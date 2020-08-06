Register
09:36 GMT06 August 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    EU summit in Brussels

    Panic or New Reality as Study Finds That Britons Flock to EU After Brexit Vote

    © Sputnik / Alexey Vitvitskiy
    Opinion
    Get short URL
    0 20
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/105684/15/1056841509_0:142:3137:1906_1200x675_80_0_0_d14566aee0d6abbe217030fd50a6eea0.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/analysis/202008061080083305-panic-or-new-reality-as-study-finds-that-britons-flock-to-eu-after-brexit-vote/

    BRUSSELS (Sputnik), Luc Rivet - On the eve of the Brexit vote, some 1.2 million people born in the UK were registered as living in countries of the EU. However, a fresh study by the University of Oxford in Berlin and the Berlin Social Science Centrw has found that the number of Britons emigrating to the EU has risen dramatically following the vote.

    According to the study, which was based on data produced by Eurostat and the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development, the number of Britons emigrating to EU countries rose by 30 percent from 2016 to 2018.

    From 2008 to 2015, nearly 57,000 UK citizens moved annually to any of the other EU countries. This number climbed to 73,642 per year from 2016 to 2018 following the referendum, the researchers said.

    Additionally, a five-fold increase in UK nationals receiving citizenship in an EU country was registered in the two years after the 2016 vote. In Germany, this figure rose by 2,000 percent, according to the study.

    Two unidentified young migrants get off a bus as they arrive at Lunar House, which houses the headquarters of UK Visas and Immigration, in Croydon, south London, Monday, Oct. 17, 2016
    © AP Photo / Matt Dunham
    'Education, Not Migration Issue': Politician Says UK Conflates Different Matters in Post-Brexit Plan

    Traditional migration trends have seen a large number of elderly UK citizens retire to Spain and France, taking advantage of the warm climate, and according to the new study, the largest rise in the arrival of UK nationals was registered in these two countries.

    However, the rise in out-migration to Germany and the staggering increase in the number of UK nationals receiving citizenship in the largest EU economy led the researchers to warn of a potential brain drain, citing the growth in highly educated Britons choosing to move abroad.

    "These increases in numbers are of a magnitude that you would expect when a country is hit by a major economic or political crisis", Daniel Auer, a researcher at the Berlin Social Science Centre, said in a press release.

    Researchers also noted that there was a significant increase in the number of UK citizens who said they were taking a risk by moving abroad and a rise in those who were willing to take a pay cut in order to move to an EU country, potentially signifying shifting migration trends in the post-Brexit era.

    Britons Continue to Move to Spain, France

    An estimated 400,000 UK citizens live in Spain, which has traditionally been the most popular tourist destination for Britons. Securing the rights of these citizens, as well as the more than 3 million EU nationals currently living in the UK, has been one of the most crucial themes during the ongoing negotiations between London and Brussels as the Brexit transition period draws to a close on 31 December.

    John Phillips, an 83-year-old UK ex-pat based in Spain's Alicante region, said that living abroad has multiple health benefits and cited the large community of Britons based on the Spanish coast.

    "My wife and I have decided years ago to move to Spain; since I retired actually. I am here to warm my old bones! The weather is better for my arthritis and we don’t feel isolated at all. We have many friends and neighbors who are British; there are plenty of pubs and Indian restaurants everywhere. This feels like Britain with the sun", Phillips remarked.

    Providing health care for the large number of elderly UK citizens currently based abroad has been a major subject of discussions. Prior to Brexit, UK citizens could hold a European Health Insurance Card (EHIC), which gave them the right to receive medical treatment in any other EU country, as well as Switzerland, Norway, Iceland, and Liechtenstein.

    Should the Brexit transition period end without an agreement on the future of the EHIC, UK citizens could face hefty medical bills abroad. A subsequent rise in the cost of travel insurance policies may also be on the horizon.

    For Peter Harris, a 42-year-old IT professional who recently purchased a home in the southwestern French town of Monsac, the uncertainty caused by the Brexit process has not curtailed his desire to spend time in the UK’s southerly neighbour.

    "We might retire here when the time comes, but it is still very far off. For the moment we are really happy with our decision and Brexit does not change anything. Whatever the political evolution of our democracies, we’ll remain good friends and partners in business. We don’t envisage changing nationality, but it might be an option when we retire", Harris stated, adding that his job allows for remote working that can be conducted in both the UK and France.

    A love of French culture also motivated the IT professional to purchase a home in France and establish roots in the EU country.

    "This has been our dream for a long time. I am in love with the French way of life, and the incredible food quality in this region", Harris commented.

    According to Gilles Lebreton, a French member of the European Parliament, France will always open its doors to working migrants who are able to integrate into society.

    "British citizens have always been welcome. This kind of immigration does not create any problems. Retirees who buy the house they dream of in the ‘douce France’ [sweet France], entrepreneurs or businesspersons who have developed their activity on this side of the Channel, people who have come through marriages, the reasons are many, and these people usually have a very good level of education and revenue, which means that they integrate perfectly and all European countries are welcoming them", the lawmaker added.

    Changing Realities as Brexit Panic Fades

    While the researchers of the joint UK-German study stated that the out-migration practices of UK citizens are indicative of an economic shock, particularly after the 2016 vote, Lebreton asserted that the situation has stabilised since Prime Minister Boris Johnson took office in 2019, giving clarity and certainty to the Brexit process.

    "The British press and the European subsidised press have been manipulated for the last few years into creating panic because of Brexit. Now that Brexit is decided and will be a reality on January 1, 2021, this artificial panic does not exist anymore. Now that Boris Johnson has set the course, all the hoopla and panic has disappeared", the French member of the European Parliament said.

    Francis Cole, a UK citizen who formerly worked as a civil servant for the European Union, said that Brexit will change little.

    "We are a stone's throw away from Britain, either by ferry or via the Channel Tunnel, so what is the problem? We can visit family whenever we want, EU or not", Cole commented.

    Now living in the small Belgian village of La Bruyere, near Namur, Cole said that he purchased a home in Belgium and plans to spend his retirement there.

    "I made my whole career as an international civil servant at the European Commission, working in Brussels, Luxembourg, and Strasbourg; we had our children here, they are bilingual, we have bought a house here and we have always thought that we would retire here", the former EU civil servant remarked.

    Commenting on the issue of UK nationals choosing to receive citizenship of an EU country, Cole said that this should not create major issues.

    "I don’t see any of my British friends here on the continent having any serious problems remaining British citizens. There will be some formalities to remain, but nothing insurmountable and they will still need to pay their taxes in the UK. Some prefer to take Belgian nationality or another one for more convenience, for the education system or a smooth use of the health facilities in Belgium, but it is not a ‘do or die’ issue. Far from it", Cole stated.

    Despite working for the European Union, the former civil servant said that he supported Brexit, particularly as it will help the UK negotiate better trade agreements for itself, which may lead to sustained economic growth.

    "I am all for Brexit. I am sure Britain will be better off on its own, negotiating its commercial policies with the world … and the EU of course, as was the case in the days of the European Free Trade Area and before joining the EU", the former civil servant said.

    The United Kingdom officially left the European Union on 31 January, completing a three-and-a-half-year process that began with the 2016 referendum.

    Negotiators from London and Brussels have so far held six rounds of talks on the future relationship between the UK and the EU, although both sides have criticised one another for the lack of progress made to date.

    Both the UK and the EU have expressed a desire to avoid a no-deal Brexit, but as the deadline date moves ever closer, it remains to be seen if the required agreements will be reached.

    The views and opinions expressed in the article do not necessarily reflect those of Sputnik.

    Tags:
    migration, EU, Brexit, UK
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    ‘National Disaster Akin to Hiroshima Bombing': Apocalyptic Aftermath of Explosion in Beirut
    ‘National Disaster Akin to Hiroshima Bombing': Apocalyptic Aftermath of Explosion in Beirut
    Jew Kidding Me, Yosemite
    Jew Kidding Me, Yosemite
    Poll Results
    What Victory? New Poll Unveils How Much Americans Know About WWII
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse