Register
01:12 GMT25 August 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    Blood plasma bags

    ‘Wasn’t That Drastic Change’: COVID-19 Plasma Treatment Touted by Trump Not ‘Miracle’ Cure

    © CC0
    Opinion
    Get short URL
    0 01
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107862/38/1078623829_0:-1:1366:768_1200x675_80_0_0_b90745bc5cd43efc1982601fc0cea907.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/analysis/202008251080268416-wasnt-that-drastic-change-covid-19-plasma-treatment-touted-by-trump-not-miracle-cure/

    US President Donald Trump called the Food and Drug Administration’s (FDA) emergency use authorization to treat COVID-19 with convalescent plasma a “historic announcement” on Sunday, but there isn’t enough data to tout it as a breakthrough, Dr. Jason Kindrachuk, assistant professor of viral pathogenesis at the University of Manitoba, told Sputnik.

    The technique uses plasma donated from survivors of the novel coronavirus to treat patients currently suffering from the disease. Doctors can isolate antibodies in plasma - the liquid component of blood - and then inject those antibodies into sick patients.

    https://www.spreaker.com/user/radiosputnik/concerns-raised-by-first-confirmed-case-
    “It really is, essentially, trying to take plasma from somebody that has survived infection or gone through infection and recovered and utilizing that plasma to then be treated to a patient that has severe disease or is themselves infected,” Kindrachuk, the Canada research chair in molecular pathogenesis of emerging and reemerging viruses, told Loud & Clear host Brian Becker on Monday.

    “You have somebody that has all of these antibodies and all these different factors that have helped them recover and ultimately defeat the infection, and you are now providing that to a patient that obviously does not have all those in place yet. It’s something that has been used with varying success,” he said. 

    “We’ve certainly seen quite a bit of discussion with convalescent plasma with Ebola patients. It’s somewhat intensive, so it’s something you can’t use in literally every setting around the globe, but it can provide some benefits. I think there has been quite a bit of discussion about convalescent plasma for COVID,” Kindrachuk explained, adding that “there’s not a big enough or long enough clinical randomized trial to justify this treatment protocol as being warranted.”

    In an August 23 release, the FDA said that the treatment may be effective in “lessening the severity of shortening the length of COVID-19 illness in some hospitalized patients.” 

    “The agency also determined that the known and potential benefits of the product, when used to treat COVID-19, outweigh the known and potential risks of the product and that that there are no adequate, approved, and available alternative treatments,” the release noted.

    “I agree with the idea we’re in kind of unchartered territory right now and in the need of being able to get vaccines and therapeutics out to folks as quickly as possible, because we do not have time on our side. The unfortunate side is, I think, the presentation of this being a miracle or a potential cure. We have already seen with data that has been presented that there may be some benefit, but we don’t know how solid that benefit is,” Kindrachuk explained.

    “Realistically, there was some decrease in mortality, at least with some of the trials that were done, but it wasn’t that drastic change that we’ve kind of seen presented with the 35% reduction mortality … that has been presented,” Kindrachuk added.

    On Sunday, Trump stated that convalescent plasma treatment for COVID-19 was “proven to reduce mortality by 35%,” Stat News reported. However, that statistic is not based on evidence.

    “A lot of those randomized clinical trials will now be ended because we have the emergency use authorization, and now it’ll be justification for putting plasma out into a much larger number of people, without it being controlled. I think that’s the unfortunate side,” Kindrachuk noted.

    The views and opinions expressed in the article do not necessarily reflect those of Sputnik.

    Related:

    Trump to Campaign on Wiping Out COVID-19 Threat, Boosting US Economy, Senior Adviser Says
    Wave of New Reported COVID-19 Cases Sparks Fears of Possible Outbreak at Famous French Nudist Resort
    Belarus Will Become the First Country to Receive Russian COVID-19 Vaccine
    Usain Bolt Self-Quarantining Awaiting COVID-19 Test Results
    Italy Launches Human Trials of Potential COVID-19 Vaccine
    Tags:
    COVID-19, Donald Trump, Food and Drug Administration (FDA)
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    The “Martyr Hajj Qassem” surface-to-surface ballistic missile
    Iran Shows Off New Missiles: One is Named After General Soleimani, Killed in US Drone Strike
    Sore Successor
    Sore Successor
    Russian two-vector vaccine against coronavirus
    Russia’s Vaccine Against COVID-19 in Facts and Details
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse