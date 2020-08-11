‘Political Ploy’: Wikipedia’s Unaccountable Editors Turn Site into ‘Playpen’ for Western Imperialism

Max Blumenthal, bestselling author and founder of The Grayzone, tells Sputnik that in addition to Twitter’s recent push to discredit state-affiliated media outlets of select countries, Wikipedia has also been engaging in a number of tactics that demonstrate their glaring hypocrisy and support for “regime change politics.”

He detailed to Radio Sputnik’s Loud and Clear hosts Brian Becker and John Kiriakou on Monday that everyone who “pretty much supports regime change politics” banded together as a kind of “mafia” under Jimmy Wales, “the right-wing, libertarian founder of Wikipedia, to deprecate us in explicit violation of Wikipedia rules, which forbids listing a source as unreliable on political grounds.”

“You have to actually have a factual basis that we’re participating in fabrication, or something like that,” Blumenthal said. “This was a political ploy done to prevent us from being able to defend ourselves.”

He went on to note that his own Wikipedia page has been edited by Philip Cross, an anonymous editor who Blumenthal says “pumps out military levels of attacks on anti-war voices across the West every day.”

He expressed that editors such as Cross could very well be state-affiliated themselves.

According to Blumenthal, Cross added a number of “disinformation points” and edited out a number of things from his page, including all the “mainstream” media outlets that he has contributed to in the past.

Wikipedia Screenshot of Max Blumenthal's Wikipedia page (August 10, 2020)

“For example, implying that They Grayzone is secretly funded by Russia and the Kremlin helped create [the Grayzone],” he said. “There’s absolutely no basis for it - because it’s false - but that is implied on my Wikipedia page and I have no way of defending myself.”

“Editors, who are anonymous, who could be state-affiliated, who are in line with the ideology of Western imperialism, have been given a free hand to turn Wikipedia into their playpen - under the watch of Jimmy Wales,” Blumenthal said.

He further highlighted that Katherine Roberts Maher, chief executive officer and executive director of the nonprofit Wikimedia Foundation, has spent her entire career “in US government, regime change organizations” and “galavanting around the Middle East wherever there’s a color revolution.”

Blumenthal asserted that she is another higher-up who has been presiding over this “imperialization of information” that is “published under the guise of objectivity.”

