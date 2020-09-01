Register
11:21 GMT02 September 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    India China flags

    Armed Conflict in Ladakh Certain to Restore Status Quo Between India and China - Army Veteran

    © CC0
    Opinion
    Get short URL
    by
    111230
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/08/1f/1080325721_0:143:1200:818_1200x675_80_0_0_d70ab35da678a5accd26d8d39d8715d7.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/analysis/202009011080333045-armed-conflict-in-ladakh-certain-to-restore-status-quo-between-india-and-china---army-veteran/

    There have been four physical altercations between the troops of India and China since the beginning of the border stand-off on 27 April. The two countries are involved in several levels of diplomatic and military-level talks to disengage troops from the friction points along the loosely-demarcated 4,057 km border.

    Tensions have further escalated between India and China; fresh clashes erupted in Pangong Lake's Chushul Valley overnight on 29-30 August. India has accused China of attempting to alter the status quo in the Ladakh region. 

    Indian paramilitary soldiers keep guard as Indian army convoy moves on the Srinagar-Ladakh highway at Gagangeer, north-east of Srinagar, India, Thursday, June 18, 2020.
    © AP Photo /
    Fresh Clash Erupts Between Indian-Chinese Troops in Pangong Tso

    Meanwhile, China's Ministry of Defence has accused Indian forces of illegally breaching the Line of Actual Control. The statement demanded that India immediately withdraw the troops that violated the Line of Actual Control, maintain order among its troops on the front line, abide by its commitments, and prevent further escalation.

    Addressing the possible outcome of the confrontation between the world's two most-populous countries, Brigadier Rumel Dahiya, an Indian Army veteran and strategic expert, underlines that the status quo will only be restored in eastern Ladakh region through a physical, armed conflict.

    He says: “There is bound to be a physical armed clash in Ladakh and maybe elsewhere also. It depends upon China; whether they think if they can’t get their way through in Ladakh, they should raise the temperature elsewhere. I am convinced that there has to be a clash; without the clash, the situation will not stabilise.”
    Maxar WorldView-3 satellite image shows close up view of the Line of Actual Control (LAC) border and patrol point 14 in the eastern Ladakh sector of Galwan Valley
    © REUTERS / MAXAR TECHNOLOGIES
    Maxar WorldView-3 satellite image shows close up view of the Line of Actual Control (LAC) border and patrol point 14 in the eastern Ladakh sector of Galwan Valley

    Since the last week of April, Indian and Chinese troops have engaged in four clashes, none of which involved arms or ammunition; they were mostly physical attacks. Even the deadly face-off that occurred on 15 June in the Galwan Valley was fought with iron rods as well as batons wrapped in barbed wire. The two sides have accused each other of transgression but have constantly expressed a determination to disengage troops along the border via diplomatic and military level talks. 

    India China flags
    © CC0
    India-China Enter Fifth Month of Border Stand-Off in Ladakh With Another Clash

    Dahiya says: “If they (Chinese) simply move back, then Chinese leadership will come under pressure internally that if they had to come back then why go there in the first place. To accept going back without anything will lead to a loss of faith, which will not be acceptable to them.”

    Currently, the disengagement hasn’t been completed due to the different understanding of the loosely-demarcated border, as China believes that its side of the boundary stretches to finger 4 at Panging Lake while India claims that the Line of Actual Control passes near finger 8 and between finger 4 and finger 8; troops from both sides conduct patrols on a regular basis.

    Chinese troops have entered up till finger 4 and Beijing has been claiming that disengagement has been done on its side.

    Other Options for India

    Over the long term, Dahiya emphasised that India needs to begin calling out China for its actions and build the ability to access areas such as the Pakistan-administered part of Kashmir,wherein its China-Pakistan Economic Corridor passes.

    “It’s time for us to build our leverage further. Whatever they are doing with CPEC, particularly in Pakistan-administered Jammu and Kashmir, which includes also Gilgit Baltistan, makes us an easy target in the conflict with Pakistan. We must develop the ability to dominate access to it."

    A loaded Chinese ship is readied for departure during a ceremony at Gwadar port, about 435 miles, 700 km, west of Karachi. Pakistan, Sunday, Nov. 13, 2016
    © AP Photo / Muhammad Yousuf
    CPEC: Pakistani Government Announces Completion of 13 Projects Worth $11 Billion
    The China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), a flagship project under Beijing’s Belt and Road Initiative (BRI), aims to enhance bilateral ties between the two countries and would link Xinjiang province in China with Pakistan's strategic Gwadar Port. The rail and road network passes through Pakistan-administered Kashmir, which India claims to be part of its territory, citing its strategic importance.

    “We should not hesitate from naming and shaming them over human rights violations in Xinjiang area. We must openly call for the Dalai Lama to attend the meeting; we should be much friendlier with Taiwan very quickly and strongly,” Dahiya says.

    The views and opinions expressed in the article do not necessarily reflect those of Sputnik.

    Related:

    Fresh Clash Erupts Between Indian-Chinese Troops in Pangong Tso
    India-China Enter Fifth Month of Border Stand-Off in Ladakh With Another Clash
    China Accuses India of Violating Line of Actual Control Amid Renewed Border Clashes
    Tags:
    People's Republic of China, Indian Army, border, China, India
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    The winner of the Miss MAXIM-2020 beauty and sexuality contest, Oktyabrina Maksimova (Veliky Novgorod) (C) and the finalists
    Sputnik's Best August Photos
    Trump Denies Mini Strokes
    Mini-Stroke Over Par
    Russian two-vector vaccine against coronavirus
    Russia’s Vaccine Against COVID-19 in Facts and Details
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse