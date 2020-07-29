Register
15:07 GMT29 July 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    US President Donald Trump speaks about sending federal law enforcement agents to several U.S. cities to assist local police in combating what the Justice Department has described as a “surge” of violent crime, in the East Room at the White House in Washington, US, July 22, 2020.

    Will GOP Distance Itself From Trump to Save Congressional Seats as President's Poll Numbers Slide?

    © REUTERS / Leah Millis
    Opinion
    Get short URL
    0 0 0
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/07/17/1079964519_0:326:3060:2048_1200x675_80_0_0_7f05f1f3c036f1522fbf37cad096bf9d.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/analysis/202007291080007246-will-gop-distance-itself-from-trump-to-save-congressional-seats-as-presidents-poll-numbers-slide/

    As the November election day nears speculations are swirling about Donald Trump's plummeting poll numbers which threaten to ruin the Republican Party's bid to keep control of the US Congress. Political scientists have discussed whether the GOP is really breaking ranks with the president and who might be Trump's most likely successor in the party.

    NBC News insists that the president is destroying the GOP, while USA Today warns that the Republican majority in the Senate is at serious risk due to Trump's "racial rhetoric", mishandling of the pandemic, and a related economic crisis. On the top of this, Americans' party preferences have shifted dramatically in the Democratic Party's direction since January, according to Gallup. All of the above have prompted the question, voiced by The Guardian's Washington DC bureau chief in early July, about whether the GOP will "ditch" the incumbent president to save their congressional seats.

    'Dissent is Growing Among GOP Politicians'

    "The key to understanding this is to recognise that Trump is not a party politician", says Dr Mark Shanahan, associate professor and head of the Department for Politics and IR at the University of Reading, the UK. "From 2016 to early 2020, the Republican Party was happy to hitch its wagon to his horse since he was, as he would put it, ‘winning’".

    While the economy was growing, the wider GOP tolerated Trump's populism, isolationism, and unorthodox foreign policy approach, according to the professor, who outlines two things which have changed:

    ·         Trump's "complete inability to lead during the pandemic";

    ·         the president's misreading of the country's "passionate cry for social change" amid the George Floyd protests.

    When it comes to conservative values, Trump "has no fixed underpinning values or objective stances on policy" being "the thrice-married former New York Democrat", argues Shannon.

    Though the GOP currently remains united on the surface, there's growing dissent within its ranks and "individual Republican politicians are now starting to do what they can to put distance between themselves and the president in the hope they can win their own election races in November", the academic alleges.

    Likewise, The Hill has recently warned that the dissent among Republicans will grow unless Trump "arrest[s] his slide in the polls". In early July, a group of around 200 former George W. Bush administration and campaign officials even launched a super PAC called "43 Alumni for Biden" in a bid to galvanise never-Trump Republicans and GOP voters disenchanted with the president's domestic and foreign strategy.

    It is "almost certainly too late to ‘ditch Trump’ for this election", Shanahan presumes. However, even if Trump does win in November, "he may well face a sea of Blue with both the House and Senate electing Democrat majorities".

    'Trump is Not Going Anywhere, GOP Voters are Solidly Behind Him'

    Gary Nordlinger, a professor at the Graduate School of Political Management at George Washington University, holds an opposite view: "The fact is Donald Trump has 90% approval ratings among people who identify as Republican", the academic says. "He is not going anywhere before the election unless his health fails or something really shocking comes out".

    Indeed, Gallup's July poll admitted that 91% of GOP voters approve of the job Donald Trump is doing as president. For comparison's sake, the Republican approval for George W. Bush in the first half of 2008 stood at only 69%.

    "People who identify as Republicans are solidly behind Donald Trump and he is in control of the party apparatus", the professor emphasises. "Trump voters are very enthusiastic about voting for him while two thirds of Biden's supporters support him because he is not Donald Trump. That is a huge enthusiasm gap. Trump's strategy will be trying to convince people that Biden is a socialist, senile buffoon".

    Though Trump is a New Yorker and was a Democrat from 2001 to 2009, the social issues he advocates – like anti-abortion and gun rights – and judicial appointments he has made are clearly conservative, according to Nordlinger.

    However, "when it comes to budget deficits, he does not fit the traditional conservative mold. For the internationalist wing of the Republican Party, Trump is too much of an isolationist", the academic remarks. 

    What Will the Post-Trump GOP Look Like?

    Regardless of Trump's victory or defeat in November, the Republican Party will never be the same, deems Mark Shanahan.

    According to him, the party has further swung to the right under Trump which could make it "nationally unelectable" in the future.  

    "The post-Trump GOP will need to find a way to engage with America over the economy, over social issues, and over retaking its place in international affairs", Shanahan opines. "That won’t be easy".

    The GOP's image has undergone changes during the Trump presidency, acknowledges Nordlinger: "It has cemented the hold on working class whites who used to prefer Democrats on economic issues", he notes. "However, it has cost them suburban college educated people who traditionally preferred Republicans".

    One might wonder as to who will be Trump’s successor in the party. According to Nordlinger, Mike Pence, Nikki Haley, and Mitt Romney are the most probable candidates. However, it remains unclear whether Romney "burned his bridges with the Trump wing of the party" and "if he can bring the suburban voters back into the party to offset them", the professor remarks.

    "We tend to prefer presidential candidates that are former governors or vice presidents", the academic explains. "Our current Vice President Mike Pence is both. Nicki Haley is a former governor and United Nations Ambassador and Mitt Romney would love to run again".

    For his part, Shannon insists that Pence, Haley and yet another possible GOP candidate, Mike Pompeo, "may be burned by their association with Trump".

    "It may be time for someone new to step up: look for new-breed Republicans, forged on the right rather than having navigated to it. Someone like Senator Josh Hawley from Missouri might garner the Republican mantle next time round", the British academic predicts.

    The views and opinions expressed in the article do not necessarily reflect those of Sputnik.

    Related:

    Mike Pence: The ‘Family Guy’ Who Would Be President If Something Happens To Donald Trump
    Media Won't Cover This Up: Trump Renews Criticism of Biden's Mental Capabilities
    Trump Slams ‘Ridiculous, Illegal, Unfair’ Twitter ‘Trending’ For Showing Negative Trends About Him
    Tags:
    2020 election, Donald Trump, Joe Biden, US Democratic Party, Republican Party (United States), United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Human Connection Arts: Body Painting Festival in New York City
    Don Junior Suspended from Twitter
    Pill Shill
    Poll Results
    What Victory? New Poll Unveils How Much Americans Know About WWII
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse