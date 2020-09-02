Register
11:15 GMT03 September 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    German Bundeswehr soldiers from the CBRN (Chemical Biological Radiological Nuclear) Defence Battalion 750 use a chemical agent detector to identify a simulated chemical weapon agent. File photo.

    ChemWar Expert: Berlin Waited to ‘Find’ Poison in Navalny’s System Until No More Tests Could Be Done

    © Photo : US Army
    Opinion
    Get short URL
    8315
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/09/02/1080351064_0:-1:1200:675_1200x675_80_0_0_503307faa3f7b0843fff920d075447d9.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/analysis/202009021080351100-chemwar-expert-berlin-waited-to-find-poison-in-navalnys-system-until-no-more-tests-could-be-done/

    Berlin has announced that analysis by the Bundeswehr has shown that Russian opposition figure Alexei Navalny was poisoned by a nerve agent of the so-called ‘Novichok’ group, and that it is now treating his case as an “attempted murder by poisoning.” Moscow blasted Germany over the claims and accused it of making loud statements without evidence.

    It’s convenient that German authorities held off on publishing the test results purportedly showing that Alexei Navalny was poisoned by a ‘Novichok’ group chemical nerve agent for so long, since it will now become virtually impossible to run more tests to either confirm or challenge their results, says Igor Nikulin, a veteran Russian biologist and former advisor on chemical weapons to the United Nations Secretary General.

    “They postponed the press conference [on the toxicology results] several times,” Nikulin told Sputnik.

    “They waited until all possible time limits on the substance’s decomposition ran out, and now come out and say ‘now we’ve found something here, some remnants, some traces of something incomprehensible’ but something from this group of agents. Most likely they will adhere to this version,” the specialist added.

    Nikulin believes it’s possible that Navalny’s grave condition was brought on by some kind of off the shelf pharmaceutical, specifically one containing the cholinesterase inhibitors mentioned by German doctors.

    “This is an enzyme that breaks down the protein acetylcholine, which is a nerve poison. There are quite a few of them [commercially available] – almost a dozen different drugs used to treat Alzheimer’s, Parkinson’s, and many others. They block cholinesterase. Navalny either drank this substance himself, or someone from his inner circle gave it to him. It is unlikely that he accepts food or drink from strangers. Moreover, he always travels in a tight group, and even his doctor accompanies him. If he was deliberately poisoned, it would only be by his inner circle,” the expert suggested.

    Nikulin doesn’t rule out that the poisoning was accidental, either, pointing out that the opposition politician could have accidentally consumed a mixture of substances that shouldn’t be mixed. He recalled that during his time in Tomsk, Navalny traveled through rural areas, and reportedly tried some moonshine with friends. “Perhaps this wasn’t moonshine, but mushroom tincture, or some kind of counterfeit alcohol with admixtures of methyl alcohol, for example.”

    Only one thing is clear, in Nikulin’s view, and that is that Navalny wasn’t poisoned by a chemical warfare agent, 'Novichok' or otherwise, “because they act almost instantly.”

    Nikulin’s conclusions were echoed by Dr. Leonid Rink, one of the Soviet chemical weapons experts who invented the so-called ‘Novichok’ agent mentioned by German authorities in their report. According to Rink, the symptoms of Navalny’s alleged poisoning are absolutely uncharacteristic of those brought on by the chemical agents known in the West as ‘Novichok’. “There would be convulsions and so on. Completely different symptoms,” he said in an interview.

    Rink added that he believes the attempt to link Navalny’s condition to ‘Novichok’ is absolute “political nonsense.”

    Navalny 'Poisoning' Case Escalates Into Diplomatic Conflict

    Navalny remains in hospital in intensive care and is on a ventilator, and according to doctors, is expected to need long-term treatment.

    On Wednesday, the German government announced that a Bundeswehr lab toxicology test “provided undeniable evidence of a chemical nerve agent of the Novichok group” in his system.

    This file photo taken on August 22, 2020 shows a German army ambulance presumably carrying Russian opposition figure Alexei Navalny arriving to Berlin's Charite hospital, where Navalny will be treated after his medical evacuation to Germany following a suspected poisoning.
    © AFP 2020 / JOHN MACDOUGALL
    Live Updates: EU Calls on Russia to Thoroughly Investigate Navalny's 'Assassination Attempt'
    Later, Chancellor Angela Merkel told reporters that Berlin is now treating the Navalny case as an “attempted murder by poisoning” and would be conferring with its European Union and NATO partners on a response.

    Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova accused Berlin of making loud statements without providing any evidence to back them up to the Russian side, and pointed out that the Russian Embassy in Berlin had received no information or documents related to Navalny’s condition or the toxicology tests.

    She added that Russian doctors have seemingly been prohibited from communicating with their German colleagues on the Navalny case, and that their offers of assistance have gone unanswered.

    Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov also commented on Berlin’s allegations, emphasizing that “a whole range of tests” was carried out in Russia before Navalny’s transfer to Germany, with no toxic substances detected in any of them.

    Navalny fell gravely ill during a Moscow-bound flight from Tomsk, Siberia on August 20, prompting the plane he was in to make an emergency landing in Omsk, where doctors fought for nearly two days straight to save him and stabilize his condition. On August 22, he was transferred to a hospital in Berlin for further treatment, where he has been ever since.

    The views and opinions expressed in the article do not necessarily reflect those of Sputnik.

    Related:

    Moscow: Berlin's Appeal to EU, NATO on Navalny Needed to Justify Pre-Arranged 'Response Measures'
    Berlin Hospital Says Poisoning Symptoms Lessening in Russian Opposition Figure Alexei Navalny
    Live Updates: EU Calls on Russia to Thoroughly Investigate Navalny's 'Assassination Attempt'
    France Should Avoid EU's 'Bellicose' Rhetoric Amid Germany's Navalny Allegations, MEP Says
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    The winner of the Miss MAXIM-2020 beauty and sexuality contest, Oktyabrina Maksimova (Veliky Novgorod) (C) and the finalists
    Sputnik's Best August Photos
    Trump Denies Mini Strokes
    Mini-Stroke Over Par
    Russian two-vector vaccine against coronavirus
    Russia’s Vaccine Against COVID-19 in Facts and Details
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse