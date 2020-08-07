Register
05:24 GMT07 August 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    Syringe pills

    COVID-19 Has 'Interrupted Vaccination Schedules of Children Around the World', Says Scientist

    © CC0
    Opinion
    Get short URL
    0 0 0
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/105961/59/1059615959_0:36:1920:1116_1200x675_80_0_0_c2fe34e616ae6b9fc3d1a6c2b44f912d.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/analysis/202008071080090569-covid-19-has-interrupted-vaccination-schedules-of-children-around-the-world-says-scientist/

    Amid the global coronavirus pandemic, experts in the scientific community are fearful that other public health risks such as AMR, may be forgotten or even accelerate if focus is lost. The threat of AMR is now so severe that many fear it could soon wipe out a majority of advanced medicines made over the last century.

    Looking at how cheap diagnostic tests could prevent such risks, Sputnik spoke to Dr Ankur Mutreja from the Department of Medicine, University of Cambridge, in this interview.

    Sputnik: How is the coronavirus pandemic affecting or even accelerating other public health risks particularly AMR?

    Ankur Mutreja: So, there are two ways to look at it. One is a lot of advocacy and a lot of groundwork was done to raise awareness for AMR and because of the COVID crisis, all the focus has basically come to COVID, and all the diseases, syndromes, problems and challenges such as AMR, and other things, have been put on the back burner. It doesn't really mean that they don't exist anymore because they do. That's one challenge because of COVID, the other challenge is that COVID has resulted in lockdown in most of the countries around the world and what that has done is it has interrupted the vaccination schedules of children around the world and what COVID has done is because of lockdown people have stopped going to the hospitals in many parts of the world and in some places, even hospitals were struggling to actually cater to these children who would require vaccines.

    What a vaccination does it basically protects a person from getting the disease. So even if the person gets an infection and they are vaccinated they won't end up building disease. If they are not vaccinated, they would end up getting the disease, which means that then they would have to be treated with antibiotics. The more antibiotics are used the more there is a chance of antibiotic resistance development (AMR).

    Sputnik: How can experts, medics and authorities test for AMR going forwards? Can we perhaps apply or even learn some of the lessons and apply some quick tests that we've seen during the COVID pandemic to test for AMR going forwards?

    Ankur Mutreja: I think a lot of work is being done in this direction. At the moment, at the point of care, there's hardly any testing done for AMR. What COVID has done as a good thing is it has really raised the portfolio of testing or the importance of testing. Going forwards, the technologies that have been developed or the technologies that already exist and have been adopted now to work for COVID, at the point of care level; those technologies are going to be explored for all sorts of other things as well, such as AMR, and in the detection of other diseases as well. A lesson from COVID is that the testing is not just something that was a saviour for COVID but for other things as well, such as Amr, and diseases of the underdeveloped and low and middle income countries, and in fact, even in developed countries.

    Sputnik: Could you explain a bit more about this test that you're developing at Cambridge University?

    Ankur Mutreja: So, what we have done is we've used the portable versions of existing technologies and we've designed what we call 'smart probe' to detect as much AMR as is possible in the minimum amount of time, effort and cost. We've packaged that into a suitcase that can essentially be shaped or carried as hand luggage in a plane, for example, it would have solar powered systems if these have to be deployed in emergency situations.

    Essentially, we've brought the laboratory to a place where generally people used to think a lab would not be able to function and as soon as we've learned, whatever the gaps that there are in in our design as well we will put them together. We're looking at around the year timeline to get this out in the market.

    The views and opinions expressed in the article do not necessarily reflect those of Sputnik.

    Tags:
    children, vaccination, vaccine, coronavirus, COVID-19
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    ‘National Disaster Akin to Hiroshima Bombing': Apocalyptic Aftermath of Explosion in Beirut
    ‘National Disaster Akin to Hiroshima Bombing': Apocalyptic Aftermath of Explosion in Beirut
    Case vs. Casings
    Case vs. Casings
    Poll Results
    What Victory? New Poll Unveils How Much Americans Know About WWII
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse