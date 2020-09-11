Register
15:32 GMT11 September 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    A demonstrator protests outside of the Old Bailey court in central London on September 8, 2020, on the second day of the resumption of WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange's extradition hearing. - Lawyers for WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange on Monday failed to persuade a British judge to throw out new US allegations against him, as he resumed his fight to avoid extradition to the United States for leaking military secrets. Protesters gathered outside London's Old Bailey court as the 49-year-old Australian was brought in, brandishing placards reading Don't Extradite Assange and Stop this political trial.

    Assange's Trial is 'One of Most Wantonly Cruel, Capricious Prosecutions,' Political Commentator Says

    © AFP 2020 / TOLGA AKMEN
    Opinion
    Get short URL
    0 0 0
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/09/09/1080410736_0:0:2987:1681_1200x675_80_0_0_41fcd8072ef78cca448828a10d46ecc6.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/analysis/202009111080432970-assanges-trial-is-one-of-most-wantonly-cruel-capricious-prosecutions-political-commentator-says/

    Julian Assange’s extradition hearing has been paused over fears that a lawyer has been exposed to coronavirus. The case started at the Old Bailey on Monday and has been scheduled to last four weeks. It will hear allegations from the US Department of Justice that Assange tried to recruit hackers to find classified government information.

    Political Commentator John Steppling spoke to us about the trial so far.

    Sputnik: What do you think about the charges that have been brought against Assange?

    John Steppling: Well, I mean, in broad strokes, the charges are an assault on free speech and free journalism and that's something that's been happening in, in other contexts over the last decade. But Assange has come to be a kind of symbol for that.

    And, you know, I mean, the short answer is they're absurd, and he shouldn't be on trial at all. But if you use a search engine, anyone you choose, Google or otherwise and type in Assange updates, what you find is a litany of negative articles about Assange, smears about Assange.

    Somebody on a conservative side, John Hawkins titled his essay, “Five Reasons the CIA Should Have Already Killed Julian Assange” and this is the kind of stuff that's out there. So and there's a lot of others that are not much better.

    Sputnik: How important do you think the outcome of this trial is for the fate of other whistleblowers?

    John Steppling: Well, you know, it's a given that we know the outcome of the trial. It's just going to be how much they can suppress the details and render it invisible to the general public. Everybody is preoccupied with having lost their jobs in the United States.

    What, there's 46 million unemployed, now 26 million jobs lost. People are desperate, increasingly so. And we're just hitting the wall of foreclosures and delinquencies and so forth. But it's true in other countries, Western countries too. 

    And people are distracted, they have more, you know, immediate concerns like eating and paying their rent. So it's a perfect atmosphere for the government to, to just make just sort of making Assange disappear and make the trial disappear, make the details disappear, you won't see much of when the trial finally concludes, and even up to the conclusion, you won't see many headlines or front-page stories about her I don't think anyway.

    And what you see will be smears against Assange. 

    The press in general now is so corrupted, the mainstream press. I haven't found single op-ed in the mainstream press that defends Assange, not one. You have to find people like John Pilger and, and leftist sites, which, of course, are being disappeared from search engines, you know, we're seeing an increase in censorship.

    So across the board everywhere in all platforms, and Assange is going to be a victim of that as well as anything else. I mean,  in 100 years or in 200 years, if the planet is still around, this will be looked at as one of the most wantonly cruel and capricious prosecutions of anyone ever.

    Sputnik: Do you think because of how Assange has been treated, it might put off other whistleblowers or will it encourage them?

    John Steppling: Well, that's the question, isn't it? You know, I fear right now that given the climate, the sort of, and I'm talking mostly about the United States and the UK, in the English speaking West.

    What I see is a culture of fear. People are terrified of everything, whether it's conscious or not, and a culture of consensus and shaming. I mean, look at the abuse people get, the stigmatizing for not wearing a mask at the right time. You know, and, and this cuts across everything.

    So I fear that I'm speaking out. I mean, I have made statements about COVID and different things about Assange, for that matter. 

    © Photo : Mohamed Elmaazi
    Assange Extradition Hearing to Resume as COVID-19 Suspect Tests Negative, WikiLeaks Says
    And it's astonishing the vitriol that that one gets the anger and social media has become a sort of a cauldron of anger and hatred and rage. That's incoherent often, but I think this is because people feel powerless, terrified and just helpless.

    So in this climate, how many people are going to speak out and blow the whistle on you know in whatever situation I fear maybe not many I, on the other hand, it's possible because there is a pushback against all of us we know that.

    There it's possible that there's going to be more people speaking out than before. I would like to believe that I don't know if I do but I certainly would like to believe it.

    The views and opinions expressed in the article do not necessarily reflect those of Sputnik.

    Tags:
    Julian Assange, trial, U.K
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    US Mourns the 19th Anniversary of the 9/11 Terrorist Attack
    Truth Bombs Galore
    Truth Bombs Galore
    Russian two-vector vaccine against coronavirus
    Russia’s Vaccine Against COVID-19 in Facts and Details
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse