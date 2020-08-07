Register
11:36 GMT07 August 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    Baba Chamliyal Mela at Indo-Pak international Border, near Jammu

    Like China, India Can Live With Multiple Border Conflicts - Analyst on Pakistan's New Political Map

    © CC BY 2.0 / vishal dutta photo's / Indo-Pak international Border
    Opinion
    Get short URL
    by
    0 0 0
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107676/84/1076768438_0:0:1200:675_1200x675_80_0_0_53eae342ce1e2c411ccbf3053aa64dd7.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/analysis/202008071080091327-like-china-india-can-live-with-multiple-border-conflicts---analyst--on-pakistans-new-political-map/

    New Delhi (Sputnik): India has had border issues with its immediate neighbours Pakistan, Nepal and China since gaining independence from British rule in 1947. While for a long time the matters were peaceful, the past few months have seen all three countries raking up territorial claims.

    Following Nepal’s suit, Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan has released a “new” political map, including the Indian-side of Jammu and Kashmir, and Gujarat's Junagarh as part of its territory. While these claims are not new, they raise questions over India’s policy in the neighbourhood amid Islamabad's plans to take the new map to the United Nations and China's unwillingness to disengage along the Line of Actual Control.

    Flag of Pakistan
    © CC0
    Pakistan's New Map Includes Earlier Uncontested Indian Territories, Sparking Fresh Conflict
    Reflecting on India’s disturbed neighbourhood and border disputes, strategic thinker Mohan Guruswamy says “China has more problems with neighbours than we have. I don’t think it’s a big deal. For a big country like India, it is bound to have some conflicts here and there, and we can live with it”.

    China shares a land border with 14 economies and has territorial disputes with 18 countries, including India. Beijing is involved in land disputes with Nepal, Bhutan, Laos, Tajikistan, Russia, Mongolia, Myanmar, and Tibet. China also has maritime claims against Taiwan, Philippines, Indonesia, Vietnam, Malaysia, Japan, South Korea, North Korea, Singapore, and Brunei.

    Learn the Chinese Way

    Recently, the Chinese envoy to the US Cui Tiankai claimed that out of 14 countries with which China shares a land border, issues have been resolved with 12 others, except for India and Bhutan. According to the envoy, the border dispute should not dominate India-China ties.

    Guruswamy feels that inability to live with neighbours is not an issue. He also highlights how India doesn’t have problems with Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, Maldives and Myanmar over territorial claims.

    While India might have to live with the disputes it has with China and Pakistan, it earlier has managed to resolve territory issues with other countries.

    Like all the border disputes, India’s issues with Bangladesh were decades old, but in 2015, the two countries signed a Land Boundary Agreement which facilitated the transfer of land to resolve the issue of un-demarcated land boundary—approximately 6.1-km long—in three sectors, viz. Daikhata-56 (West Bengal), Muhuri River–Belonia (Tripura) and Lathitila–Dumabari (Assam).

    In 1974, India resolved a maritime boundary dispute with Sri Lanka by abdicating a claim on an uninhabited island of 235 acres called Katchatheevu.

    Likewise, China has also managed to resolve its boundary issue with Pakistan. In the cases of Kyrgyzstan and Kazakhstan, the matters were resolved in 2009 and 1998, respectively, with some give and take of land on both sides.

    Pakistan Installs World’s Highest Automated Teller Machine (ATM) on Border with China
    © Photo : Pix courtePakistan High Commission press department
    Pakistan Installs World’s Highest Automated Teller Machine (ATM) on Border with China

    But there’s more similarity between India and China’s territorial disputes – the colonial legacy. India’s issues with Nepal, Pakistan and China emerge from the loosely demarcated borders at the time it gained independence from British rule. For China, the issue was with Tibet.

    Prioritise Nepal over Pakistan

    Expert suggests that India’s way out with Nepal has to be something similar to what was done in Bangladesh.

    Indian Sashatra Seema Bal (SSB) soldiers patrol on The Mechi River Bridge at Indo-Nepal border at Pantanki some 46 kms from Siliguri on June 6, 2009
    © AFP 2020 / DIPTENDU DUTTA
    Nepal's New Political Map: Himalayan Wall or Just a Thorn in Relations With India
    In June, the Nepalese Parliament released a new political map showing the Indian territories of Kalapani, Lipulekh, and Limpiyadhura as its own. The controversy erupted after India had inaugurated an 80-km strategically important road connecting the Lipulekh pass with Dharchula in Uttarakhand, which lies on the northwestern frontier with China.

    On the one hand, Guruswamy reasons internal politics behind Nepal Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli’s move and says he is being attacked by his own party, but at the same time he points out that India needs to sort out the matter with Nepal due to its historical claim.

    “Maybe we can have access to the road, which takes us to the border or Nepal can give the territory on lease or something. We are also responsible because we have treated Nepal like a useless country,” he says.

    On the western front, India continues to face Pakistan’s unprecedented attacks over Kashmir but now speculation is rife that Islamabad will also raise Junagarh as an issue.

    Pakistani troops patrol at the Line of Control (LoC) --- the de facto border between Pakistan and India -- in Chakothi sector, in Pakistan-administered Kashmir on August 29, 2019.
    © AFP 2020 / AAMIR QURESHI
    Pakistani troops patrol at the Line of Control (LoC) --- the de facto border between Pakistan and India -- in Chakothi sector, in Pakistan-administered Kashmir on August 29, 2019.

    While releasing the new political map on 4 August, Imran Khan said: "Today is a historic day we have launched a new political map of Pakistan which is as per the aspirations of the entire nation as well as the people of Kashmir."

    With the focus on Kashmir, he said the settlement lies in the UN Security Council resolutions.

    Guruswamy says Pakistan just wants Kashmir to be part of its territory.

    Baba Chamliyal Mela at Indo-Pak international Border, near Jammu
    © CC BY 2.0 / vishal dutta photo's / Indo-Pak international Border
    Pakistan Wants to Control More Territories with Cross-Border Terrorism - India on Political Map
    “The issue is very old and only reason for its existence is for the army to have a stake and for the army to exist, it needs Kashmir issue. If you give them Kashmir, they will find something else,” he says.

    Suba Chandra, professor at School of Conflict and Security Studies, says it will not bring any practical change, it is just a rhetoric. He terms this as Khan’s efforts to gain political mileage within the country over developments in Jammu and Kashmir and prove his party is better than those in power previously.

    The views and opinions expressed in the article do not necessarily reflect those of Sputnik.

    Related:

    Nepali Lawmakers Approve New Map Including Indian-Controlled Territories
    India Slams China's Attempt to Raise Kashmir Issue at UNSC
    Pakistan Wants to Control More Territories with Cross-Border Terrorism - India on Political Map
    Tags:
    Jammu and Kashmir, Imran Khan, Pakistan, China, India
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    ‘National Disaster Akin to Hiroshima Bombing': Apocalyptic Aftermath of Explosion in Beirut
    ‘National Disaster Akin to Hiroshima Bombing': Apocalyptic Aftermath of Explosion in Beirut
    Case vs. Casings
    Case vs. Casings
    Poll Results
    What Victory? New Poll Unveils How Much Americans Know About WWII
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse