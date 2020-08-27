Register
05:09 GMT27 August 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    World's first coronavirus vaccine

    As Bolsonaro Loses Anti-COVID Fight, Brazil's Northeast Takes Action & Signals Interest in Sputnik V

    © Photo : RDIF press service
    Opinion
    Get short URL
    by
    1 0 0
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/08/0b/1080134449_0:108:3072:1836_1200x675_80_0_0_bbec442f34a74bbc042b5d7b63766c23.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/analysis/202008271080285272-as-bolsonaro-loses-anti-covid-fight-brazils-northeast-takes-action--signals-interest-in-sputnik-v/

    While COVID-19 is raging across Brazil, the country's regions are taking matters into their own hands, says Brazilian scholar Gustavo Guerreiro, referring to nine northeast states who united their resources to fight against the pandemic. Following in the footsteps of Parana, Brazil's northeast has signalled interest in Russia's vaccine, he notes.

    While the World Health Organisation's recent announcement that the COVID-19 pandemic is stabilizing in Brazil offers some hope, the numbers of new confirmed cases and fatalities are still high. According to data from Johns Hopkins Coronavirus Resource Centre on Wednesday, the country has registered 3,669, 995 infections and 116,580 deaths with 1,271 coronavirus fatalities in just 24 hours on Tuesday.

    Speaking to Medscape Medical News in late July, former Brazilian health officials bemoaned the lack of a centralised response to the pandemic and lack of consistency in terms of controlling the novel coronavirus as COVID policies and quarantine measures differ from region to region. According to the medical specialists, the virus has spread in poorly equipped rural areas, while several states are showing signs of a second wave.

    Northeast Governors Take Matters Into Their Hands

    "There is a great disparity between the federal government and the federal entities (states and municipalities)", says Gustavo Guerreiro, executive editor of the journal World Tensions and a member of the Brazilian Centre for Solidarity with Peoples and Fight for Peace (CEBRAPAZ). "The [Bolsonaro] government operates in an uncoordinated way, limiting itself to military operations on indigenous lands and advertisement of hydroxychloroquine, a medication produced on a large scale by the Army, at the request of the Federal government. The drug's exaggerated stock is enough to be used for 18 years".

    Addressing the lack of national coordination, nine governors in the country's northeast region created the Scientific Committee of the Northeast Consortium to Combat Coronavirus (C4NE), which officially kicked off in April.

    Besides holding regular summits with scientists from Brazil and other countries such as Italy, China, and Germany, the committee launched a website with relevant information on the coronavirus situation in the region, scientific guidelines, documents and links to COVID monitoring mobile apps. "The information provided here is based on scientific articles", the site highlights. "You can submit your question and it will be answered and added to the frequently asked questions".

    "The most effective fight is taking place by state governments, even without the coordination of the federal government's Ministry of Health", admits Guerreiro, stressing that C4NE's methods of fighting the pandemic have already brought visible positive results.

    Brazil's northeast, the country's poorest and left-leaning region and home to Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, a founding member of the Workers' Party (PT) and former president, had been highly skeptical about the Bolsonaro government's political course even before the pandemic. Therefore it is hardly surprising that the president's inconsistent handling of the COVID outbreak has prompted the region's governors to take action and tackle the threat on their own, according to the scholar.

    Brazil's former President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva speaks during his presidential campaign rally with members of his Workers Party and leaders of other left-wing parties in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, Monday, April 2, 2018. Despite a conviction on corruption charges that could see him barred from running, da Silva is the front runner in that race
    © AP Photo / Leo Correa
    Brazil's former President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva speaks during his presidential campaign rally with members of his Workers Party and leaders of other left-wing parties in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, Monday, April 2, 2018. Despite a conviction on corruption charges that could see him barred from running, da Silva is the front runner in that race

    Anti-COVID Vaccine to the Rescue

    The country trails only behind the US in terms of COVID-related cases striving to get an efficient anti-coronavirus vaccine to curb the spread of the disease. To date, Brazil's health regulator, Anvisa, has approved the testing of four vaccines by Chinese pharmaceutical firm Sinovac Biotech in partnership with Butantan Institute; Oxford University in partnership with British-Swedish pharma firm AstraZeneca; US firm Pfizer in partnership with Germany's BioNTech; and US company Johnson & Johnson.

    While Jair Bolsonaro is visibly leaning towards AstraZeneca's drug, São Paulo, a municipality in the Southeast Region of Brazil, has placed its bet on Sinovac Biotech's product. Though Russia's Sputnik V has yet to be approved by Anvisa, Parana state signed an agreement with the Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) for testing, producing and distributing the Russian vaccine, which is the first one to be registered anywhere in the world.

    But that is not all. Citing an announcement made by the governor of the state of Maranhão, Flávio Dino (the Communist Party of Brazil) on 14 August at a press conference, Guerreiro noted that Brazil's Northeastern states are considering an agreement with Russia to acquire Sputnik V. As Dino specified during the presser, the protocol is still at an early stage.

    However, the scholar voiced concerns that the Brazilian president may throw sand into local governments' gears given his pro-US stance.

    "With the Bolsonaro government, Brazil follows a foreign policy agenda completely submissive to Washington", Guerreiro says. "The mainstream media also reproduce this agenda". After the release of the Russian anti-COVID drug, it was subjected to a storm of criticism from Western politicians and media pundits.

    Meanwhile, Brazilian Ambassador to Russia Tovar da Silva Nune emphasised on Monday that the Russian anti-coronavirus vaccine can boost bilateral cooperation and lead to rapprochement between the two countries while speaking to Sputnik on the sidelines of the Army 2020 defense industry forum. According to Nune, Sputnik V has generated interest at both the federal and the state levels in Brazil. Once approved by Anvisa, the Russian vaccine can help the country to tackle the pandemic threat, according to Nune.

    "We know the Russian technological capacity", he said. "We know what the Russians are capable of. The states which are most interested are Bahia and Parana. Our Ministry of Health is also interested and collects the information."

    The views and opinions expressed in the article do not necessarily reflect those of Sputnik.

    Related:

    Nearly Everyone Destined to Catch Coronavirus, Brazil's President Bolsonaro Says
    COVID-19 Live Updates: Brazil's COVID-19 Case Tally Up 19,373 Over Past Day to 3,359,570
    Big Pharma Sees Brazil as Battleground Against Russia & China's Anti-COVID Vaccines, Academic Says
    Tags:
    vaccine, Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, coronavirus, COVID-19, Jair Bolsonaro, United States, Brazil
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Flush and Don't Flash: Transparent Public Toilets Hit Tokyo Streets
    Land of Republican Views
    Land of Republican Views
    Russian two-vector vaccine against coronavirus
    Russia’s Vaccine Against COVID-19 in Facts and Details
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse