Register
01:16 GMT30 July 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    Supporters of the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) yell during a protest outside of the Federal Building in San Francisco

    ‘Harm is Already Done’: Trump Flouts DACA Court Ruling to ‘Bully’ Immigrants, Appeal to Base

    © AP Photo / Jeff Chiu
    Opinion
    Get short URL
    0 01
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/105722/64/1057226480_0:293:4362:2746_1200x675_80_0_0_42961f54ed331531ccaef3d76d8e1d7c.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/analysis/202007301080012504-harm-is-already-done-trump-flouts-daca-court-ruling-to-bully-immigrants-appeal-to-base/

    The Trump administration on Tuesday announced that it will continue to reject new applications for the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) program, a move that is most likely an attempt to appeal to the president’s nativist base, Juan Carlos Ruiz, co-founder of the New Sanctuary Movement, told Radio Sputnik’s Loud & Clear Wednesday.

    The immigration policy dates to the previous Barack Obama administration and allows “Dreamers” - or young, undocumented individuals who arrived in the US as children - to be given work permits and a renewable, two-year period of deferred action for deportation. Democratic lawmakers tried and failed several times to codify the policy in law as the Development, Relief, and Education for Alien Minors (DREAM) Act - hence the name - but in 2012 the Obama administration adopted some of the bill’s principles for its own DACA program.

    https://www.spreaker.com/user/radiosputnik/trump-administration-renews-assault-on-d
    The government’s latest attempt to wind down legal protections for immigrants, shortening DACA renewals to one year and declining new applications, comes after the Supreme Court ruled in June that US President Donald Trump’s administration acted in an “arbitrary and capricious” manner in attempting to end the program. 

    “Right from the beginning, this administration has characterized itself for bullying people and going after the most vulnerable people, and mostly immigrants, people of color - they have really felt the consequences … I think his [Trump’s] complete disregard of the law really makes him fascist,” Ruiz told host John Kiriakou.

    “We have to look at his whole history as the head of this administration, and basically he has a complete disregard of the law. And this once again, it is an attempt to do that, it is unconstitutional. The Supreme Court basically said that he has to follow what’s already in place - that it is unlawful for him to do otherwise - and he knows that, but the harm is already done,” Ruiz noted.

    “This complete disregard of the law, it’s a danger, because it does in fact terrorize our communities, put our communities in harm’s way … This is to appeal to his radical base,” Ruiz added.

    Many immigration advocates are voicing concern over the Trump administration’s new obstacle for DACA applicants.

    "In my opinion, they're blatantly ignoring the Supreme Court's decision," said Melissa Lopez, the executive director of Diocesan Migrant & Refugee Services Inc. in El Paso, Texas. "There is a proper procedure that can be followed to terminate the DACA program, but up until that procedure is followed completely and as required by law, these applications should be accepted."

    "The reduction of the program by the administration will disqualify some DACA beneficiaries who have participated in the program for years," said Beth Werlin, executive director of the American Immigration Council, NBC News reported. "Some Dreamers will be forced to become unemployed, including some who are at the forefront of our fight against the coronavirus."

    According to Ruiz, the US must spend less money on the military and more on establishing a humane immigration policy.

    “To have any kind of policy, we do need to take on the demand and the cry for justice in terms of defunding not only the police but the military. The military, unfortunately, has been wedded to the immigration system. Just the new deal that they are trying to pass in terms of aid with the stimulus that is running out, you know, for the unemployed people, over 60 million people or so in the country that are receiving unemployment benefits, there is something attached to the military budget … Trump has redirected some of those funds to build the [border] wall. Now, they want to gain it back, and it’s part of the budget now,” Ruiz noted, pointing out that the US must look at what it truly needs to pay for, especially amid the COVID-19 crisis.

    “That will have a concrete impact on how we are thinking of implementing a more humane immigration policy,” Ruiz added.

    The views and opinions expressed in the article do not necessarily reflect those of Sputnik.

    Related:

    Will Trump Find a Way Out After Being Cornered By Supreme & Federal Courts Over DACA?
    US Gov't Upholds DACA Program, Intends to Discontinue Eventually, Homeland Security Says
    Supreme Court Takes Up Obama-Era DACA Program as More Than 1 Million Dreamers Await Their Fate
    US Appeals Court Rules Trump Move to End DACA Program Unlawful - Reports
    Trump Says He'll Sign US Immigration Order Paving 'Road to Citizenship' for DACA Recipients
    Tags:
    DACA, Donald Trump
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Human Connection Arts: Body Painting Festival in New York City
    Don Junior Suspended from Twitter
    Pill Shill
    Poll Results
    What Victory? New Poll Unveils How Much Americans Know About WWII
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse