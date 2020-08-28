Register
05:36 GMT28 August 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    Aymara indigenous attend a rally demanding Bolivia's President Jeanine Anez's (not pictured) resignation, while the Bolivian Union Workers (COB) declare a pause to protests according to local media, amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in El Alto, on the outskirts of La Paz, August 14, 2020

    If Bolivian Gov't Delays Vote Again, It Will Trigger Uprising Impossible to Contain, Journo Warns

    © REUTERS / DAVID MERCADO
    Opinion
    Get short URL
    by
    0 10
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/08/1b/1080293444_0:245:2963:1911_1200x675_80_0_0_2e5b930f54a28b4d11f890bb06ea0081.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/analysis/202008281080295642-if-bolivian-govt-delays-vote-again-it-will-trigger-uprising-impossible-to-contain-journo-warns/

    Bolivians' patience is wearing thin as La Paz is yet to deliver on its vow to hold snap elections in the country after the military forced ex-President Evo Morales to step down and flee the country. Although the government scheduled a new vote for 18 October, MAS supporters remain on alert, says Bolivian journalist Alberto Echazu.

    The de facto Bolivian government's decision to postpone the country's general elections in late July for the third time in a row under the pretext of the COVID pandemic prompted nationwide protests spearheaded by Evo Morales' Movement Towards Socialism (MAS) supporters, the Bolivian Workers’ Central (COB), and trade unions.

    Starting on 3 August, Bolivians kicked off marches, rallies, and erected road blockades across the country urging La Paz to deliver on its promise and let people cast their ballots for the first time since the November 2019 coup d'etat. According to Nodal.am, within just 24 hours, more than 75 major roads and highways in the provinces of La Paz, Cochabamba, Santa Cruz, Oruro, and Potosi were fully or partially blocked by the protesters. After 10 days of blockades and rallies, the de facto government struck an agreement with MAS on a law that mandates a vote to be held on 18 October and envisages criminal penalties for any effort to change the date.

    Protests Suspended, But MAS & Unions are on Alert

    "The protests have stopped", says Alberto Echazu, a political analyst and journalist with La Resistencia Bolivia. "The Bolivian Workers' Central (the worker’s union that encompasses all Bolivian workers) and the Pact of Unity (peasants and indigenous worker’s organisations from all of the country) instructed their affiliates to lift the blockades after an agreement was reached between the Legislative Assembly and the Electoral Tribunal to establish the definitive and immovable date for the elections on 18 October".

    ​Bearing in mind the de facto government's previous political manoeuvres, Bolivian trade unions and MAS remain "in a state of alert" to prevent any new attempt to suspend it, according to the journalist. He believes that if Jeanine Anez postpones the election once again, it will surely trigger a new uprising "that will be impossible to contain''. Although tensions have scaled down, La Paz's intentions to crack down on trade union leaders is keeping the tension high.

    ​Previously, Echazu voiced concerns about the apparent attempt by the Anez cabinet to stay in power as long as possible. Taking the reins of the country in November 2019, Jeanine Anez vowed to hold snap elections and ruled out taking part in the upcoming vote, explaining that her only goal was to unite the fragmented electorate. However, in January 2020 Anez abruptly announced that she would run, while the elections have been repeatedly delayed too.

    The journalist recollects that La Paz first warned that the peak of the COVID pandemic would be around May, so the date was pushed to August. Then they said the peak would be in August, so they moved it to September, and once more they said the peak would be in September so the date had to be moved to October. It is hardly surprising that the people started to suspect "a strategy to keep postponing the elections in an attempt to remain in power for as long as they can", he points out.

    "That dishonest and deceitful use of the pandemic by the regime in order to postpone the elections indefinitely is the reason why the social movement decided to mobilise its affiliates", Echazu explains.

    Street vendors attend a rally on a blockade point demanding Bolivia's President Jeanine Anez (not pictured) her resignation, while the Bolivian Union Workers (COB) declare a pause to protests according local media, amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in El Alto, on the outskirts of La Paz, August 14, 2020
    © REUTERS / DAVID MERCADO
    Street vendors attend a rally on a blockade point demanding Bolivia's President Jeanine Anez (not pictured) her resignation, while the Bolivian Union Workers (COB) declare a pause to protests according local media, amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in El Alto, on the outskirts of La Paz, August 14, 2020

    Is a Military Option on the Table?

    During the protests, former Bolivian President Evo Morales, who is currently residing in Argentina, warned demonstrators against clashing with the de facto government's military forces, urging Bolivian protesters to solve the issue by peaceful means. "We must not fall for provocations that want to lead us to violence", he wrote, suggesting that La Paz's decision to send military convoys with oxygen through roads blocked by trade unionists and workers could be a provocation to incite violence and then justify the use of force. One might wonder whether the de facto government would pick a military option if protests resume.

    "Using the military to suppress the protests would certainly mean new massacres as in Senkata and Sacaba in November 2019, however, the sanitary crisis has hit the armed forces and there seemed to be a reluctance from the military to go out to suppress the blockades and demonstrations during the eleven days of protests, despite the regime's clear intentions to use the force, shown in various threats by the minister of government and the minister of defence", Echazu elaborates.

    According to him, the only way to avoid greater social turmoil is to hold the vote on the established date with no further postponement. "In the case of another attempt to postpone it there will surely be a massive uprising, as the last one was unprecedented, with blockades and demonstrations all over the country", the journalist warns.

    New Elections Likely to Bring MAS to Power

    However, it appears that the de facto government of Jeanine Anez is well aware of MAS big chances to return to power after the elections. National polls show MAS presidential candidate Luis Arce's stable lead vis-à-vis his competitors.

    ​On 7 August, American newspaper the Miami Herald opined that Bolivia’s 18 October presidential election might result in victory for former President Evo Morales’ MAS party, which was called a "tragedy" by the media outlet.

    Commenting on the op-ed, Echazu expresses bewilderment over the apocalyptic tone of the article.

    "Leaving ideological postures aside, MAS’s fourteen years of government were economically successful, and provided an unprecedented stability in a country characterised for its political instability and economic struggles", he stresses.

    Those who oppose MAS presidential candidate Luis Acre ignore the astounding indicators for economic growth and social development during the MAS administration that were renowned by international organisations and show one of the best economies and models of the last decade, according to Echazu.

    At the same time, the journalist doubts that the so-called "November bloc" of Carlos Mesa, Luis Fernando Camacho, Jeanine Anez, and the oligarchical sector they represent will cede power easily and quickly if they lose in October. Having suggested that they "do not have the muscle to win in democratic elections", Echazu nevertheless ruled out that La Paz would launch a second military coup d'etat.

    "I do not believe that the Anez government would resort to a second coup or a military takeover, as it would prove that this de facto government was, in fact, a dictatorship", he deems. "They have attempted to institutionalise their government, even though its origin and management show its true colours as a revanchist neoliberal restoration, but a military crackdown or an auto coup would bury the ‘democratic’ narrative they have tried to install".

    The views and opinions expressed in the article do not necessarily reflect those of Sputnik.

    Related:

    Anez Gov't Rushing to Uproot Morales' Legacy and Put Bolivia on Neoliberal Track, Journo Says
    As Right Wing Govts From US to Bolivia Fail, Workers on the Offensive
    Education in COVID-19 Era; Protests in Bolivia; America's Obsession With Russia
    Tags:
    elections, Jeanine Anez, protests, trade unions, United States, Bolivia
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Land of Thousand Lakes: Unequivocal Beauty of Russia's Altai Krai
    Land of Thousand Lakes: Unequivocal Beauty of Russia's Altai Krai
    GOP Blinders
    Dead on Arrival
    Russian two-vector vaccine against coronavirus
    Russia’s Vaccine Against COVID-19 in Facts and Details
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse