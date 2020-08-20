Register
09:53 GMT20 August 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE

    Financial Regulation 'Has Failed to Protect the Public Interest', City of London Economist Says

    © Flickr / Steve Keiretsu
    Opinion
    Get short URL
    by
    0 10
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/07/0a/1079847834_0:0:3072:1729_1200x675_80_0_0_2b92ed6fbf79df05df4e372f91b7f9b8.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/analysis/202008201080219520-financial-regulation-has-failed-to-protect-the-public-interest-city-of-london-economist-says/

    Bringing the banking system under public control may ultimately be the only way to prevent the ongoing cycle of "scandal after scandal" in the financial sector, long-time economist Michael Roberts tells Sputnik.

    The last ten years have seen many governments and regulatory institutions argue that tougher rules and regulations have been implemented onto the banking sector, since the financial crash of 2008-2009, in order to avoid the kinds of waste, fraud and criminality which was revealed during the Great Recession.

    Michael Roberts has worked as an economist with investment research firms in the City of London for over 30 years. Mr Roberts, who authored The Great Recession: Profit cycles, economic crisis, explains that malfeasance and fraud continue to plague the system and argues that a more direct approach is needed in order to deal with financial crime properly.

    Sputnik: You've recently argued that "regulation does not work". What exactly do you mean by that?

    Michael Roberts: Instead of many important services being publicly owned and accountable, in the last 30 years, they have been privatised and accountability for the likes of private social care, water, gas and telecomms has been delegated to appointed 'independent' regulators. In the case of finance, rather than direct ownership and control of the major banks and financial institutions, so-called regulatory authorities are supposed to ensure fair play, transparency and good governance. But scandal after scandal has shown that such regulation has failed to protect the public interest, improve efficiency and avoid fraud and corruption.

    Sputnik: Can you give some key examples of how policy makers have sought to regulate the system that have nonetheless failed?

    Michael Roberts: In the global banking system there are loads of cases of banks acting as money launderers for criminal operations, of providing tax evasion for rich individuals and corporations; of acting in cabal to fix interest rates and squeeze commissions. Regulators have failed to stop this; and usually arrive after the event rather than prevent it. And often when taking legal action, regulators fail to get convictions.The global financial crash produced hundreds of examples of fraud and sharp practice at the public expense, let alone generating huge job and income losses. But the reckless and greedy actions of bank executives went mostly unpunished - nobody went to jail and many kept their bonuses and lavish pensions. And not just in banking: more recent cases of outsourcing companies like Carillion reveal how public money was wasted, pension funds were drained, while huge dividends were paid to shareholders and yet 'regulators' failed to notice.

    Sputnik: Isn't it simply possible that the reason certain regulations have failed is because they were inadequate and if the correct rules and regulations were applied then we would see that they do work?

    Michael Roberts: Some of the finest brains have acted as regulators with a host of powers to intervene, but when companies are at arms length and there is no direct accountability, experience has shown that there is no real control. After the global financial crash, bank regulation was tightened to stop future crashes, but the scandals continued: from the Libor interest rate fixing to the Danske Bank money laundering and most recently with the Wirecard accounting fraud - all supposedly under strict regulatory monitoring.

    Sputnik: Why do you think regulations have been failing in the manner you've described?

    Michael Roberts: Often regulators were formerly working in the companies they then regulated, they are poachers turned gamekeepers but with a soft spot for their old firms, they become too cosy with former colleagues. Also the complex accounting processes in multi-nationals make it difficult for regulators to penetrate what is really happening (if they can be bothered). But most important, public accountability requires public ownership and democratic control. Then top executives are responsible not to shareholders but to the government and public, not just striving to make a profit at any cost but instead to meet public needs.  

    Sputnik: Does that mean that there are no potential policies to address systemic risk, corruption and criminality within the financial sector?

    Michael Roberts: There are things that can be done: 1) international cooperation to end tax havens that allow the rich, corporations and criminals to stash away their money - estimated at 8 per cent of global GDP, tax revenue annually lost to governments worldwide 2) capital controls to check the movement of cash and assets across borders 3) taxation of financial transactions to catch some of the illegal and criminal flows. But above all, banks and major multinationals need to be under public control.  

    Sputnik: Should we be expecting another financial crash as a result of these systemic issues?

    Michael Roberts: Tax evasion and money laundering continues. But above all, international banks operate to make money through speculative investment rather than provide a public service to customers (households and businesses). While that is the main objective of banks, investment houses, hedge funds and private equity, there is every possibility of a new systemic crash, especially in the climate of this COVID pandemic.

    The views and opinions expressed in the article do not necessarily reflect those of Sputnik.

    Related:

    British Government Needs ‘A Massive Public Investment Programme’, Says City Economist
    MMT 'Won't Work' to Make Market Economy Better for People, City Economist Argues
    10% of UK SMEs Going Bust May Be ‘Just The Start’, Warns City of London Economist
    World Was Headed For Recession Before COVID-19 Lockdown, Says City of London Economist
    Tags:
    state capitalism, capitalism, finance, UK economy
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Much-Needed Cure for COVID-19: Vaccine Production Process
    Much-Needed Cure for COVID-19: Russian Vaccine Production Process
    Running the Numbers
    Running the Numbers
    Russian two-vector vaccine against coronavirus
    Russia’s Vaccine Against COVID-19 in Facts and Details
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse