09:50 GMT03 September 2020
    This file photo taken on August 22, 2020 shows a German army ambulance presumably carrying Russian opposition figure Alexei Navalny arriving to Berlin's Charite hospital, where Navalny will be treated after his medical evacuation to Germany following a suspected poisoning.

    Western Media Push Infowar on Russia by ‘Jumping to Conclusions’ on Navalny Hospitalization - Journo

    Opinion
    A new narrative being spun in Western media claims Russian President Vladimir Putin is the mastermind who poisoned Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny with a chemical nerve agent from the Novichok group, reviving an old trope used to stoke Russophobia. However, one journalist advises not jumping to conclusions before all the facts are known.

    Kevin Zeese, editor of Popular Resistance, told Radio Sputnik’s Political Misfits hosts Bob Schlehuber and Michelle Witte that Russia, China and other “targets of Western foreign policy” have to defend themselves from the US on a number of fronts - including the media.

    "German government spokesman Steffen Seibert said Wednesday that toxicological tests on samples taken from Navalny carried out at a German military laboratory has provided 'unequivocal evidence of a chemical nerve agent' from the Novichok group," CNN reported Wednesday.
    https://www.spreaker.com/user/radiosputnik/german-official-say-navalny-poisoned

    In 2018, similarly unverifiable claims were made about the poisoning of Sergei and Yulia Skripal in the UK and used to whip up fresh paranoia about Russia and Putin.

    Zeese argued that “we are in an age of information warfare” and “hybrid wars” are being carried out by the US and other Western governments, which are “fighting for control of the narrative.”

    “And Russia, in particular right now, is very important in the United States,” he pointed out.

    ”NATO has been surrounding Russia with military bases and troops,” Zeese said, noting the US has also been pressuring Germany diplomatically and with sanctions in an effort to deter it from buying Russian oil or completing the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline, which comes from Russia.

    When it comes to viewing media, Zeese said that he questions several angles of each story, asking “who benefits” and what would influence an individual or government to carry out a particular act.

    “I think more information is needed,” he said of the Navalny case. “Time will hopefully expose more.”

    Zeese believes “jumping to conclusions” and spreading damaging rumors like the Putin-linked Novichok claim will only “lead to more conflict between Russia, Germany, and the United States.”

    Igor Nikulin, a veteran Russian biologist and former advisor on chemical weapons to the United Nations secretary-general, told Sputnik that the timing of the exam that detected the nerve agent was fishy.

    “They postponed the press conference [on the toxicology results] several times,” he said. “They waited until all possible time limits on the substance’s decomposition ran out, and now come out and say ‘now we’ve found something here, some remnants, some traces of something incomprehensible’ but something from this group of agents. Most likely they will adhere to this version.”

    The views and opinions expressed in the article do not necessarily reflect those of Sputnik.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
