Register
01:37 GMT26 August 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    A Palestinian demonstrator burns a picture depicting U.S. President Donald Trump during a protest against the United Arab Emirates' deal with Israel to normalise relations, in Gaza City August 19, 2020

    ‘Part of an Election Campaign’: Israel Uses Iran Fears to ‘Shift Attention’ in Washington

    © REUTERS / Mohammed Salem
    Opinion
    Get short URL
    1 0 0
    Subscribe

    US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo was left with little support after he attempted to extend UN sanctions against Iran, despite the US having withdrawn from the Iran nuclear deal. Despite this loss, Pompeo has been on a campaign in Bahrain and other parts of the Middle East, pushing an anti-Iran narrative.

    Miko Peled, the author of “The General’s Son: The Journey of an Israeli in Palestine,” and of "Injustice: The Story of the Holy Land Foundation Five,” asserted to Loud & Clear hosts Brian Becker and John Kiriakou that Iran is only brought up by Washington when Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu “needs some kind of a smokescreen” or when he needs to “shift attention.”

    “I don’t think that this is a coincidence. I think these things are all related,” he said, speaking of Israel’s peace deal with the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

    Peled claimed that it would appear as if Secretary of State Mike Pompeo was doing the work of Netanyahu when he gave his recent notification to the UN Security Council, per Resolution 2231 which endorsed the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) nuclear deal, that the US wished to place sanctions on Iran for its alleged violations of the agreement.

    https://www.spreaker.com/user/radiosputnik/pompeo-tour-seeks-further-normalization-

    New reports from the Axios news portal suggest the UAE on Friday pulled out of a planned trilateral meeting between Washington, Abu Dhabi and Jerusalem because Netanyahu criticized reports of a possible US-UAE F-35 deal.

    Following a Monday meeting with Netanyahu, Pompeo expressed that the US would be open to selling arms to the UAE, but also has to respect its commitment to provide Israel with an “edge” over its neighbors.

    "The United States has a legal requirement with respect to qualitative military edge. We will continue to honor that," he told reporters on Monday.

    “I think this is all part of an election campaign, both on Netanyahu’s part and Trump’s part,” Peled told Becker and Kiriakou on Tuesday.

    He said that Netanyahu and Trump are using Iran as a “scapegoat” and benefit politically by framing Tehran as the “bad guy.”

    Regarding the UAE, Peled explained that the Emirati interpretation of the UAE-Israel agreement allowed both participants to purchase arms from the US, as long as Israel maintained its “edge.”

    Despite the UAE pullout from the trilateral meeting, Peled does not believe the actual future implementation of the Israel-UAE agreement has been hindered.

    The views and opinions expressed in the article do not necessarily reflect those of Sputnik.

    Related:

    Afghanistan Frees Further 50 Talibs in Push for Peace Talks - Reports
    Iran Blasts Pompeo for Trying to ‘Flood Region With US Weapons’ Amid Talk of More Arms for UAE
    Israeli, US Delegations to Visit UAE Next Week for Normalization Talks - PM's Office
    British Foreign Secretary Says UK-Israel Relationship is as Strong as Ever
    ‘Really Exciting’: Hundreds of 1,100-Year-Old Gold Coins Discovered in Central Israel - Photo
    Tags:
    Middle East, Benjamin Netanyahu, Mike Pompeo, Israel, UAE
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    The “Martyr Hajj Qassem” surface-to-surface ballistic missile
    Iran Shows Off New Missiles: One is Named After General Soleimani, Killed in US Drone Strike
    Land of Republican Views
    Land of Republican Views
    Russian two-vector vaccine against coronavirus
    Russia’s Vaccine Against COVID-19 in Facts and Details
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse