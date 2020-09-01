Register
11:21 GMT02 September 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    Cannabis

    Academic Reveals Effects of Evening Cannabis Use on Work Productivity the Next Day

    © CC0
    Opinion
    Get short URL
    0 45
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/106941/62/1069416246_0:100:1920:1180_1200x675_80_0_0_51153fa100565f09d8eb602ddad2b719.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/analysis/202009011080340107-academic-reveals-effects-of-evening-cannabis-use-on-work-productivity-the-next-day/

    A recent study has shown that using cannabis after work did not hurt people’s productivity the next day. The research explored how using cannabis at different times of the day affected people’s ability to complete assignments and meet their job requirements, as well as their behaviour toward colleagues and attitude toward their work.

    Ian Hamilton, Associate Professor of Addiction at the University of York, who reviewed the study, endorses its findings but warns of the risks cannabis consumption could entail in the long-term.

    Sputnik: Could you tell me a bit more about this research?

    Ian Hamilton: So what I was looking at was, what impact does cannabis use have on people's work and in particular things like their productivity, their attention, their concentration, their ability to work with others. I think I said in the article that we already have quite a bit of research on the impact of other substances, particularly alcohol on work. But so far, we don't seem to know a lot about the way cannabis affects people's work. And given that so many states, particularly in America have opened up access to cannabis and to their populations and of course, many of those people will be working as well as using cannabis. I think it's a good time to look at what the research says. 

    Sputnik: Does frequent cannabis use have a negative impact on our health?

    Ian Hamilton: Yes, I mean, like any drug, it carries risks and I think it's important to say from the offset that many people or the majority of people who use cannabis won’t have or notice any great problem with their health. But of course, like any drug, the more you use it, in terms of using it more frequently or using a higher dose, then there are some impacts on health and probably the most obvious one is on your respiratory system so you know, your ability to breathe. 

    Cannabis
    © CC0
    Evidence of Cannabis Use Reportedly Found at Ancient Israelite Temple Altar

    This is because most people certainly in the UK and Europe smoke cannabis rather than take it via an edible or some other oral form. And just like smoking cigarettes, cannabis impairs lung function. So that may not be something that's apparent within the first year or two of use, but if you go on using cannabis and smoking it then it will have a detrimental effect on your lung function and could lead to things like COPD, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, which is an irreversible damage to your lungs.

    Sputnik: Do you know how often study participants used the drug during the week?

    Ian Hamilton: It’s important to say that this study wasn't my research. So I was reviewing this particular study around work and more generally the research around work. But as far as I can tell, there was no detail as to how often people were using and that's a major limitation of the study and indeed, in many studies looking at cannabis a lot of the questioning tends to be quite blunt in that they only ask participants do you use cannabis - yes or no? They don’t for instance, as you suggested, ask how often that is or what the dose is or even the type of cannabis. So that's clearly the next stage that I think research needs to move to getting more granular and detailed information about people's cannabis use. And in summary, essentially what the research shows I don't think it'll be a surprise maybe to many people that if you use cannabis prior to work, or even during the working day, that does impair your work performance and productivity. But if you only use cannabis after work or in the evenings, for those people doing day jobs, it doesn't have a hangover effect the next day on productivity and on your ability to concentrate or to collaborate with others.

    DISCLAIMER: Sputnik does not condone the use of cannabis and reminds our readers that the drug can cause a number of adverse effects including breathing problems, problems with child development, heart rate increase and cognitive impairments, among other complications, according to the World Health Organisation.

    The views and opinions expressed in the article do not necessarily reflect those of Sputnik.

    Tags:
    Productivity, UK, cannabis
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    The winner of the Miss MAXIM-2020 beauty and sexuality contest, Oktyabrina Maksimova (Veliky Novgorod) (C) and the finalists
    Sputnik's Best August Photos
    Trump Denies Mini Strokes
    Mini-Stroke Over Par
    Russian two-vector vaccine against coronavirus
    Russia’s Vaccine Against COVID-19 in Facts and Details
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse