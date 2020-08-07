Register
06:54 GMT07 August 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    The flags of China, U.S. and the Chinese Communist Party are displayed in a flag stall at the Yiwu Wholesale Market in Yiwu, Zhejiang province, China, May 10, 2019.

    US Unlikely to Back Off From China’s Strong Response to Top Official’s Visit to Taiwan, Analysts Say

    © REUTERS / Aly Song
    Opinion
    Get short URL
    0 0 0
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/07/10/1079906311_0:0:3072:1728_1200x675_80_0_0_c1d99003b2a8e0371e77d4af299958f7.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/analysis/202008071080091302-us-unlikely-to-back-off-from-chinas-strong-response-to-top-officials-visit-to-taiwan/

    MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The United States could maintain a tough stance if China decides to respond to a proposed top US official’s visit to Taiwan, political analysts said.

    US Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar is expected to visit Taiwan in the coming days, the US Department said in a statement on Tuesday. Azar’s proposed visit will mark the highest-level visit by a US Cabinet official to the self-ruled island since 1979.

    Amid escalating bilateral tensions between the United States and China in recent months, the top US official’s visit could trigger angry responses from Beijing.

    Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokesman Wang Wenbin expressed strong opposition to the planned visit.

    "China firmly opposes any official interactions between the US and Taiwan. This position is consistent and clear. China has made stern representations with the US side both in Beijing and in Washington." Wang said during a regular press briefing on Wednesday.

    Official relations between central Chinese authorities and Taiwan stopped in 1949 when the Kuomintang government led by Chiang Kai-shek fled to Taipei after being defeated by the Chinese Communist Party, establishing the Republic of China on the island. Informal contacts resumed in the 1980s. Beijing does not recognize Taiwanese independence and claims the island is part of China. Taiwan similarly does not recognize the central government in Beijing.

    The United States, along with many other countries, does not recognize Taiwan as a sovereign nation and officially sticks to the "One China" policy. Nevertheless, Washington has kept informal relations with the island nation after severing diplomatic ties with it in 1979.

    Beijing has repeatedly called Taiwan a sensitive issue in its relations with Washington, as China considers the island to be part of its territory. The Chinese authorities have also repeatedly protested over the supply of weapons by the US to the island.

    Possible Military Conflicts

    The top US official’s visit to Taiwan could be part of a series of moves from Washington to put pressure on Beijing amid deteriorating bilateral relations, political analysts suggested.

    "The United States wants to decouple with China and that seems to have become a consensus between both the Republican Party and the Democratic Party. Azar’s visit will be an official visit and he may even meet with [Taiwan President] Tsai Ing-wen. A top Taiwan official could also follow up with an official visit to the United States and make it a highly public event. The United States could even begin to support Taiwan to join various international organizations," Xu Guoqi, a history professor specializing in US-China relations at Hong Kong University, told Sputnik.

    The scholar suggested that the Trump administration wanted to use Taiwan to put more pressure on China and would be unlikely to shy away from possible military confrontations if Beijing was to respond militarily as it did in 1995.

    "The Americans are not afraid of accident military conflicts anymore. This is very different from the situation in 1995 when then US Secretary of Defense [William] Perry was shocked to learn that both sides were almost at war. That’s why both sides made compromises back then. But the US strategy today is very different. Before, the United States wanted to avoid hurting relations with China because of Taiwan. But today, the United States is no longer worried about this," he said.

    Angered by former Taiwan President Lee Teng-hui’s visit to the United States in 1995, China conducted missile firing drills in waters surrounding Taiwan. In response, the United States dispatched to two aircraft carrier battle groups to the region and one of the battlegroups sailed through the Taiwan Strait.

    Nevertheless, Professor Xu noted that military conflicts between the United States and China were more likely to result from confrontations in the South China Sea than tensions related to Taiwan.

    Legal Obligations

    Relations between China and Taiwan soured after the current president, Tsai Ing-wen, took office in 2016. The bilateral tensions between the United States and China could offer the Taiwan leader a unique opportunity to be more vocal about her pro-independence stance, Professor Xu suggested.

    "If you’re the Taiwan leader today and the island faces the possibility of being annexed by China in the future, this could be the best opportunity for you right now. Previously, the United States didn’t want to take a side in the relations between China and Taiwan, as long as the reunification process was peaceful. But today, the United States is clearly taking a side and views China as the aggressor. That’s why it makes more sense for the Taiwan leader to be more vocal about her position," he said.

    The expert pointed out that the United States’ obligation on Taiwan came in the form of US laws, while its pledge to the "One China" policy only existed in bilateral agreements.

    "From a legal perspective, the ‘One China’ policy was only a pledge from the United States in a bilateral agreement known as the Three Communiques. But the United States and China established formal diplomatic relations in 1979, the US Congress passed the Taiwan Relations Act. That’s why the United States has to fulfill its legal obligations to Taiwan under this law," he said.

    In 2018, US President Donald Trump signed into law the Taiwan Travel Act, which allowed high-level US officials to visit Taiwan and vice versa. The Chinese Defense Ministry then said it was viewing the move as direct interference in China's domestic affairs.

    The views and opinions expressed in the article do not necessarily reflect those of Sputnik.

    Tags:
    China, Taiwan, United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    ‘National Disaster Akin to Hiroshima Bombing': Apocalyptic Aftermath of Explosion in Beirut
    ‘National Disaster Akin to Hiroshima Bombing': Apocalyptic Aftermath of Explosion in Beirut
    Case vs. Casings
    Case vs. Casings
    Poll Results
    What Victory? New Poll Unveils How Much Americans Know About WWII
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse