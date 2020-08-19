Brexit: 'We Don't Have a Government That is Working For the People’, Activist Says

Downing Street has assured Britain that the government can still agree on a post-Brexit trade deal with the EU next month. The PM's spokesperson said that the UK negotiators will "continue to plug the gaps" as talks continue into the seventh round with Brussels later this week.

Looking at whether Brexit still remains a priority for the government, Sputnik spoke to James Dalton, the secretary of the 5 Star Direct Democracy Party.

Sputnik: How true are these statements from the prime minister? Are you confident that Boris Johnson and the UK government are still up?

James Dalton: No, I'm not confident in the words that come forth from the mouth of our prime minister. We've now had four years since the people voted to leave the EU and the world's politics has changed quite significantly in that time.

I think more and more people are starting to see now that we don't have a government that is working for the people of this country, they're working to a different programme and a different agenda, and I certainly don't trust the seventh round of talks on a free trade deal.

I mean, it's farcical. We haven't left, we should have left; if we had left, we could now be talking seriously about any free trade deals - the best ones, of course, are ones which are a blank sheet of paper because the government can only get in the way of business, as we all know, and many of us who campaigned for Brexit see this.

The seventh round of trade deal [talks] says everything. I mean, anybody who takes four years to come up with a deal, you know they're not serious. The whole concept of possession of nationhood is being deliberately muddled by our so-called political leaders who don't want us to be out of the EU.

Sputnik: What challenges must the UK government overcome down the line?

James Dalton: They have got to look, see where the British people are, look at what they desire for the future of the United Kingdom and that means listening on population growth, immigration, energy production, environmentalism...

They need to start listening to the reality rather than the fantasy ideologists and start acting on the interests of the British people. There are people who are getting beyond the point of no return when it comes to the trust in our politicians, in the appointed chiefs of our public institutions, and public bodies.

If they don't start getting on the page of the British people and their needs and desires for their families, for their children and their grandchildren, then they're not going to have a successful or a happy future. There's no party that represents the British people and there is no opposition and we need that desperately in this country.

Sputnik: What should most politicians and activists do to keep Brexit a priority and ensure that the government doesn’t lose its direction on this issue?

They need to be talking with one another firstly and communicating, but secondly, they need to be focusing on the real task and that is getting out talking to voters at a local level, organising and standing in the next set of elections that come along and hopefully that will be next to May.

People need to start thinking about this now. "What can I do?" Making the personal choice to stand as an independent to go out and talk to people, there will be support out there.

If you're an independent, you're not tied to a political brand and under the whip of that brand, and we see the results of that with the calibre of individual that we see in the Labour Party and Conservative Party.

It's thoroughly depressing when you've been in politics for a few years and you meet these people - it's frightening. If Labour voters and Conservative voters actually saw these people at the count, they'd be shocked.

