Register
06:45 GMT13 August 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    Democratic vice presidential candidate Senator Kamala Harris speaks at a campaign event, on her first joint appearance with presidential candidate and former Vice President Joe Biden after being named by Biden as his running mate, at Alexis Dupont High School in Wilmington, Delaware, U.S., August 12, 2020.

    Why Biden's Running Mate Kamala Harris is Unlikely to Sway Indian-American Voters From Trump's Base

    © REUTERS / CARLOS BARRIA
    Opinion
    Get short URL
    by
    0 0 0
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/08/0d/1080151741_0:0:3071:1729_1200x675_80_0_0_254501299d90b47b2edcfd4b5ce9d58f.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/analysis/202008131080151103-why-bidens-running-mate-kamala-harris-is-unlikely-to-sway-indian-american-voters-from-trumps-base/

    New Delhi (Sputnik): Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden's announcement about selecting US Senator Kamala Harris as his 2020 running mate has already created a stir in the election race. The daughter of an Indian-born mother and Jamaican father is known for being vocal on matters like racial justice.

    The phone kept ringing the whole morning with congratulatory calls at the house of Gopalan Balachandran, Kamala Harris’ maternal uncle, in Delhi on Wednesday following the news that US Democratic presidential hopeful Joe Biden had named her as his running mate. Balachandran has termed Biden's decision as a "historic day for the Indian community".

    Even though Harris is known as a black politician who has lived an African American life, her Indian roots cannot be ignored when the Indian-American diaspora is comprised of 2.4 million people in the US, the second-largest immigrant group after Mexicans.

    "Being the first south Asian woman to be nominated as a major party's vice presidential candidate is in itself reflective of the rising political relevance of the Indian-American diaspora and the community", says Kashish Parpiani, a research fellow at the think tank Observer Research Foundation having expertise in US foreign policy in the Asia⎯Pacific region.

    Embracing her Indian roots, Harris explains the meaning of her name Kamala in her autobiography “The Truths We Hold: An American Journey” as “lotus flower”, which holds immense significance in Indian culture. With roots embedded in a river bottom, growing underwater, the flower then rises above the surface.

    Raised by a single Hindu mother, a cancer researcher and a civil rights activist, Harris, last year during her short run in the 2020 presidential primaries, posted a video on her YouTube channel with Indian-American comedian and actress Mindy Kaling where the two discussed her Indian roots, Indian dishes such as potato curry, dal, idli, and rice while reminiscing about her visits to the country as a kid.

    Before becoming Biden's running mate, Harris was among his competitors for the Democratic presidential nomination but she had to withdraw due to lack of funds in December 2019.

    Will Harris Bring in Votes From the Indian Diaspora?

    Last year, US President Donald Trump participated in the "Howdy Modi" event in Houston, Texas, which was widely interpreted as an effort to win the support of Indian-American voters in the US polls.

    U.S. President Donald Trump and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi during a Howdy, Modi rally celebrating Modi at NRG Stadium in Houston, Texas, U.S. September 22, 2019.
    © REUTERS / Daniel Kramer
    U.S. President Donald Trump and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi during a "Howdy, Modi" rally celebrating Modi at NRG Stadium in Houston, Texas, U.S. September 22, 2019.

    While Trump's 2016 election campaign witnessed a strong gathering from conservative Hindus, with the emergence of groups such as the Republican Hindu Coalition group, Indian Americans for Trump, and Hindus for Trump, 80 percent of Indian-Americans voted for Democrat Hillary Clinton, as per a polling exercise undertaken by the Asian American Legal Defence organisation.

    However, Trump’s efforts have shown that the vote of the Indian diaspora is worth vouching for as they are one of the fastest-growing ethnic groups in the US, who register and vote at high rates, but does Harris' nomination change things for Republicans? According to the 2010 United States Census, the Asian Indian population grew at a growth rate of 69.37%, one of the fastest-growing ethnic groups in the country.

    Sreeram Chaulia, dean at the Jindal School of International Affairs from O.P. Jindal Global University, feels Harris' nomination is only going to be celebrated in terms of general ethnic pride but it’s not going to translate into voting behaviour.

    Stressing her biracial identity, Chaulia says: "She is not fully Indian, she has emphasised more on her African origin. The Biden camp is looking at Black votes in important industrial states like Michigan, Ohio, Pennsylvania, in these places Asian votes don’t matter".

    "Indians on the East Coast and West Coast like California, New York, New Jersey, those Indian-Americans tend to be pro-Democratic but they are now no longer necessarily in the majority. Anyway, the African American vote is much bigger than the Indian-American one", he says.  

    Sen. Kamala Harris, D-Calif., speaks to members of the media at her alma mater, Howard University, Monday, Jan. 21, 2019 in Washington
    © AP Photo / Manuel Balce Ceneta
    Meet Kamala Harris, Biden's Vice Presidential Pick for 2020 Election
    Chaulia also highlights a sharp swing to the right among Indian-American voters. "There are large segments of Indian-Americans who now support Trump, especially in Texas and southern states of the US like Florida, Georgia, where the oil and gas sector is highly subsidised by Trump. Indian-American voters are no longer safely liberal, like they used to be in the past. They are not going to go by ethnic identity. Trump has favoured them with a high income category and tax break", he says.

    As per the expert, Trump's stand on Islam and China are other factors causing a conservative swing among Indian-American voters. Harris has been vocal about her positions on the communication blockades in Jammu and Kashmir following the abrogation of Article 370 and the Citizenship Amendment Act, which has been termed anti-Muslim in India.

    "We have to remind the Kashmiri people that they are not alone in the world. We are keeping track of the situation. There is a need to intervene if the situation demands", Harris said last October while talking about the abrogation of Article 370. Harris openly supported Pramila Jayapal, the first Indian-American woman to be elected to the House of Representatives, when she introduced a resolution on Kashmir. India's External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar even refused to meet Jayapal. 

    Democratic presidential candidate and former Vice President Joe Biden; and vice presidential candidate Senator Kamala Harris take the stage at a campaign event, their first joint appearance since Biden named Harris as his running mate, at Alexis Dupont High School in Wilmington, Delaware, U.S., August 12, 2020.
    © REUTERS / CARLOS BARRIA
    Democratic presidential candidate and former Vice President Joe Biden; and vice presidential candidate Senator Kamala Harris take the stage at a campaign event, their first joint appearance since Biden named Harris as his running mate, at Alexis Dupont High School in Wilmington, Delaware, U.S., August 12, 2020.

    But these concerns are not just limited to Harris, Biden himself has been critical of India, which ORF research scholar Parpiani explains as "his political bargaining with the progressive community of the Democratic Party which is led by the likes of Bernie Sanders".

    Is Biden-Kamala Team Raising Alarm in New Delhi?

    In June, Biden released the Agenda for Muslim-American Communities as part of his political campaign, wherein he described Kashmir, the Citizenship Amendment Act, and National Register of Citizens as religious issues. "These measures are inconsistent with the country's long tradition of secularism and with sustaining a multi-ethnic and multi-religious democracy", Biden was quoted as saying.

    Democratic presidential candidate and former Vice President Joe Biden and vice presidential candidate Senator Kamala Harris are seen at the stage during a campaign event, their first joint appearance since Biden named Harris as his running mate, at Alexis Dupont High School in Wilmington, Delaware, U.S., August 12, 2020
    © REUTERS / CARLOS BARRIA
    Democratic presidential candidate and former Vice President Joe Biden and vice presidential candidate Senator Kamala Harris are seen at the stage during a campaign event, their first joint appearance since Biden named Harris as his running mate, at Alexis Dupont High School in Wilmington, Delaware, U.S., August 12, 2020

    As per tradition India has asked other countries and its leaders to refrain from commenting on the nation's internal matters but Biden coming to power may change US-India relations, which are witnessing new developments every day amid a trade war with China.

    Paripiani stresses that Biden speaks of America's role in moralistic terms ("The United States must lead not just with the example of power, but the power of our example").

    "The push for a greater role for values also stems from their abhorrence of Trump's values-bereft 'America First' conduct of foreign policy, as they allege in the case of his administration's response to the Kashmir matter", Paripiani underscored.

    Optimistic about his niece's run with Biden in the elections, Balachandran, a strategic analyst, believes there are certain areas where the vice presidential candidate will hold her ground on India-US relations. However, he also underlines that one or two persons cannot change the dynamics of this relationship.

    "India-US relations are well beyond one senator or even the president. The India-US caucus is the biggest caucus. There is a need for some tweaking here and there, that she will do", Balachandran was quoted as saying by news website India Today.

    The views and opinions expressed in the article do not necessarily reflect those of Sputnik.

    Related:

    Kamala Harris: How Have Media and Netizens Reacted to Joe Biden’s Choice of Running Mate?
    'I'm So Ready': Kamala Harris Shows Moment Biden Asked Her to Be His Vice President
    'Who We Aspire to Be': Biden, Harris Hold First Campaign Event as Running Mates
    Tags:
    Republican, Democrat, Donald Trump, Joe Biden, Kamala Harris, 2020 Presidential Election, US, India
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Introvert's Dream: Most Isolated Houses Across the Globe
    Introvert's Dream: Most Isolated Houses Across the Globe
    History Schmistory
    History Schmistory
    Russian two-vector vaccine against coronavirus
    Russia’s Vaccine Against COVID-19 in Facts and Details
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse