Register
05:13 GMT12 September 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    The national flags of India (R) and China are seen at the Delhi World Book fair at Pragati Maidan in New Delhi on January 9, 2016.

    India Cannot Counter China’s Growing Influence in Gulf Region, Analyst Suggests

    © AFP 2020 / CHANDAN KHANNA
    Opinion
    Get short URL
    0 20
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/09/0b/1080433096_0:81:3208:1885_1200x675_80_0_0_cabcb9f084098ade79129503ce3a8e15.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/analysis/202009121080432891-india-cannot-counter-chinas-growing-influence-in-gulf-region-analyst-suggests/

    India is not yet capable of becoming China’s economic rival in Iran, according to various pundits and lawmakers. Moreover, the United States is limiting New Delhi's political ties with Tehran, according to experts commenting on the Indian Defence and Foreign Ministers’ visits to Iran.

    On 8 September, Indian Foreign Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar held talks with Iranian counterpart Mohammad Javad Zarif, the second Indian minister to visit Iran in recent days. On Sunday, 6 September, talks were held between Indian Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and Iranian Defence Minister Amir Khatami.

    India is concerned about Chinese cash becoming involved in a project to develop the Iranian port of Chabahar, as well as Tehran’s recent initiative to create an "alliance" that could include China, Turkey, Russia and Pakistan. According to the Indian media outlet, The Print, these two reasons prompted the Indian foreign minister to visit Tehran. The news outlet did not rule out that Chinese money might be involved in the second stage of the Chabahar port project: the railway between Chabahar and Zahedan. This administrative centre of Sistan and Baluchestan Province is located near Iran’s border with Pakistan and Afghanistan. The railway is part of the North-South International Transport Corridor and India has so far failed to implement this project, according to reports. Iran announced its intention to complete the line on its own, but has left the door open for India to join. The two countries’ defence ministers discussed the project, as well.

    India’s diplomatic activity is reportedly motivated by a desire to reformat its ties with Iran, according to Irina Fedorova from the Institute of Oriental Studies of the Russian Academy of Sciences.

    "The level of Indian-Iranian economic and political cooperation has seriously decreased due to India’s building up ties with Saudi Arabia and rapprochement with the United States. As a result, India slowed down implementing the project to modernize the port of Chabahar, reducing investment in this project. This caused Tehran’s discontent and triggered repeated warnings, saying that if India was not ready to expand cooperation, Tehran would look for other options and opportunities. In that context, relations with China further strengthened. China expressed interest in investing in the Chabahar port project as well as in a number of other projects. For that reason, India considered improving its relations with Tehran. It is in this context that Indian ministers’ recent visits to Tehran in should be viewed."

    Is India capable of becoming a serious economic and political rival to China in Iran? According to Ji Kaiyun, head of the Centre for Iranian Studies at Southwest University of China, India’s lacks the ability and resources to compete.

    "There is some competition between China and India in Iran in terms of energy exports or investment cooperation in projects throughout the country. Meanwhile, India still lacks the potential to be considered a competitor to China. In particular, although India is the leader in the software industry, the potential of its economy and national enterprises is relatively weak. Its infrastructural capabilities are rather weak compared to China. Moreover, relations with China are more important for Iran than relations with India. Besides, energy interdependence between Iran and China is very high. In the international arena, China is able to provide much more help and support to Iran than India. Chinese-funded companies have been successfully operating in Iran for almost 40 years; this is a good economic base, which can’t be compared to India’s contribution. Regardless of whether Iran develops relations with Pakistan or with India, I don’t think it’s a great threat to China; this is just competition."

    Speaking of China-India competition for an economic presence in Iran, Beijing reportedly has a significant advantage in the balance of influence. India’s current diplomatic activity is not able to counter China’s influence in the region, Fedorova said.

    "It’s not just the balance of economic potentials. Politically, Iran looks to China as well. Unless India makes some serious effort, it will end up among Iran’s last partners. India is now very much dependent on the United States. The Americans set up barriers, preventing India from developing economic cooperation with Iran. In addition, if earlier, India showed interest in Iranian oil, despite the fact that Iran sharply reduced prices due to American sanctions, it now satisfies its needs for energy supplies with the help of Saudi Arabia. India is moving towards rapprochement with the United States. India sees the US as a counterbalance in its relations with China, which is reflected in all aspects of India’s foreign policy. At the moment, India cannot be considered a serious competitor to China in the Gulf region."

    On 9-10 September, the foreign ministers of China, India and Iran were in Moscow to attend an SCO ministerial meeting. One of the intrigues of this event is whether China-India and China-Iran talks will take place on the sidelines of the meetings. Unofficial sideline meetings are said to be of great political utility and their resonance may be stronger within the current context.

    The views and opinions expressed in the article do not necessarily reflect those of Sputnik.

    Tags:
    Gulf States, Iran, China, India
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    US Mourns the 19th Anniversary of the 9/11 Terrorist Attack
    Truth Bombs Galore
    Truth Bombs Galore
    Russian two-vector vaccine against coronavirus
    Russia’s Vaccine Against COVID-19 in Facts and Details
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse