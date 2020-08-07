Register
07:47 GMT07 August 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    A picture shows a land connection point of the Nord stream-2 gas pipeline in Lubmin, Germany

    US President Trump Slams Germany Again Over Defence Spending, Nord Stream 2

    © Sputnik / Alexey Vitvitsky
    Opinion
    Get short URL
    0 0 0
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/07/1e/1080013557_0:452:2834:2047_1200x675_80_0_0_785eb1fde9d8fd4878b5c1fa6517a07f.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/analysis/202008071080091490-us-president-trump-slams-germany-again-over-defence-spending-nord-stream-2/

    BRUSSELS (Sputnik) Luc Rivet - US President Donald Trump has gone on the offensive against Germany once again, continuing a long-running spat over the European country’s defence spending and support of the Nord Stream 2 pipeline.

    In a one-hour interview with the Fox News broadcaster on Wednesday, Trump touched on key issues ahead of November’s presidential election, but also took aim at Germany, as the United States begins withdrawing tens of thousands of troops from the European country.

    Defence Secretary Mark Esper announced in late July that 11,900 US service personnel would be redeployed from Germany, and the president accused the European country of taking advantage of the United States.

    "But Germany has to pay. Germany is a wealthy country and they have to pay, and we’re not going to have 52,000 troops in Germany, where they make a fortune off the troops. You know, they build cities around our troops. We’ll let ourselves get rich first, so Germany took advantage and that’s what happens," Trump said during the interview.

    The president has previously criticized Germany for failing to meet the NATO threshold of spending two percent of GDP on defence. At a summit in November, NATO member states agreed to spend $400 billion more on defence by 2024, and Trump told the broadcaster that he was to thank for this deal being reached.

    However, the German government was still failing to pay the required amount for its defence needs, the president said, adding that Berlin has been "delinquent" over the issue.

    "Germany was very delinquent. They owed us billions of dollars, billions of dollars to NATO. They should be paying their bills. They’re a rich country, they should be paying their bills. Why should we defend countries and not be reimbursed?" Trump said during the interview.

    Berlin and Washington have also clashed over the Nord Stream 2 project, a gas pipeline that will bring Russian gas to the European market. The Trump administration has slapped sanctions on the pipeline and warned of further punitive measures against companies that participate in the completion of the project.

    Speaking on Wednesday, Trump said that he had difficulties in understanding how Berlin was ready to pay Moscow for gas but struggled to reimburse Washington for matters of defence.

    "It’s very interesting. We’re supposed to protect Germany from Russia. That’s fine. But Germany is paying Russia billions of dollars for energy. So, we’re protecting Germany from Russia. Germany is paying Russia. What’s that all about?" the president remarked.

    The German population appears to be divided over the US troop withdrawal. In a fresh Der Spiegel poll published on Tuesday, 23 percent of respondents said that the partial pullout was "definitely good," in comparison to roughly 28 percent of Germans who view the withdrawal as "definitely bad."

    Berlin Bides Time in Wait for Biden?

    German politicians, such as Foreign Minister Heiko Maas, have stood up to Trump in recent months, criticizing the president’s comments on defence spending and the sanctions imposed on the Nord Stream 2 project.

    In mid-July, Maas reminded Washington that European energy policy is decided on the continent and criticized the threat of further US sanctions against the project. Chancellor Angela Merkel has also come forward and stated that Germany stands firmly against extraterritorial sanctions.

    The pressure on Nord Stream 2 comes as the United States attempts to bolster exports of liquefied natural gas to Europe. The US says that the new pipeline may pose a national security risk, but it appears that the project threatens Washington’s business interests.

    According to Tanguy de Wilde d’Estmael, a professor of political science and international relations at Belgium’s UCLouvain university, the United States can do little to stop Nord Stream 2, adding that the project will have mutual benefits for Russia and Europe.

    "For Nord Stream 2, which is almost completed, what can Trump do? The enrichment of Russians through buying gas from them is a weak argument. Europe is getting richer in this relationship too, and economic interdependence with Russia is a good thing. I don't see how Trump could prevent the opening of the pipeline," de Wilde d’Estmael told Sputnik.

    During his 2016 presidential campaign, Trump mulled whether to pull the United States out of NATO. However, in the years that followed, the president has demanded that other countries increase their financial contributions substantially.

    NATO Director-General Jens Stoltenberg has tended to stay quiet on this issue, and the relative silence from Berlin over the partial withdrawal of US troops may suggest that the international community is biding its time ahead of the November presidential election in the US, the UCLouvain professor said.

    "The growing impression, given the lack of reaction in Germany or NATO in recent weeks, is that everyone is playing for time and hoping that Donald Trump will not be re-elected in November. Angela Merkel is silent, Jens Stoltenberg, the NATO secretary-general is silent," de Wilde d’Estmael commented.

    George H. Bush, who led the United States into the first Gulf War, was the last president to only serve one term in office after he lost the 1992 election to Democrat candidate Bill Clinton. According to de Wilde d’Estmael, US presidents can only really exert their authority during their second term in office.

    "Every president a few weeks before the presidential re-election is a bit of a 'lame duck'. It is only after being elected for a second term that a president can ‘work for history.’ We are in the waiting phase," the UCLouvain professor commented.

    US Pressure on Europe Nothing New 

    The Trump administration’s pressure on Europe to conform to Washington’s desires for defence and energy policy is hardly a marked change from decades gone past.

    In the 1980s, then-President Ronald Reagan attempted to stop the construction of the Soviet Union’s planned Urengoy-Pomary-Uzhgorod export gas pipeline, which had the support of West Germany, at every opportunity.

    According to de Wilde d’Estmael, the Obama administration also tried to get European countries to make greater contributions to NATO, with limited success.

    "For 10 years and more, the United States has wanted the Europeans to assume a more serious part of their defence within NATO … What Trump is demanding is therefore not new. It is the method that has changed and it must be admitted that Trump has scored points with his bluntness and that European countries, such as Germany or Belgium, are starting to increase their military spending, even if they are dragging their feet," the political science professor commented.

    Trump’s rhetoric, which throughout his three-and-a-half years in office has been contradictory and full of slogans, differs from many political leaders that have come before him, de Wilde d’Estmael added.

    "It is true that his language can be shocking and out of the ordinary in diplomacy and in our democracies. A president’s interventions should be infrequent and non-compulsive. He should not contradict himself or be toxic. Trump is an example of the opposite with his tweets and punchy statements," the academic said.

    These worries were raised following an interview with HBO that aired on 3 August. During the interview, the president was pressured on his administration's handling of the COVID-19 outbreak and appeared to look flustered, relying on chart print outs to prove his point.

    According to recent Gallup polling data, Trump’s approval rating stands at 41 percent, but party preferences have swung significantly towards the Democrats following a summer of civil unrest after the police killing of George Floyd in late May.

    In mid-July, the Democrats held an 11-point lead over the Republican Party, potentially paving the way for Joe Biden to take office and reshape US policy and diplomacy, both at home and abroad.

    The views and opinions expressed in the article do not necessarily reflect those of Sputnik.

    Tags:
    Nord Stream 2, Germany, Donald Trump, United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    ‘National Disaster Akin to Hiroshima Bombing': Apocalyptic Aftermath of Explosion in Beirut
    ‘National Disaster Akin to Hiroshima Bombing': Apocalyptic Aftermath of Explosion in Beirut
    Case vs. Casings
    Case vs. Casings
    Poll Results
    What Victory? New Poll Unveils How Much Americans Know About WWII
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse