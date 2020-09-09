Register
16:02 GMT09 September 2020
    Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson visits Castle Rock school on the pupil's first day back to school, in Coalville, Britain August 26, 2020.

    Brexit: Johnson ‘Lacks Ambition’ and ‘Needs to Put the Great Back Into Great Britain’, Pundit Says

    Britain’s Prime Minister, Boris Johnson, has confirmed that he is pressing ahead with the government’s plans to publish new laws which would "annul" parts of the Brexit withdrawal agreement, despite a Tory backlash led by his predecessor Theresa May.

    Political Commentator and London Mayoral Candidate, Winston McKenzie, looks at this story in more detail.

    Sputnik: What do you make of Boris Johnson and moreover Britain's recent approach to obtaining a Brexit deal?

    Winston McKenzie: We had no option but to vote the Tories in. It's no good people saying: 'well, you voted him in. You deserve the fallout'. We have a prime minister in situ at the present moment, who simply hasn't got the ambition, he hasn't got the ambition, to solve Brexit. This guy likes to really delegate and I mean super delegation. It's everybody else's fault except his own. It's high time the Prime Minister of this country, put the great back into Great Britain and stood up to his responsibilities. It is really demeaning and it demoralises the people. That guy doesn't take any responsibility for anything. This lockdown is going to destroy small businesses. If they were down in the dumps they're finished now. Just look at the way the theatre world is suffering, something as traditional as the theatre world.

    Sputnik: Winston, you know, we’re seeing this hardline approach. Do you think the EU will blink first and concede? Or do you think this deadlock between Britain and the EU will continue going forward?

    Winston McKenzie: All bets are off now. We have to come to the conclusion that we’re fighting a war, and that we’ve got a prime minister with no bottle, no form of direction. The EU will not concede. They will take it to the wire. This is a Cold War and it’s a war we have to win. Our culture is being continually eroded on a daily basis, even as I talk to you as a black man, and let’s get real now; everyone’s talking about black and white. My parents brought me to this country some 50 odd years ago and we were invited here and this country has always entertained charity and people seeking immigration – always! We’ve never turned people back. Now we find ourselves in a situation where it’s them or us. It’s a them or us situation. It’s not a case of heartfelt commitments anymore. Our culture is being eroded. It needs to be controlled and it’s confusing us with Brexit and it’s confusing us with our normal way of living. We are fighting on so many fronts and it’s a war of attrition.

    Brexit
    © CC0
    Brexit

    Sputnik: This moment in time, looking to the future you confident that things like Brexit, are you confident that things like the UK are handling the coronavirus, are you confident that these things are going to be a success with the type of government that we have in place right now?

    Winston: I'm not confident and we cannot sit back and just allow Coronavirus to consume us. It's as though there's a greater agenda out there and the more we sit back, I don't care if I have to glove up and put on the old gloves again and get back out there in the ring so to speak - the proverbial ring of life, and fight. If we sit back and allow Corona to consume us, everything will be finished we will be finished as a nation. You can't even have a pint for goodness sake in a pub. There has to be a way, we have to take the rough with the smooth and fight this Corona thing. If we sit back indoors, you're just going to see more violence, more thieving, and more prostitution. I just watched a documentary last night about young girls going on the streets now because they've lost their jobs. These are all realities. The Prime Minister must take full responsibility. Shame on you, Mr Prime Minister.

    The views and opinions expressed in the article do not necessarily reflect those of Sputnik.

    ambitions, Brexit, United Kingdom
