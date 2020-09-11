Register
07:36 GMT11 September 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    U.S. forces conducted a precision airstrike near Sarmada in northwest Syria

    US Hindering Syria's Recovery, Should Either Pull Out or Face Arab Resistance, Syrian Journo Says

    © Photo : 1st Lt. Daniel Johnson
    Opinion
    Get short URL
    by
    130
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107943/35/1079433519_0:0:3083:1735_1200x675_80_0_0_7604a9fb1e3d7ada809720282e9c8a80.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/analysis/202009111080426378-us-hindering-syrias-recovery-should-either-pull-out-or-face-arab-resistance-syrian-journo-says/

    The old US goals of toppling Syrian President Bashar Assad and splitting the country are still on the table, although Washington is unlikely to reach either of them, opines Syrian journalist Basma Qaddour, stressing that the US should stop hampering Syria's recovery and withdraw from the region together with its proxies.

    Syria's economic recovery is hindered by the US Caesar Act, which penalises foreign firms for dealing with Syrian government entities, as well as by the US-backed Kurdish forces' takeover of the Arab Republic's rich oil and gas areas and agricultural lands in northeast, Deputy Prime Minister Yuri Borisov highlighted during a Russian delegation's Monday visit to Damascus while discussing ways to ramp up the region's revival.

    "We stated that relative calm has been established in Syria and that we need to work on strengthening this trend", said Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov during the joint press-conference with his Syrian counterpart Walid Muallem. "This does not suit everyone, hence the attempts of a number of external players to fire up separatist sentiments in Syria and use unilateral and illegitimate measures to smother the country's economy."

    Washington's Goals in Syria Remain Unchanged

    Over the past several years, the US has dealt a heavy blow to Syria's economy by ruining its infrastructure and imposing tough sanctions on the Arab Republic, observes Basma Qaddour, a Syrian journalist and head of the news department at Syria Times.

    "[The US] deprives the Syrian government of the revenues of oil through appointing the Kurdish 'Syrian Democratic Forces' group as 'guards' of Syrian oil fields", she emphasises. "The US openly steals 200,000 oil barrels from the Syrian oil fields on a daily basis. It has also stolen 400,000 tonnes of cotton and sets fire to thousands of hectares of wheat fields. It has stolen 5 million livestock. It is deliberately weakening the value of the Syrian pound."

    The aforementioned figures were also voiced by the Syrian delegation at the United Nations Security Council's meeting on 16 June 2020. In late October 2019, the Russian Defence Ministry released a detailed report on US oil-smuggling activities in Syria, presenting satellite intelligence data, and dubbing Washington's actions as nothing short of "international state banditry".

    For its part, the Pentagon confirmed that it had denied the Syrian Arab Army and its Russian allies access to the country's oil fields. "We want to make sure the SDF [Syrian Democratic Forces] does have access to the resources in order to guard the prisons, in order to arm their own troops, in order to assist us with the defeat Daesh* mission," US Secretary of Defence Mark Esper told journalists on 28 October 2019.  

    Qaddour notes that in an apparent attempt to "legitimise" what appears to be the outright theft of the Syrian nation's oil, the American firm Delta Crescent Energy LLC inked a deal with the Kurds in the northeast. The agreement was denounced as null and void by Damascus.

    "This is a deal between two thieves", the Syrian journalist highlights. "The first one steals Syrian oil, while the second one buys it from the first one."

    As Politico revealed in early August, Delta Crescent Energy's partners include "former US ambassador to Denmark James Cain; James Reese, a former officer in the Army’s elite Delta Force; and John P. Dorrier Jr., a former executive at GulfSands Petroleum, a UK-based oil company with offices and drilling experience in Syria."

    Commenting on motives behind Washington's apparent attempts to ruin the Arab Republic's economy, Qaddour opines that the major US goals under the Obama and Trump administrations have remained unchanged: it "still wants to topple President Bashar al-Assad, who is the legitimately elected president, to fragment Syria and destroy it" in order to upend cooperation between Damascus, Tehran and Baghdad, which would play into the hands of America's principal allies in the region: Israel and Saudi Arabia.

    American military convoy stops near the town of Tel Tamr, north Syria, Sunday, Oct. 20, 2019
    © AP Photo / Baderkhan Ahmad
    American military convoy stops near the town of Tel Tamr, north Syria, Sunday, Oct. 20, 2019

    There's No Reason to Risk the Lives of US Troops

    Whatever goals Washington is pursuing in Syria, it has no leverage to accomplish them: Syrians are unlikely to tolerate the occupation of their land by the US and its proxies, the journalist highlights, referring to sporadic attacks on illegal US occupation forces' bases and US-Backed Kurdish militia sites.

    "The US presence in Syria is illegitimate and illegal and they are occupation forces," she points out. "So, Washington has to keep in mind that there will be popular resistance against them and they will return home, either dead or alive. It is up to their administration."

    According to Qaddour, the occupation of Syrian territory has nothing to do with US national interests and American soldiers should not be put at risk for the sake of a completely pointless mission.

    Last month, Arab tribal leaders in Deir ez-Zor Governorate issued an ultimatum to the US forces and their "proxies", the Kurdish-dominated Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF), demanding that they pull out of the region within a month. They also condemned the US-led coalition for the murder of Syrian sheikhs in the region. Tribal representatives of Aleppo joined the chorus and vowed to support a Syrian popular resistance against the "occupants".

    "We are calling on the international coalition to transfer control over the province directly to its Arab population, respecting Syria's territorial integrity, as well as the rights of Syrian citizens," the tribal elders emphasised.

    'What are US Troops Doing in Syria Anyway?'

    Meanwhile, it appears that American intelligence specialists and foreign policy observers have started to realise the "futility" of Washington's mission in Syria.

    On 3 September, Newsweek quoted an unnamed senior US intelligence official as describing Washington’s current strategy in Syria as a “clusterf**k”, and adding "We don't have a strategy".

    The next day, Business Insider published an op-ed by US author and international affairs analyst Christopher Mott, eloquently titled "Keeping US troops in Syria to counter Russia has the opposite effect."

    According to Mott, there is virtually no reason for "risking the lives of US troops to maintain remote areas of Syria" while "the dangers of US forces being sucked into the next round of combat in northern Syria are very real."

    The American analyst points out "the long-term US presence in eastern Syria wobbles on unsteady foundations." Though officially the Pentagon's mission in Syria envisages defeating Daesh*, the terrorist group has already been thwarted. On the other hand, the US mission of securing oil looks questionable: Syria's oil reserves are neither "impressive" nor a "significant percentage of the global or even regional market", the author notes. Besides this, the strategic necessity of the Middle East for US energy production is also losing its relevance, according to the analyst, who argued that "US forces should be withdrawn from Syria immediately."

    "The US's position in the world would be stronger without all these apparent low-stakes, high-danger deployments," insisted Mott.

    The views and opinions expressed in the article do not necessarily reflect those of Sputnik.

    Related:

    US-Led Coalition Downsizes Program That Spent $5 Bn to Equip 'Security Partners in Iraq and Syria'
    ‘Clusterf**k’: ‘White House Doesn’t Have a Strategy’ on Syria, US Media Claims
    Got It All Figured Out For Us, Didn't You? US Says Iran Must Withdraw From Syria, Russia Can Stay
    Militants Shell Settlements in Syria's Latakia, Aleppo Provinces, Russian Military Says
    Tags:
    oil, Pentagon, Daesh, Aleppo, Raqqa, al-Hasakah, Deir Ez-Zor, Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF), Syria, United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Futuristic Design of Moscow's New Metro Station by Zaha Hadid Architects
    Truth Bombs Galore
    Truth Bombs Galore
    Russian two-vector vaccine against coronavirus
    Russia’s Vaccine Against COVID-19 in Facts and Details
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse