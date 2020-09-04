Register
06:48 GMT04 September 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    People are seen queuing outside the Jobcentre plus at Gateshead, England (File)

    ‘Bit of a Mystery’: US Labor Dept Inexplicably Alters Unemployment Calculation Ahead of Election

    © AP Photo / SCOTT HEPPELL
    Opinion
    Get short URL
    224
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/08/0c/1080146528_0:0:2400:1350_1200x675_80_0_0_95bf20f128986b14e157cb40bbd79c94.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/analysis/202009041080361682-bit-of-a-mystery-us-labor-dept-inexplicably-alters-unemployment-calculation-ahead-of-election/

    The US Department of Labor has changed how it calculates seasonal adjustments for unemployment, a move that may be a political effort to manipulate unemployment numbers during an election year, Steve Grumbine, founder and CEO of Real Progressives and Real Progress in Action and host of the podcast Macro n Cheese, told Sputnik.

    The Labor Department on Thursday announced in a news release that the seasonally adjusted number of initial claims for jobless benefits fell by 130,000 from the previous week to 881,000. In addition, the latest data shows that the number of people collecting unemployment benefits through regular state programs also decreased by 1.24 million for the week that ended August 22. The figures may reflect the methodology change in how the Labor Department calculates seasonal adjustments.

    https://www.spreaker.com/user/radiosputnik/unemployment-figures-explained
    “What they’re really trying to do, they’re trying to say, ‘Hey, look. This is a once-a-century kind of scenario. We don’t know how to handle gauging what’s happening around us. We don’t know how many of these are directly related to COVID-19 shutting down the economy and how many of them are typical seasonally adjusted rates that we have for summertime employment and Christmas employment and stuff like that. So, I’ll be perfectly honest with you, it’s a bit of a mystery,” Grumbine told hosts Michelle Witte and Bob Schlehuber on Thursday.

    “But I’ll say this: given that it’s an election year and given that all of a sudden they’re trying to show that jobs are not as bad as it seems, although we know clearly that they are very, very bad … I think there’s a little bit of politics going on here, to say the very, very least,” Grumbine noted.

    “While I can’t give you the formula that they’ve tried to use to do this, there’s no question whatsoever that two things are at play: 1) We’re in unprecedented territory, they don’t know how to handle it, and 2) We’re in a political year, and it wouldn't shock me at all if in fact this was something that was brought in by the Trump administration to kind of make things look a little better than they are,” Grumbine added.

    The latest data by the Department of Labor also shows that applications for another unemployment program created in March to cover gig workers, the self-employed and those with special circumstances, like not being able to go to work due to lack of child care, increased for the second week in a row.

    “We’ve gotten away from full-time employment. You look around - there’s so many contractors that are at-will employees. Forget just the contractors that are at-will employees. We also have … the gig economy people out there trying to make a buck by hook or by crook, and what’s happened is there’s no money out there for people to do extraneous things, to do extra stuff that they otherwise have invested in,” Grumbine noted.

    “So, the gig economy is very highly dependent on people having some liquidity to be able to pay for these gig-type jobs. And with Uber, for example, many people aren’t going out, they’re not traveling out with the pandemic, so Uber drivers are missing money,” he added.

    The views and opinions expressed in the article do not necessarily reflect those of Sputnik.

    Related:

    Unemployment in UK Amid COVID-19: ‘Official Figures as Usual Are an Underestimate’, Politician Says
    Democrats No Longer Guaranteed Victory in Nevada Due to Rampant Unemployment, Party Strategist Says
    Millions Face Long Term Unemployment and Homelessness
    Stocks Soar...And So Does Unemployment and Hunger
    ‘We Have Two Economies’: US Stocks Soar for Top 1% as Millions Still Face Unemployment
    Tags:
    unemployment, US
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    The winner of the Miss MAXIM-2020 beauty and sexuality contest, Oktyabrina Maksimova (Veliky Novgorod) (C) and the finalists
    Sputnik's Best August Photos
    Vote Early, Vote Often
    Vote Early, Vote Often
    Russian two-vector vaccine against coronavirus
    Russia’s Vaccine Against COVID-19 in Facts and Details
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse