Register
21:00 GMT13 September 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    El Palito refinery which belongs to PDVSA is seen in Puerto Cabello, in the state of Carabobo, March 2, 2016. REUTERS/Marco Bello

    Attack on Venezuela Refineries a Playbook US Regime Change Scenario, Political Experts Say

    © REUTERS / Marco Bello
    Opinion
    Get short URL
    by
    0 51
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/09/0d/1080447644_0:91:3072:1819_1200x675_80_0_0_d7b94ae83e310a48ce8791cc5a4689f1.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/analysis/202009131080447689-attack-on-venezuela-refineries-a-playbook-us-regime-change-scenario-political-experts-say/

    In the last two years, Venezuela has thwarted a coup attempt organised by opposition leader Juan Guaido, one attempt to kidnap President Nicolas Maduro, and energy outages reportedly caused by sabotage. These events were linked by Caracas directly or indirectly to the US, which has been seeking to unseat Maduro.

    Venezuela President Nicolas Maduro reported on 11 September that the country's authorities captured a spy who was planning an attack on a refinery. He did not elaborate, but media reports suggest that the spy, a former US Marine and CIA operative, was targeting the Cardón refinery in the state of Falcón, which had only recently reopened its operations following a halt caused by sanctions placed on the nation by the administration of US President Donald Trump.

    Handout picture released by the Venezuelan Presidency showing Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro announcing in a televised message to the nation the extension, for the fifth time, of the state of alarm due to the COVID-19 novel coronavirus pandemic, in Caracas on August 9, 2020
    © AFP 2020 / VENEZUELAN PRESIDENCY
    Handout picture released by the Venezuelan Presidency showing Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro announcing in a televised message to the nation the extension, for the fifth time, of the state of alarm due to the COVID-19 novel coronavirus pandemic, in Caracas on August 9, 2020

    Political experts interviewed by Sputnik opine that most of Maduro's statements should be taken with a pinch of salt, but, despite that, his latest sounds convincing, they add. This time, Maduro's claims have "logical foundations" as hitting refineries would only be reasonable in a scenario in which Caracas is struggling to overcome a domestic fuel crisis, according to Vinicius Vieira, an international relations professor at the University of Sao Paulo. Any action to undermine the Maduro government's ability to produce fuel will hurt his leadership, he adds.

    "The several arrests last May, as an apparent foreign military incursion was aborted, furnishes further evidence about American undue interference on Venezuelan matters", Vieira said, referring to a May 2020 incident in which Venezuelan authorities detained several mercenaries seeking to kidnap Maduro, with two later identified as members of a private US military company called Silvercorp USA.

    Any new operation in Venezuela might not only be a pretext for a crackdown on Maduro, but also a way of earning points for Trump's administration, ahead of his bid for re-election, the professor suggests.

    No Chances to Resist Destabilisation Efforts

    The Trump administration has admitted that it seeks to unseat Maduro, and closing sources of cash to undermine the country's economy are playbook tactics of US regime change efforts, Professor Heinz Dieterich, of the Universidad Autonoma Metropolitana, a former adviser to the late Venezuelan president Hugo Chavez, stresses. Dieterich, who studied US President Ronald Reagan's regime change strategies, says what is going on in Venezuela right now is a typical "destruction operation against vital infrastructures" of the country.

    "This regime change policy includes financial and economic asphyxiation, energy suffocation, political isolation and the use of paramilitary and military action", the professor explains.

    Dieterich believes that Maduro's government has "no chance at all" to resist White House attempts to destabilise the country. But, at the same time, it doesn't mean that the process can't be managed, the professor continues, suggesting that Maduro could resign, while recruiting Cuba, Mexico and Uruguay, supported by China, Russia and the EU as middlemen to organise a new election without US involvement. Dieterich explained that this way interests will be balanced, as Cuba supports Maduro, Uruguay opposes his rule and Mexico has so far stayed neutral in this conflict.

    Handout picture released by the Venezuelan Presidency showing Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro speaking during a video conference meeting with international media correspondents, at Miraflores Presidential Palace in Caracas, on May 6, 2020.
    © AFP 2020 / Marcelo Garcia/Venezuelan Presidency
    Maduro: Guaido Hammered Out Venezuela Coup at the White House in February

    However, such a scenario is questionable, since Maduro won his hotly-contested 2nd presidency just two years ago. He repeatedly turned down calls of then head of the opposition-dominated National Assembly, Juan Guaido, and the western governments to step down. The latter supported Guaido's January 2019 claim for an interim presidency despite no legal basis for the position. At the same time, Russia, Turkey, China and Iran supported Maduro and condemned the West's attempts to meddle in the domestic affairs of the Latin American state. Guaido is later siad to have organised a coup attempt at the end of April, unsuccessfully calling on the military to take his side and help him overthrow the government and the elected president.

    The views and opinions expressed in the article do not necessarily reflect those of Sputnik.

    Related:

    'New Form of Coup d'Etat': Venezuelan FM Blasts US For 'Desperate' Charges Against Maduro
    Maduro: Guaido Hammered Out Venezuela Coup at the White House in February
    ‘Private Coup’: Former Green Beret Was Reportedly Behind Botched Attempt to Topple Maduro
    Venezuelan Authorities Capture Participants of Latest Coup Attempt, Maduro Says
    Tags:
    refinery, fuel, coup, spy, US, Venezuela
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    On Guard for the Country: Iran Holds Annual Military Drills in Gulf of Oman
    Truth Bombs Galore
    Truth Bombs Galore
    Russian two-vector vaccine against coronavirus
    Russia’s Vaccine Against COVID-19 in Facts and Details
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse