struggle for power,” Lavelle said, noting that this is seen in few other places.

    The views and opinions expressed in the article do not necessarily reflect those of Sputnik.

    Related:

    Live Updates: US Lifts ‘Do Not Travel’ Advisory From China - State Department
    Australian Warships Join US-Led Pacific Naval Drills After Canberra Warns of China’s Regional Clout
    US Blocks Goods Made in China's Xinjiang to Combat Forced Labor
    Tags:
    competition, Fault Lines, Peter Lavelle, US, China
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    On Guard for the Country: Iran Holds Annual Military Drills in Gulf of Oman
    Truth Bombs Galore
    Truth Bombs Galore
    Russian two-vector vaccine against coronavirus
    Russia’s Vaccine Against COVID-19 in Facts and Details
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse