Register
07:12 GMT10 September 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    An Indian army soldier keeps guard on top of his vehicle as their convoy moves on the Srinagar- Ladakh highway at Gagangeer, northeast of Srinagar, Indian-controlled Kashmir, Tuesday, Sept. 1, 2020

    History Indicates China Unlikely to Shy Away From Military Conflicts With India, Analysts Say

    © AP Photo / Mukhtar Khan
    Opinion
    Get short URL
    0 20
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/09/08/1080396301_0:174:3330:2048_1200x675_80_0_0_789309f6f1924e64804f9309f5feb1bd.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/analysis/202009101080416229-history-indicates-china-unlikely-to-shy-away-from-military-conflicts-with-india-analysts-say/

    MOSCOW (Sputnik) Tommy Yang - Lessons from Chinese history have demonstrated that Chinese leaders in Beijing will not likely try to avoid military conflicts with India amid rising tensions in the border areas, Chinese political analysts said.

    Bilatera tensions between China and India over a border dispute reached new heights on Monday, when armed forces from both countries accused each other of firing warning shots.

    A spokesman for China’s People’s Liberation Army (PLA) in a statement on Tuesday alleged that Indian forces had crossed the Line of Actual Control (LAC) illegally and fired warning shots at Chinese troops on Monday.

    Meanwhile, India’s Ministry of Defense issued a statement on the same day, accusing the PLA troops of closing in on Indian troops stationed along the LAC and stressed that it was the PLA troops that fired warning shots into the air in an effort to intimidate the Indian troops.

    An Indian fighter jet flies over a mountain range in Leh, the joint capital of the union territory of Ladakh bordering China, on September 2, 2020.
    © AFP 2020 / MOHD ARHAAN ARCHER
    An Indian fighter jet flies over a mountain range in Leh, the joint capital of the union territory of Ladakh bordering China, on September 2, 2020.

    The warning shots fired on Monday were the first gunfire exchange between the two countries over a border dispute since 1975, when four Indian soldiers were killed while patrolling the border area.

    Despite ongoing negotiations between top military officials and diplomats from both countries in Moscow, both sides have mobilized troops to the border area in recent months in preparation for possible military clashes.

    Demonstrating Legitimacy

    As China has faced increasing military standoffs against the United States in both the South China Sea and the Taiwan Strait in recent months, political analysts speculated that India decided to take a more aggressive stance in the border dispute against China because New Delhi was betting on Beijing making compromises to avoid military confrontations on different fronts.

    However, Chinese political analysts argued that history has shown that Chinese rulers have not usually shied away from military conflicts on different fronts because they needed to project a strong image for the domestic audience to protect the legitimacy of their rule.

    "This is part of China’s cultural traditions. No matter if it was during the Ming and Qing Dynasties, or during the rule of the Nationalist Party, the rulers were never afraid of fighting wars on different fronts against both domestic rebels and foreign enemies at the same time," Ni Lexiong, a military expert at the University of Politics and Law in Shanghai, told Sputnik.

    The scholar illustrated how previous Chinese rulers reacted under similar situations.

    "During the Ming dynasty, the rebel army led by Li Zicheng almost took over half of China. But when the Manchurian army arrived at the Shanhaiguan, the Ming court fought against them at once. During the Qing dynasty, forces of the Taiping Rebellion occupied a number of key provinces and established a capital in Nanjing. But that did not stop the Qing court from fighting with the British and French troops during the second opium war. During the era under the Nationalist Party, the government was fighting a civil war against the communist forces, but never stopped resisting Japanese armies when they invaded China," he said.

    An Indian army soldier keeps guard on top of his vehicle as their convoy moves on the Srinagar- Ladakh highway at Gagangeer, northeast of Srinagar, Indian-controlled Kashmir, Tuesday, Sept. 1, 2020
    © AP Photo / Mukhtar Khan
    An Indian army soldier keeps guard on top of his vehicle as their convoy moves on the Srinagar- Ladakh highway at Gagangeer, northeast of Srinagar, Indian-controlled Kashmir, Tuesday, Sept. 1, 2020

    The expert noted that domestic challenges, such as the continued protests in Hong Kong and the recent protests against new Mandarin classes in Inner Mongolia, would force Chinese leaders today to present a strong image when facing foreign enemies like India.

    "When facing domestic rebellions, the Chinese rulers would have to prove legitimacy of its rule. That is why when facing foreign enemies, they would have to take a firm stance and prove that they are the legitimate guardian of the country. That is why they can not make compromises when facing a foreign enemy like India. That is how they can maintain their domestic rule," he said.

    Ni pointed out that the experiences of Chinese President Xi Jinping when he was a teenager would also likely lead him to be tough against India.

    "I believe Xi would choose a firm stance. I think this is part of his character, because he was also a zhiqing like myself. This generation of Chinese leaders are mostly zhiqing, who were sent to the countryside when they were teenagers during the Cultural Revolution. When we were zhiqing, we were always involved in fist fights in groups and would never shy away from confrontations. That is why I think Xi has similar passionate personality," he said.

    The expert argued that China could go as far as to deploying nuclear weapons in a military conflict with India, because defending a country’s sovereignty was the key purpose of the nation’s nuclear deterrence capabilities.

    "I believe China could even use nuclear bombs. That’s because violence always tends to escalate. Why would I [China] hold nuclear bombs in my hands, while giving up a large chunk of my territory to you [India]? Had any nuclear power signed unequal treaties and handed over pieces of its territory? When you talk about using nuclear weapons, it always sounds very ugly. But you can not give it up as an option when it comes to defending a nation’s sovereignty," he said.

    Ni added that both China and India should lay out all possible military options during their bilateral negotiations, which could help lead to a compromise between both sides to avoid catastrophic military clashes.

    Fist Fights Over Gunfire 

    Nevertheless, other Chinese political analysts argued that both China and India had no intention of engaging in military conflicts with each other.

    "I think both countries know very well that neither side wants to fight a war against each other. Otherwise, why would troops from both countries engage in large group fist fights? Such fist fights were a clear sign that neither side wants to start a war. Once shots are fired, it would definitely lead to a war. That’s why both sides wanted to avoid firing shots as much as possible," Li Datong, a Beijing-based political analyst who served as an editor at the Communist Party newspaper, China Youth Daily, told Sputnik.

    Despite Monday’s warning gunshots, images circulating on social media showed Chinese troops on the frontline mostly carrying long spears and machetes. Fist fights between troops from both countries in the Galwan Valley in June killed more than 20 Indian soldiers, while China did not disclose the number of casualties among PLA soldiers.

    Li noted that the border area in dispute could have more value to India than to China.

    "I believe this [the border dispute] could be a bigger threat to India. That area is too far away from China’s key strategic centers. But that area is only a few hundred kilometers away from New Delhi. That is why India could be more worried about strategic value of the border area. But for China, that area has almost no strategic value," he said.

    Despite the border area’s low strategic value for China, it would be unlikely for Beijing to offer more concessions to India because of the transparency of the social media age, Li added.

    "It is impossible for China to ignore India’s actions in the border area, because the domestic audience would never accept that. In the social media age, any changes in the area would appear on the internet at once. Even for someone like me, I have already seen the footage of the group fist fights between troops of the two countries. This is unimaginable before. That is why it is impossible for the authorities to hide any compromises," he said.

    Li believed domestic issues could have been the driving forces of India’s aggressive stance in the border dispute with China, as Xi is unlikely to face major domestic challenges until the 20th National Congress of the Chinese Communist Party in 2022.

    The views and opinions expressed in the article do not necessarily reflect those of Sputnik.

    Tags:
    conflicts, China, India
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Miss Brazil 2016 Raissa Santana has her makeup done by makeup artist Celso Kamura as she prepares backstage for the Samuel Cirnansck collection during Sao Paulo Fashion Week in Sao Paulo, Brazil, Thursday, Oct. 27, 2016.
    The Art of Creating Beauty: Makeup Artists and Hairdressers at Work
    For God’s Sake
    For God’s Sake
    Russian two-vector vaccine against coronavirus
    Russia’s Vaccine Against COVID-19 in Facts and Details
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse