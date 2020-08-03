Register
17:12 GMT03 August 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    A woman wearing a protective face mask walks past a sign in Manchester

    Second COVID Wave Possible: People Think It's All Over But It's Still Around, Commentator Says

    © REUTERS / Phil Noble
    Opinion
    Get short URL
    Topic:
    Global COVID-19 Cases Spike to Highest Level Post-Lockdown (51)
    0 0 0
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/08/03/1080048653_0:171:3050:1887_1200x675_80_0_0_708b67e4a1429090b1552250542108e4.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/analysis/202008031080048691-second-covid-wave-possible-people-think-its-all-over-but-its-still-around-commentator-says/

    A major incident has been declared in the English city of Manchester following a continued rise of coronavirus cases. Senior figures from the police, local authorities and other agencies held meetings over the weekend after strict lockdown measures were recently put into place.

    Political Commentator John Whitby has shared his views on the government’s handling of the coronavirus and the threat of the second wave.

    Sputnik: In your eyes, how has the government handled the Coronavirus of late? 

    John Whitby: They've actually done a relatively good job. The problem you've got now is that everyone seems to want to have individualised instruction on how to deal with it and if you look back at what they said fairly early on when they laid out an outline, for coming out of the lockdown that they put in place on COVID, they've actually followed it reasonably closely. They've watched what's going on and they're changing things.

    I think the problem we've now got is that it appears from the figures that have been put out that the deaths from COVID are now less than deaths from seasonal flu. So, we are at a very, very low level, and people are now thinking it's all over. The problem that government have got is communicating in a way that people will listen to the fact that we're over the worse at the moment but it's not over by any manner of means.

    Sputnik: Is locking down Manchester, Lancashire and parts of West Yorkshire the right decision from the government?

    John Whitby: I think it is. I think you've also got to look at the reasons, in my view, why those areas have been locked down. They are areas with a very high black and ethnic minority community, you were just at the start of the Eid celebrations; where they'll be very large gatherings and parties and that community is very susceptible to the COVID virus. I think the government looked at the increased cases in those areas and thought: 'well, if we don't do something about this, and act now to stop large gatherings, we're going to have a huge increase in cases and a lot of people are likely to die from it'.

    An HSBC sign is seen outside a bank branch in London February 9, 2015
    © REUTERS / Suzanne Plunkett
    Profits of UK's Biggest Bank HSBC Plunge 65 Percent in COVID-19 Fallout
    So, I think they've taken action because of where the spikes were and because of the timing and they took action very rapidly. The funny thing is, of course, that the government have been criticised and rightly in some ways, for not wanting to lockdown in the first place, and doing it slower than they could have done. But whenever the government then decides: 'Right, there's a problem coming up. We are going to react to it and then react to it quickly'.

    There's criticism that they're reacting to fast. It's an interesting situation. They can't do right for doing wrong at the moment. I do think, however, that people are starting to view restrictions rather less carefully then they were, and they're looking at things and thinking how long is this going to go on for?

    Sputnik: Will we see more localised lockdowns going forwards and how likely is the threat of a second wave? 

    John Whitby: I think there is a possibility of a second wave. I think people have looked at this and though it's over. It's not, it's still around, and it won't take an awful lot to ramp up the infection rate and get it above the R of 1 that they're looking at. I think local lockdown is probably the best way to go but the biggest problem you've got is the effect that all this is having on the economy. If we are not careful, the cost of beating Coronavirus in terms of deaths, is likely to be eclipsed by the cost of beating it because of deaths from other causes e.g. depression and the collapse of the economy. It's a very appalling set of paths to walk.

    The views and opinions expressed in the article do not necessarily reflect those of Sputnik.

    Topic:
    Global COVID-19 Cases Spike to Highest Level Post-Lockdown (51)
    Tags:
    United Kingdom, coronavirus, COVID-19
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Fun Amid COVID-19 Pandemic: Cosplayers Attend Asia's Biggest Expo ChinaJoy 2020
    Fun Amid COVID-19 Pandemic: Cosplayers Attend Asia's Biggest Expo ChinaJoy 2020
    Trump Tune-Out
    Trump Tune-Out
    Poll Results
    What Victory? New Poll Unveils How Much Americans Know About WWII
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse