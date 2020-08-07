Register
01:15 GMT07 August 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    In this May 21, 2020, file photo, people from a support organization for immigrant and working class communities unfold banners, including one advocating rent cancelation, on a subway platform in the Queens borough of New York during a vigil memorializing people who died from coronavirus.

    ‘Absolutely Essential’ US Lawmakers Implement ‘Rent Moratorium’ to Save Economy - Activist

    © AP Photo / Bebeto Matthews
    Opinion
    Get short URL
    0 0 0
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/08/02/1080040012_0:84:2578:1533_1200x675_80_0_0_c9d201ff70515f0b59b283eea0e38152.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/analysis/202008071080089149-absolutely-essential-us-lawmakers-implement-rent-moratorium-to-save-economy---activist/

    Federal economic assistance for Americans suffering from pandemic-related economic malaise remains in limbo, with congressional Democrats and Republicans continuing to lob insults against one another. One expert tells Sputnik that rather than continue political charades, Congress should move toward a nationwide rent moratorium.

    House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) did not mince words on Thursday when CNBC’s Jim Cramer asked whether she could “go across the aisle” and communicate that the late Rep. John Lewis (D-GA) would have loved to see disenfranchised Americans receive a “chunk of money”

    “Perhaps you mistook them for somebody who gives a damn,” she said of the Republicans in Congress. “That’s the problem. See, the thing is, they don’t believe in governance.”

    Pelosi’s scathing remarks come as both Democrats and Republicans have failed to reach an agreement regarding a new COVID-19 relief bill. Talks continued on Thursday evening, with Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) decrying Republicans’ failure to “meet in the middle.”

    https://www.spreaker.com/user/radiosputnik/congress-fiddles-while-the-unemployed-bu

    Meanwhile, a new Morning Consult analysis authored by economist John Leer warned that following the expiration of the supplemental $600 unemployment insurance benefits at the end of July, an estimated 5.4 million Americans who filed for unemployment will soon be unable to pay a variety of bills, such as rent, credit card debt, health insurance fees and auto payments, as well as for things like food and clothing.

    Pete Dolack, an activist and writer with Trade Justice New York Metro, joined Radio Sputnik’s Loud & Clear on Monday and asserted that lawmakers are twiddling their thumbs and tiptoeing around the actual issue at hand: rent and the real estate industry.

    “Not only are people losing their jobs because they’re being laid off - because of the dropoff of business - but all these small businesses are going out of business, and that’s only going to add even more to the growing unemployment,” Dolack explained to hosts Brian Becker and John Kiriakou.

    “Where are the jobs going to come from … for all these folks?” he asked. “Capitalism certainly isn’t going to offer it, and certainly the Trump administration and the Republicans in the Congress, aren’t going to be offering any jobs either.”

    “We’re in one gigantic, unprecedented mess,” Dolack declared.

    He argued that there are simply not enough jobs available to actually support the US population. Furthermore, he said, it appears that the real estate industry does not have to make many sacrifices during the pandemic.

    A “rent moratorium” would be a solid approach, according to Dolack.

    “What does a landlord do? A landlord puts his feet up on the desk and sits there and counts his money as it rolls in. The landlord doesn’t do anything, certainly doesn’t work or anything,” he said. “We’ve got to look at the underlying conditions of what [is] causing this and think much more structurally in how to handle this.”

    “I think it’s absolutely essential that we cancel the rent,” he argued.

    The views and opinions expressed in the article do not necessarily reflect those of Sputnik.

    Related:

    Change You Can Believe In: US Mint Urges Public to Spend Coins in Bid to End Shortages
    GOP Functioning as ‘Mouthpiece of Business’ Amid US’ Dangerous Push for Jobs, School Openings
    US Pledges $2.1 Billion to Two Drugmakers in Biggest Grant Yet for COVID-19 Vaccine
    ‘Free Press for Everyone Except Russia?’: AP Claims Obscure Opinion Sites Key to COVID-19 Disinfo Op
    Nearly 30 Million Americans Facing Food Insecurity Amid Pandemic, Survey Shows
    Tags:
    unemployment, jobs, Congress, Democrats, Republicans, Donald Trump, US economy, US economy, landlord, rent
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    ‘National Disaster Akin to Hiroshima Bombing': Apocalyptic Aftermath of Explosion in Beirut
    ‘National Disaster Akin to Hiroshima Bombing': Apocalyptic Aftermath of Explosion in Beirut
    Case vs. Casings
    Case vs. Casings
    Poll Results
    What Victory? New Poll Unveils How Much Americans Know About WWII
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse