Register
18:22 GMT05 August 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    Commuters wearing face masks walk through the concourse at Waterloo Station in London on June 15, 2020 after new rules make wearing face coverings on public transport compulsory while the UK further eases its coronavirus lockdown. - New coronavirus pandemic rules coming into force on June 15 make wearing face coverings such as masks or scarves compulsory on public transport, as various stores and outdoor attractions open for the first time in nearly three months.

    If UK Gov't Imposed Quarantine Straight Away, They Could Have Prevented COVID Spread, Says Analyst

    © AFP 2020 / NIKLAS HALLE'N
    Opinion
    Get short URL
    0 01
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/07/0d/1079871218_0:320:3072:2048_1200x675_80_0_0_cd8c51c8f4fad13c169ac010a333b81f.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/analysis/202008051080076050-if-uk-govt-imposed-quarantine-straight-away-they-could-have-prevented-covid-spread-says-analyst/

    Lawmakers in Britain have suggested that the spread of coronavirus in the UK could have been slowed with earlier quarantine restrictions, on new arrivals entering the country. The Home Affairs committee said a lack of border measures earlier in the pandemic was a "serious mistake".

    Political Commentator Mandy Boylett believes that the UK failed to manage its borders correctly during the coronavirus pandemic.

    Sputnik: Did Britain fail to manage its borders correctly during the Coronavirus pandemic? 

    Mandy Boylett: Absolutely we did. They weren't doing any checks at the airports, they were allowing people in from Wuhan; in from Italy; in from Iran; which, as I recall, were all the areas that were worst affected. They weren't even doing temperature checks and it was absolutely appalling. The UK is an island and if they had imposed quarantine straightaway, they could have prevented us from getting Coronavirus. That's not to say that would have been a completely viable strategy because, until there's a vaccine, it would have meant that we couldn't go anywhere. But I certainly think a 14-day quarantine imposed back then right at the start would have made far more difference than the quarantines that they're imposing now.

    Sputnik: Are there any particular policies going forward regarding perhaps future border restrictions or just policies regarding our borders that you would like to see particularly as we come out of lockdown going forwards?

    Mandy Boylett: I want to see policies based on the actual data and I think if you look at Spain, yes there's certain areas where they've had increases in coronavirus, but if you look at the Balearic Islands the rates are less than they are in the UK. So why restrict travel there? I would imagine that all the highest rates of coronavirus in Spain are where there's lots of young people going, who are going to pubs and going to nightclubs, and the areas of Spain that aren't as attractive to that generation of people will naturally have lesser rates.

    A man wearing a face mask and suit exits Bank underground station, in front of the Bank of England and Royal Exchange Building, amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, in London, Britain, July 30, 2020.
    © REUTERS / JOHN SIBLEY
    Coronavirus in UK: ‘Government Must Take the Lead on COVID’, Commentator Says

    I think perhaps instead of cutting off all of Spain, they could be a bit more selective about it and say, if you go to the Balearic Islands, where there aren't any nightclubs and the incidence is low; then that could continue because that would help the travel industry and it would also give people a bit of a boost as well. Whereas at the moment, it just seems it's very much a hammer to crack a walnut sort of approach. I think it needs to be more targeted.

    Sputnik: On the subject of Spain and the travel disruptions that we saw last week, can we expect to further travel disruptions between the UK and perhaps other countries? Again, what sort of policies should we be seeing from a government to get around that whilst also continuing things like travelling and aviation and tourism?

    Mandy Boylett: I think it's difficult. I mean they do need to react when they see increases in Coronavirus but it's very difficult if you're out on your holiday and then you've suddenly got to quarantine yourself for 14 days when you come back. I think if they are actually going to do that to people then there needs to be some sort of financial assistance for them because a lot of the time, the businesses won't pay and people are just without any money for two weeks and have to stay in and it's a very draconian quarantine. It's worse than the lockdown. You're not even allowed to go out and get food you have to actually stay in the house. I think they could maybe make it so you could still go out for exercise and offer financial help and the biggest way to improve it will be to test people when they come back and get the tests turned round in a fast amount of time like that I believe they've done in Germany. I think if you can test people as they come back that would be a much better way of going about things. I think it's very unfair when people have gone on holiday because they've been told it's a safe country and while they're away they have to quarantine for 14 days. I think that's a terrible situation to be put in.

    The views and opinions expressed in the article do not necessarily reflect those of Sputnik.

    Tags:
    border, coronavirus, UK
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    ‘National Disaster Akin to Hiroshima Bombing': Apocalyptic Aftermath of Explosion in Beirut
    ‘National Disaster Akin to Hiroshima Bombing': Apocalyptic Aftermath of Explosion in Beirut
    Jew Kidding Me, Yosemite
    Jew Kidding Me, Yosemite
    Poll Results
    What Victory? New Poll Unveils How Much Americans Know About WWII
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse