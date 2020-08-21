Register
05:26 GMT21 August 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    n this June 23, 2020, file photo, a car passes a yard displaying a campaign sign for Democratic presidential candidate, former Vice President Joe Biden in North Hampton, New Hampshire. The coronavirus pandemic isn't going away anytime soon, but campaigns are still forging ahead with in-person organizing. The pandemic upended elections this year, forcing campaigns to shift their organizing activities almost entirely online and compelling both parties to reconfigure their conventions.

    US 'Third Party': How New Progressive Movement May Further Divide Dems & Challenge Biden

    © AP Photo / Charles Krupa
    Opinion
    Get short URL
    110
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/07/11/1079909044_0:0:3642:2048_1200x675_80_0_0_d16a76b36e46f499409c253fbe87ba52.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/analysis/202008211080230139-us-third-party-how-new-progressive-movement-may-further-divide-dems--challenge-biden/

    Though Senator Bernie Sanders and his counterpart Elizabeth Warren have thrown their weight behind Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden, not all American progressives appear to be satisfied with this outcome. US observers have discussed the emergence of a "third" party on the American political horizon.

    Earlier this month, Bernie 2020 National Co-Chair Sen. Nina Turner, Harvard philosopher Dr Cornel West as well as two former Democratic presidential candidates – Senator Mike Gravel and American author Marianne Williamson – announced that they would take part in The People’s Convention on 30 August.

    The event, organised by the Movement for a People’s Party, is aimed at providing a third option to Americans disenchanted with the Democratic and Republican political course. Like the Democrats, the new progressive convention will be virtual and broadcast live to YouTube, Facebook and Twitter.

    ​"For far too long we have watched both corporate-funded political parties pillage and devastate our country, our communities, and our families", the movement's website says. "Now it is time for us to ask: What kind of world do we want to build from the ashes of this pandemic and economic depression?"

    'Dems Showed Their True Colours'

    "The split in American political thought isn't new, the Democrats are just being more honest about it than before", explains Rory McShane, a Republican political consultant and strategist.

    The strategist opines that the American Democratic Party is "finally showing its true colors", stressing that it is "a political party of millions, many hard-working blue-collar Americans", that appears to now be "steered and controlled by the radical Socialist left".

    "The jig is up – the Democratic Party is now clearly a Socialist, neo-Marxist party, and it's time for every hard-working American to get out!" he insists, adding that he feels bad for Biden campaign strategists who are "desperately trying to convince blue-collar voters that Ocasio-Cortez isn't really the one running the Democratic agenda".

    On the other hand, this development could play directly into the hands of the GOP, he suggests: "If far-left Democrats actually created a third Socialist party, Republicans would win everything in a landslide, as it would fracture the American left, which is about 50% of the population, into two groups."

    On Wednesday, Politico shed light on the upcoming 30 August convention and its organisers, suggesting that "the event will serve as an implicit warning to Joe Biden": if the ex-vice president is elected in November but proves to be not progressive enough, in 2024 he or his running mate Kamala Harris could face a challenge from a new contender, a brand new progressive "third party". 

    ​DNC: Unity and Divisions Within the Democratic Party

    However, one should not overestimate the role of the new movement, as their effort to build a "third party" serves "as nothing more than a sideshow for mainstream Democrats", deems Dr Ryan Burge, a political scientist at Eastern Illinois University.

    "Mike Gravel and Marianne Williamson are, at best, fringe figures in the Democratic Party", he remarks. "I would venture to guess that 99% of Americans could not identify both of them on a survey."

    According to him, "the real challenge would come if a figure like Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez or Bernie Sanders mounts a serious challenge to Joe Biden in 2024".

    Still, Burge admits that while Ocasio-Cortez and Sanders have teamed up with Biden in this election cycle to defeat Donald Trump, whom they see "as too large a threat", they may change their mind "if Biden is elected and doesn't push hard enough for a progressive agenda".

    "The Democratic National Convention illustrates both the party’s unity in seeking electoral victory in November as well as its significant divisions about key policy debates, from the economy to health care to race relations, and more", summarises Dr Meena Bose, political science professor at Hofstra University.

    She shares Burge's vision that if the Biden-Harris ticket prevails in November, they "will face strong party pressure to enact major policy changes to address the wealth gap, access to health care, policing reform, climate change, access to education, and numerous other public challenges".

    It all depends on how the Democratic Party will address these internal debates and work with the Republican Party in the US Congress, she remarks.

    "[This] will indicate whether the American political system and institutions created in the late eighteenth century can address public needs and demands in the twenty-first century", Bose concludes.

    The views and opinions expressed in the article do not necessarily reflect those of Sputnik.

    Related:

    US Democrats Fear Mail-In Voting Won't Give Biden Victory, Seek Alternative Ways to Boost Turnout
    Biden Secures Democratic Presidential Nomination; Will He Articulate Substantive Policy?
    ‘New Birth of Freedom’: In Wake of DNC, Disaffected Democrats to Discuss Forming Third Party
    Tags:
    Kamala Harris, Joe Biden, Donald Trump, Progressives, Democratic National Convention, GOP, Republican Party, US Democratic Party, United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Much-Needed Cure for COVID-19: Vaccine Production Process
    Much-Needed Cure for COVID-19: Russian Vaccine Production Process
    Sore Successor
    Sore Successor
    Russian two-vector vaccine against coronavirus
    Russia’s Vaccine Against COVID-19 in Facts and Details
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse