Register
16:40 GMT25 August 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    Demonstrators take part in a protest against the national government and the quarantine measures in the city of Buenos Aires, amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, at the Buenos Aires obelisk, Argentina August 17, 2020

    What is Behind Argentina's Anti-Lockdown Protests and Can a COVID Vaccine Save the Day?

    © REUTERS / AGUSTIN MARCARIAN
    Opinion
    Get short URL
    by
    0 0 0
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/08/19/1080273758_0:184:3106:1932_1200x675_80_0_0_e03ffa461cd8e6d6b82a1b6ff62f2d73.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/analysis/202008251080275013-what-is-behind-argentinas-anti-lockdown-protests-and-can-a-covid-vaccine-save-the-day/

    Argentina's protracted lockdown has triggered a wave of protests followed by a spike in coronavirus cases. Argentine political analyst Gonzalo Fiore Viani has explained what forces are fanning the social discontent with the government and whether the upcoming anti-COVID vaccination can bring the South American economy back on track.

    On Monday, Argentina registered a record-breaking 8,713 confirmed coronavirus cases and 381 COVID-related deaths in just 24 hours. To date, the country has reported 350,867 infections and 7,366 fatalities.

    The latest hike followed a nationwide march that took place on 17 August with thousands of Argentine protestors calling for the lifting of the COVID restrictions and restarting the economy. Since late March the cabinet of President Alberto Fernández has maintained strict quarantine measures arguing that securing the nation's health would help the country to recover more quickly. As the growing recession started to sting, sporadic anti-lockdown protests erupted in Buenos Aires and some other cities in May and continued through July. On 14 August, the government announced its intention to extend anti-COVID measures in the Buenos Aires region until the end of the month, triggering a new wave of demonstrations.

    COVID Has Dealt a Blow to Argentine Economy

    "I believe the government did the best it could do when they dictated the quarantine back in March", says Argentine lawyer, author and political analyst Gonzalo Fiore Viani. "The lockdown and the COVID-19 have caused a lot of damage to the Argentine economy. I think that the lockdown maintained by the government was worth the pain but right now most people cannot remain locked up and that is indicated well by the numbers of infected and deaths".

    Argentina is one of the largest economies in Latin America with a gross domestic product (GDP) of approximately $450 billion. However, according to the World Bank, the country has long been suffering from an economic crisis with the Argentine peso losing 68% of its value since 2018.

    The COVID pandemic has added insult to injury: the country's economic activity slumped by 12.9 percent in the first half of 2020 compared with the same period of 2019, according to the National Institute of Statistics and Censuses (INDEC). The economy slightly rebounded in June from May due to some relaxation of restrictions on movement, but in July the government was forced to toughen lockdown measures again.

    "It’s true that the country has had really bad numbers and it was in recession for the last four or five years", admits Viani. "The Mauricio Macri’s government was really bad for the economy as well as for medium and small-sized businesses because of the inflation and the import of goods".

    Nevertheless, the opposition is pinning the blame firmly on Alberto Fernández for the sliding economic indicators.

    People enjoy the day at the shore of the Rio de la Plata river, amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in Buenos Aires, Argentina August 12, 2020.
    © REUTERS / AGUSTIN MARCARIAN
    People enjoy the day at the shore of the Rio de la Plata river, amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in Buenos Aires, Argentina August 12, 2020.

    Anti-Lockdown Protests are Fuelled by Opposition

    The ongoing anti-lockdown and anti-government protests are largely fanned by Fernandez' antagonists and right-wing forces, according to Viani.

    "We have a strange phenomenon right now in Argentina: maybe for the first time in its history, the right wing parties and movements are taking to the streets massively and frequently", the author observes. "That was Peronists' territory historically, but now the opposition is going out to defy the government and the restriction because of the virus".

    Touching upon the protests, Buenos Aires Times noted that some of the demonstrators' placards condemned vaccination and alleged that the anti-COVID lockdown "is part of a global plot to subdue citizens". Some of the protestors bemoan the fact that Mauricio Macri is not at the helm, praise Trump and suggested that if he were in Argentina's government, "it would be another type".

    "While former president Macri went to Europe and left vacant the leadership of the opposition centre-right PRO party, people from his party like former Security Minister Patricia Bullrich have taken that role", the Argentine political analyst notes.

    Patricia Bullrich enthusiastically attended the 17 August demonstration while ex-President Mauricio Macri tweeted that he was “proud” of the demonstrators. While no political party formally organized the protest movement, PRO and their allies have jumped at the opportunity to politically exploit the popular discontent. In contrast, the centre-right Juntos por el Cambio opposition coalition appears to embrace a more cautious approach. According to Viani, the Peronist government's opposition has now split into two wings: a moderate and a "radical" one. It remains unclear how it will play out for them in the next elections, he remarks.

    A scientist works inside a laboratory of the Gamaleya Research Institute of Epidemiology and Microbiology during the production and laboratory testing of a vaccine against the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in Moscow, Russia
    © Sputnik / Vladimir Pesnya
    A scientist works inside a laboratory of the Gamaleya Research Institute of Epidemiology and Microbiology during the production and laboratory testing of a vaccine against the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in Moscow, Russia

    Is COVID Vaccine a Panacea for the Economy?

    In order to improve the health and economic situation in the country the Fernandez government is seeking an effective anti-COVID vaccine.

    In mid-August, mAbxience, the biotec company of the Spanish Insud Pharma group, announced that it had struck an agreement with the pharmaceutical company AstraZeneca to produce a potential COVID-19 vaccine in Latin America, at its newly inaugurated plant in Garin, Argentina. According to the agreement, the firm will initially produce 150 million doses of the active substance for AstraZeneca's potential anti-COVID drug if it successfully passes Phase 3 trials.

    Argentina has recently approved Phase 3 clinical trials for a coronavirus vaccine developed by China National Biotec Group (CNBG), while the Argentine province of Tierra del Fuego has signalled interest in producing Russia's Sputnik V, the world's first registered anti-COVID drug.  

    "Buenos Aires is considering all vaccines that are in phase 3 of testing: the Oxford (AstraZeneca) one, the Russian one, the Chinese one, and even the Cuban one", Viani points out. "The Tierra del Fuego government is part of the Fernandez party too. I believe that Russian vaccine will be a viable option for the Argentine people once it’s out".

    According to the political analyst, the Argentine media is covering a COVID vaccine issue depending on their political affiliation. Thus, the right-leaning media has expressed skepticism about the Russian vaccine while the government officials received the news about its registration on 11 August with great enthusiasm, Viani underscores.

    "The country's health minister, Gines Gonzalez Garcia, has spoken good about the Russian vaccine, the president sent a letter to Vladimir Putin congratulating him about the great achievement when the news came out", he says.

    Still, while praising the world's efforts to produce an anti-COVID vaccine, the analyst deems that it is not enough to fix Argentina's plummeting economy.

    "I think there are too many expectations about the vaccine", the author says. "It is true that it will be key to begin normalising the economy, and heal the psychological consequences of the pandemic, but taking care of the Argentine poor remains the main challenge for the government".

    The views and opinions expressed in the article do not necessarily reflect those of Sputnik.

    Related:

    Coronavirus Updates: Number of Cases in Latin America Exceeds 6 Mln, Reuters Tally Finds
    How US Missed a Great Chance to Boost Ties With Latin America Amid Pandemic Unlike Russia and China
    Argentina-Russia’s Joint Pipe Plant in Siberia to Launch Production in 2021 – Ambassador
    Tags:
    vaccine, economy, coronavirus, COVID-19, lockdown, protests, Latin America, Argentina
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    The “Martyr Hajj Qassem” surface-to-surface ballistic missile
    Iran Shows Off New Missiles: One is Named After General Soleimani, Killed in US Drone Strike
    Sore Successor
    Sore Successor
    Russian two-vector vaccine against coronavirus
    Russia’s Vaccine Against COVID-19 in Facts and Details
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse