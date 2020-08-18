Register
16:30 GMT18 August 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    FILE PHOTO: European Union chief Brexit negotiator Michel Barnier and British Prime Minister's Europe adviser David Frost 5 are seen at start of the first round of post -Brexit trade deal talks between the EU and the United Kingdom, in Brussels, Belgium March 2, 2020. Oliver Hoslet/Pool via REUTERS/File Photo

    Brexit: ‘We Don't Want Any EU Control Over the UK’, Says Commentator

    © REUTERS / POOL New
    Opinion
    Get short URL
    0 0 0
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107910/07/1079100740_0:0:3072:1728_1200x675_80_0_0_24cfa38820d62b6567072a85aa675cb5.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/analysis/202008181080207491-brexit-we-dont-want-any-eu-control-over-the-uk-says-commentator-/

    The seventh round of Brexit negotiations is underway, as Brussels and London scramble to secure an agreement before the transition arrangement is set to end. As a result, No 10 has insisted that the government will continue to work at ways to “plug the gaps” in the potential deal, as disagreements between Britain and the EU still remain.

    Political commentator Bob Lister reflects on the UK-EU talks.

    Sputnik: How successful have negotiations been between the UK and the EU?

    Bob Lister: I think what the EU needs to remember is that they need to trade with us more than we need to trade with them. There has always been a £79 billion trade deficit between what the EU sell to us and what the UK sells to them. However, with the downturn in the car trade, etc, that won't be as great as that but it will still be significantly more than we trade with them. So, they actually need us more than we need them. We actually sell more medicines and drugs to the EU than they sell to us, so they don't have any real issues that they can hit us with, so they really need our trade more than we need to trade with them. We've already found out that we are looking to trade with Australia and New Zealand, Canada and America potentially so we can, I believe, make up the trade that we may lose from the EU with other countries. Really, we just need to stand our ground. I do believe we've got the upper hand.

    Sputnik: What areas essentially should the UK be prioritising when it comes to these negotiations as we move forwards?

    Bob Lister: We don't want any EU control over the UK whatsoever. Any suggestion that the EU have any jurisdiction over the UK, in any condition whatsoever, must be stamped on and if that means that we don't trade with the EU; they will be the losers because they need our trade more. We've had this Barnier bully boy for far too long and we just need to now just dig our heels in and say enough is enough. Sadly, we've had all the schools fiasco and Priti Patel and the illegal migrants swamping the media. So clearly, that's taken things off the burner for some people but clearly, Brexit is still number one.

    Sputnik: For example, say if a deal isn't ratified, what happens then? Where do we go forwards? I mean, is a no-deal Brexit something which should still remain on the table?

    Bob Lister: We keep on changing the goalposts. I believe the deal had to be ratified by the end of July. That was the original consensus and now we're moving it to the final knockings. In that time, we'll have no fish left, we'll be hammered in a number of ways and really we just need to dig our heels in and say: 'Are you going to make these concessions? If you're not, we might as well leave now. The other big issue of course, is a bank bailout scheme. The EU already owes us £3.1 billion that we've put into the fund so far if some of those banks in the EU fail, we don't want to be liable for paying huge amounts of money for supporting their banks. The amount of money that we put in, we receive very little back when we have an emergency, so really, we just need to wash our hands over them in my opinion. I was confident in Boris. Sadly, I don't believe is firing on all cylinders. Sadly, I think the Tories are losing support in their droves at the moment. I'm not sure this government has got it right. I don't know what government would get it right. We have to do something because Boris needs some support and some help to make the decisions. I think he needs to get to grips with Brexit, with Williamson, with Priti Patel, the whole cabinet and possibly have a cabinet reshuffle. I know it's planned for the autumn but really, he should do it now I think.

    The views and opinions expressed in the article do not necessarily reflect those of Sputnik.

    Tags:
    Brexit, European Union, United Kingdom
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    When the Water Turns Black: World's Biggest Oil Spills
    Going Postal
    Going Postal
    Russian two-vector vaccine against coronavirus
    Russia’s Vaccine Against COVID-19 in Facts and Details
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse