Register
17:11 GMT30 July 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    MI6 Headquarters

    What Does the Appointment of Richard Moore as MI6's New 'C' Mean for the British Secret Service?

    © CC BY 2.0 / Garry Knight / MI6 Headquarters
    Opinion
    Get short URL
    1 0 0
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/07/1e/1080017247_0:152:2048:1304_1200x675_80_0_0_075c0b5f243a60a1c511e5d8f106306f.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/analysis/202007301080018068-what-does-the-appointment-of-richard-moore-as-mi6s-new-c-mean-for-the-british-secret-service/

    On 29 July, Downing Street announced the appointment of Richard Moore as chief of MI6, officially known as the Secret Intelligence Service (SIS). British and American analysts have outlined the potential spheres of interest of the British spy agency's new "C".

    Moore, who is currently serving as political director in the Foreign and Commonwealth Office, will replace Alex Younger in the autumn.

    "I am pleased and honoured to be asked to return to lead my Service. SIS plays a vital role - with MI5 and GCHQ - in keeping the British people safe and promoting UK interests overseas. I look forward to continuing that work alongside the brave and dedicated team at SIS", Moore said in an official statement on Wednesday.

    Digital Espionage Threat and Post-Brexit Cooperation With EU

    Richard Moore, a Libya-born and Oxford-educated British diplomat, worked in MI6 at the start of his career in 1987. He then joined the Foreign and Commonwealth Office (FCO) and had postings in Vietnam, Turkey, Pakistan and Malaysia. Moore served as Director for Programmes and Change between 2008 and 2010; then he was Director for Europe, Latin America and Globalisation (2010 to 2012); and after that spent three years as UK Ambassador to Turkey from January 2014 to December 2017.

    "MI6 is unsurprisingly a notoriously secretive organisation so it is difficult to ascertain what changes are anticipated", says Alex de Ruyter, a professor at Birmingham City University. "In many ways, this is an act of continuity – Alex Younger’s tenure was extended to give continuity and certainty during the Brexit negotiations making him the longest serving head of MI6".

    One can expect "an ongoing evolution of existing themes with continuing focus on digital espionage and greater concern over security threats in that domain" under the incoming MI6 chief, according to the professor.

    "There are concerns over digital espionage and manipulation via online platforms as well as ongoing concerns over the role of Huawei in the UK’s telecoms network. In addition, counterterrorism work has been ongoing and is likely to continue behind the public eye", de Ruyter foresees.

    The professor suggests that yet another focus of SIS would be close security cooperation between the UK and EU. "But at the moment we lack clarity as negotiations over the UK’s post-Brexit relationship with the EU remain ongoing", he remarks.

    British Union flag waves in front of the Elizabeth Tower at Houses of Parliament containing the bell know as Big Ben in central London
    © AP Photo / Matt Dunham
    British Union flag waves in front of the Elizabeth Tower at Houses of Parliament containing the bell know as "Big Ben" in central London

    Russia, China and Middle East

    Any significant outward changes in the behavior of the UK's SIS with the appointment of Richard Moore are highly unlikely, admits Mark Sleboda, a US military veteran and international relations and security analyst.

    Moore was chosen among several other candidates for the role, one of whom, Tom Hurd, a senior Home Office official and Eton schoolmate of Boris Johnson, was regarded by the British press as the most likely pick.

    "Richard Moore was picked at least in part over the other contenders - Tom Hurd the Director General of the Office for Security and Counter Terrorism, Dame Karen Pierce currently the UK's ambassador to the US, and Madeleine Alessandri the Permanent Secretary of the North Ireland Office, because he is the ultimate insider and establishment figure who can be counted on to not rock the status quo boat and maintain MI6's aggressive course", Sleboda suggests.

    The fact that Moore previously served in MI6 in undisclosed work before then transferring to numerous positions at the Foreign and Commonwealth Office and Cabinet Office apparently played a substantial role in his appointment, according to the security analyst, who emphasises "the brazen openness of the revolving door between the UK's espionage service and its diplomats".

    "Moore's intimate familiarity with operations inside MI6 guarantees that there won't be any potential hiccups from the trouble of breaking in a naive civilian to the work of heading the UK's foreign clandestine service", Sleboda notes.

    The Guardian and BBC envision that the new "C" will refocus the agency's efforts "to targeting hostile states – China and Russia". Moore's appointment came on the heels of Britain's ban of China's Huawei 5G equipment and the UK Parliament's Russia report, which lashed out at the British intelligence service for taking its "eye off the ball" in relation to Moscow's alleged attempts to meddle in the UK's Brexit referendum. Moscow has repeatedly rejected the accusations as groundless.

    Sleboda notes that under Moore's predecessor, Alex Younger, "the UK dutifully followed the US lead in switching from a counterterrorism focus to an aggressive new Cold War footing against [Moscow and Beijing] now seen as 'adversaries' whose rising strength threaten the global order of the US-led Western hegemony".

    Apart from continuing to follow Younger's course with regard to Russia and China, one can also perhaps expect "an increased personal focus of MI6's chief to all Turkish and Middle Eastern regional affairs", the security analyst suggests, referring to Moore's previous service as Ambassador to Turkey and his fluent Turkish.

    The views and opinions expressed in the article do not necessarily reflect those of Sputnik.

    Related:

    Ex-MI6 Chief Dearlove Attacks China Again, Calls for 'Reset' in UK Relations
    MI6 Apologises After Being Accused of Tribunal Hearing Interference, Report Says
    UK Diplomat Richard Moore Named as New MI6 Chief
    Tags:
    Turkey, Middle East, cyber espionage, Brexit, China, Russia, Alex Younger, MI6, United Kingdom
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Human Connection Arts: Body Painting Festival in New York City
    Don Junior Suspended from Twitter
    Pill Shill
    Poll Results
    What Victory? New Poll Unveils How Much Americans Know About WWII
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse