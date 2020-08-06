Register
10:27 GMT06 August 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    A volunteer wearing protective gear to help prevent the spread of the coronavirus checks temperature of a worshipper as she enters mosque of Tehran University to pray during Arafat Day, Iran, Thursday, July 30, 2020

    Iran's Health Ministry Refutes BBC Reports of COVID-19 Underestimations in Country

    © AP Photo / Vahid Salemi
    Opinion
    Get short URL
    Topic:
    Global COVID-19 Cases Spike to Highest Level Post-Lockdown (62)
    0 0 0
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/08/06/1080083508_0:149:3069:1876_1200x675_80_0_0_fe5bc68d0a37eecd7d072572340fb639.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/analysis/202008061080083552-irans-health-ministry-refutes-bbc-reports-of-covid-19-underestimations-in-country/

    BBC Persian recently published data on COVID-19 statistics in Iran citing anonymous sources, stating the death toll there is three times higher than the official figures: 42,000 versus the 14,405 in official Iranian Health Ministry reports. The number of those infected in official statements has allegedly been halved: 278,000 instead of 451,000.

    Kianush Jahanpur, head of the Public Relations and Information Centre of the Ministry of Health and Medical Education of the Islamic Republic of Iran, speaking to Sputnik, has dispelled BBC reports:

    "It is easy to make controversial statements if the media is unprofessional, viewing everything that happens through the prism of politics. In our country from 380,000 to 400,000 people die annually. If the media works unprofessionally, they can claim the coronavirus is the cause of any number of deaths from that figure. This is the case in many countries, including the UK, where the BBC Persian service is based. The statistics reported by the service are false and unrealistic, the source is not specified and political motives are clearly evident", he said.

    Kianush Jahanpur explained why the BBC provided such statistics:

    "Even these false statistics cannot justify the high disease burden and mortality rates in so-called developed countries such as the United Kingdom. They try to influence public opinion in other countries by providing false and fake statistics to distract people's attention from the catastrophe happening in their countries", he stressed.

    On the contrary, the head of the Public Relations and Information Centre noted that the way Iran provides statistics on COVID-19 can serve as an example for many countries.

    A nurse works at Mofid Children's hospital, where children suspected of being infected with the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) are treated, in Tehran, Iran, 8 July 2020.
    © REUTERS / Wana News Agency
    COVID-19 Updates: Iran's Corona Deaths Top 16,000 After Another Record Daily Toll
    Today, the whole world knows that since December of last year there have been cases of coronavirus in Western and Southern Europe, and for various reasons, including deficiencies in the healthcare systems, as well as deliberate concealment of cases – nothing has been reported, Kianush Jahanpur said.

    The Iranian Ministry of Health representative noted that Iran is the only country experiencing the coronavirus outbreak while at the same time facing comprehensive sanctions from the EU and the US. Moreover, he added that a propaganda campaign was launched against Iranian public opinion and society from the very beginning of the epidemic but the transparency of Iran's provision of statistics on COVID-19 had neutralised all such attacks.

    "In the coming weeks, we will see this fake news suffer the same fate. The official source for coronavirus statistics is the Ministry of Health and Medical Education of Iran, which announces daily all identified cases and accurate statistics on coronavirus deaths".

    The Health Ministry representative further said that the necessary reliable information could be obtained from the database of the Ministry of Health and the media, including the Voice of the Islamic Republic of Iran (IRIB).

    "These statistics are updated daily, confirmed and used by all other official health organisations and institutions of Iran. This order has existed from day one, and any other statistics are not reliable", Kianush Jahanpur concluded.

    The views and opinions expressed in the article do not necessarily reflect those of Sputnik.

    Topic:
    Global COVID-19 Cases Spike to Highest Level Post-Lockdown (62)
    Tags:
    coronavirus, COVID-19, Iran
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    ‘National Disaster Akin to Hiroshima Bombing': Apocalyptic Aftermath of Explosion in Beirut
    ‘National Disaster Akin to Hiroshima Bombing': Apocalyptic Aftermath of Explosion in Beirut
    Jew Kidding Me, Yosemite
    Jew Kidding Me, Yosemite
    Poll Results
    What Victory? New Poll Unveils How Much Americans Know About WWII
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse