Register
11:15 GMT03 September 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE

    Dems Did Everything to Blow Second Election in a Row, But They'll Blame "The Russians", Journo Says

    © AP Photo / Andrew Harnik
    Opinion
    Get short URL
    485
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107705/75/1077057581_0:160:3072:1888_1200x675_80_0_0_690b60b4d4dc0949f12876cc0f0d91ae.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/analysis/202009021080349538-dems-did-everything-to-blow-second-election-in-a-row-but-theyll-blame-the-russians-journo-says/

    The US intelligence community chief has decided to stop briefing US lawmakers as some of them have a tendency to spill the beans over and over again. US observers have explained what's behind the move and why House Democrats continue to use the Russian bugaboo to divert attention from their own political failures.

    Congressional Democrats have subjected the Office of the Director of National Intelligence (ODNI) to criticism over the latter's decision to suspend its in-person election security briefings for US lawmakers over leaks from Congress.

    "This is a shocking abdication of its lawful responsibility to keep the Congress currently informed, and a betrayal of the public’s right to know how foreign powers are trying to subvert our democracy", House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and House Intelligence Chairman Adam Schiff said in a joint statement.

    For his part, Marco Rubio, a Republican senator and acting chairman of the Senate Intelligence Committee, argued that "intelligence agencies have a legal obligation to keep Congress informed of their activities", bemoaning the fact that congressional oversight is facing a "historic crisis". Still, the suspension of in-person briefings does not mean that the ODNI will keep US lawmakers in the dark as the intelligence will switch over to written reports to ensure that sensitive information is not "politicised", as Director of National Intelligence John Ratcliffe explained in his letter to American congressmen.

    Dems Still Stick to Debunked Trump-Russia Collusion Story

    Ratcliffe's move apparently came in response to a leak from a July all-House classified briefing led by William Evanina, the director of the United States National Counterintelligence and Security Centre. During the meeting Nancy Pelosi and other House Democrats lashed out at Evanina for not providing details about the alleged interference of Russia, China, and Iran in the US 2020 presidential election.

    The Democratic Party is sticking to the narrative that Russia allegedly helped Trump win the 2016 elections, something that the two-year long Special Counsel Robert Mueller's investigation failed to prove. Nevertheless, last week Adam Schiff accused the Trump administration of ending in-person intelligence briefings to "conceal the truth" about Russia's alleged meddling in the 2020 race.

    It appears that Ratcliffe wants to ensure that confidential and sensitive information about election security is not leaked to the public as happened to Evanina's briefing, notes David E. Kenney, a US attorney and political commentator.

    "Whether it was Michelle Obama, [Joe] Biden, or Schiff improving the flow of information, President Trump was furious about exposing the methods and sources", he notes.

    The unfolding situation bears a strong resemblance to what occurred four years ago, says Mark Dankof, a US investigative journalist: according to him the Democratic Party lost in 2016 "because they ran a flawed campaign with a lousy candidate" and they are likely to lose again to Trump, "because once again they have nominated a terrible candidate and he does not need Russian help to beat him".

    The strategy to use the Russia bogey again after the Democrats wasted $32 million dollars on the Mueller "Russiagate" investigation and came up with absolutely nothing appears doomed, according to the journalist.

    Likewise it's ridiculous to make Russia "the chief pariah in foreign interference in American elections", while a lot of questions about the role of Hillary Clinton, Fusion GPS, the FBI and ex-MI6 agent Christopher Steele in the 2016 election cycle still remain unanswered, Dankof believes.

    "The real story is the criminal actions of Hillary Clinton, the DNC-linked Fusion GPS group, and John McCain in using Christopher Steele in the UK to produce the so-called Steele Dossier and to employ McCain as the conduit of the dossier to the FBI which subsequently went to the FISA court to obtain extraordinary powers of investigation and surveillance of the alleged Trump-Russia collusion while concealing who and what was behind the production of the document", Dankof adds.

    Why Schiff is Shifting Blame for BLM Protests Violence to Russia

    According to Dankof, "the Democratic Party’s obsession with Russia is not simply rooted in the scapegoating of the latter for the former’s unassisted and considerable talent for blowing national elections" but also in discontent at Russia's steady economic and political rise.

    In addition to this, the Democrats are trying to pin the blame for the instances of violence amid the George Floyd protests on Russia. On Sunday, Schiff asserted to CNN's Dana Bash that it is possible that the Russians exploited Black Lives Matter protests in 2016 and are doing the same right now while Trump is "wilfully fanning the flames of this violence". The House Intelligence chairman did not provide any evidence to back up his assumptions.

    The Dems' attempts to shuffle off the blame on to Russia won't help the party as Black Lives Matter and Antifa violent pillaging, arson, and looting in America’s cities may further alienate independent and presently uncommitted voters: it has become evident that the cities most engulfed by violence "have Democratic mayors and are located in states with Democratic governors", he notes.

    "Appeasing these Marxist revolutionaries, allowing their own territories to be pillaged, supporting a revolving door criminal justice system for violent felons, and assailing Americans who lawfully defend themselves with weapons and belong to the National Rifle Association (NRA), is a great way to blow another election. And after they do, it will be because of 'The Russians'", Dankof concludes.

    The views and opinions expressed in the article do not necessarily reflect those of Sputnik.

    Related:

    Pelosi Slams Trump for Making 'Dangerous Statement' as POTUS Claims 'Deep State' Delays Vaccine
    Pelosi Claims Trump ‘Playbook’ Includes Voter Suppression By Police And Immigration Officials
    Republicans Hit Back at Nancy Pelosi Labelling Trump and GOP 'Enemies of the State'
    Tags:
    Adam Schiff, Nancy Pelosi, intelligence community, 2020 election, Donald Trump, Russia, United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    The winner of the Miss MAXIM-2020 beauty and sexuality contest, Oktyabrina Maksimova (Veliky Novgorod) (C) and the finalists
    Sputnik's Best August Photos
    Trump Denies Mini Strokes
    Mini-Stroke Over Par
    Russian two-vector vaccine against coronavirus
    Russia’s Vaccine Against COVID-19 in Facts and Details
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse