Register
05:27 GMT21 August 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    Chinese and US national flags are posted for the opening ceremony of the U.S.- China Strategic and Economic Dialogue at The Diaoyutai state guesthouse in Beijing Thursday, May 3, 2012

    Trade Dialogue With China Ended Up Victim of Trump’s Election Campaign

    © AP Photo / Vincent Thian
    Opinion
    Get short URL
    0 0 0
    Subscribe

    New trade talks with China are not on the agenda of the Republican US president’s administration. If Democrats come to power, can China expect predictability and respect for each other’s interests in trade and economic dialogue with the United States?

    No new top-level trade talks between the US and China are planned, but the parties are keeping in touch regarding the implementation of the deal’s first phase. This is what White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows announced on 18 August aboard the US president’s plane.

    Earlier in the day, the US president told reporters that he had postponed the talks where the parties were going to analyse the progress of the first phase of the Sino-US trade deal. The deal was signed in January, the negotiations were scheduled for last Saturday. Donald Trump said he didn’t want to talk to China at the moment because he was not happy with Beijing’s actions regarding the coronavirus pandemic. At the same time, the president evaded the question of whether it was possible that the United States would withdraw from the trade deal.

    Andrey Manoylo, professor at the Department of Political Science at Moscow State University, said Trump's statement was a pressure tactic in trade talks with China:

    "Trump’s statement is not an accident. It states the political course he is pursuing. Linking accusations against China to its responsibility for the pandemic is one of the levers of pressure on China. The goal is to force it to sign a second phase trade deal on US terms."

    Donald Trump held a briefing in Yuma, Arizona, where he tried to divert the attention of potential voters from the Democratic convention. A few hours after Trump's campaign event, Joe Biden was officially announced as his party's presidential candidate. The Democratic nominee pledged to rebuild pandemic-shattered America and end the chaos indicative of the Republican presidential administration.

    Observers also highlighted yesterday’s speech by former Secretary of State John Kerry at the four-day Democratic convention, where the retired diplomat and experienced politician called Donald Trump’s foreign policy “incoherent.” This president’s trips abroad are not missions of goodwill, but idle chatter, John Kerry said.

    The United States deserves a president who is looked at, not who is laughed at, he said.

    Who is a more preferable trade dialogue partner for China, Trump's or Biden’s team, if he takes office? For Shi Yinhong from the Institute of International Relations at Renmin University of China, there’s not much difference between the two:

    "Both Trump and Biden are rather unfavourable partners for China in terms of Sino-US trade. While Biden might not be an outspoken supporter of a tariff war against China, he has no doubts about the current US policy. Together with Europe, Japan and South Korea, they seek to contain China’s development of China in the field of high and new technologies. Trump is currently very unhappy that epidemic-affected China cannot fully meet its obligations to import US goods under the first phase trade deal. Moreover, Trump is still forcing China to buy as much as possible under this agreement. Speaking of Biden, his taking office could help stem further deterioration of Sino-US relations."

    The policy towards China is unlikely to change if the Democrats and Joe Biden come to power, despite the changing of the sign at the White House, Andrey Manoylo said:

    "Most likely, the Democrats wouldn’t start a trade war with China. But since it was Trump that started it, all the errors can be attributed to Trump if he loses the election. If the Democrats come to power, they won’t end the sanctions tactics against China. On the contrary, they can increase the pressure and try to use the results of Trump’s policies, given that Trump has already done all the rough work in this direction. Therefore, there is no difference."

    The expert explained that Joe Biden is likely to continue the policy of reducing the trade deficit with China using the same methods as Trump:

    "The key point for Americans here is not the value of a partnership with China, but the profit they can get in various ways, including through direct blackmail, as Trump is doing now. Both the Democrats and the Republicans have very simple tactics. If you can get something by taking money or values ​​from your partner, there is absolutely no need to build any trading schemes with them. You just need to take it. Joe Biden will also opt for the policy of robbery. The US will remember that China is a priority trading partner when the window of opportunity for robbery closes due to the US trade deficit. But at the same time, they will also try to impose trade conditions that are more favorable for themselves during the negotiations."

    Meanwhile, American business is looking for new opportunities in the Chinese market despite the prolonged cold political winter. The South China Morning Post reported, citing its sources in AmCham China, that the US Chamber of Commerce had received permission to organise a charter flight for the heads of companies operating in China to come back there. They left China due to the pandemic. There are almost 200 people wishing to come back. Initially, it was set to return only 120 managers. The Chamber of Commerce said that only those who had worked for the companies of the association before the pandemic would be allowed on the flight. The estimated dates of return to China are 18 August – 12 September.

    Earlier in May, the German Chamber of Commerce in China organized a similar charter flight to Tianjin.

    The views and opinions expressed in the article do not necessarily reflect those of Sputnik.

    Tags:
    Trade, campaign, election, China, United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Much-Needed Cure for COVID-19: Vaccine Production Process
    Much-Needed Cure for COVID-19: Russian Vaccine Production Process
    Sore Successor
    Sore Successor
    Russian two-vector vaccine against coronavirus
    Russia’s Vaccine Against COVID-19 in Facts and Details
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse