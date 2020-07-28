Register
04:45 GMT28 July 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    A shopper wears a face mask in Old Bond Street

    Is Europe on Verge of Second Wave of Coronavirus?

    © REUTERS / Simon Dawson
    Opinion
    Get short URL
    Topic:
    Global COVID-19 Cases Spike to Highest Level Post-Lockdown (28)
    0 0 0
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/07/1b/1079996070_0:298:3110:2048_1200x675_80_0_0_78bd9f01b279c78fad0060df83dbc29e.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/analysis/202007281079996151-is-europe-on-verge-of-second-wave-of-coronavirus/

    BRUSSEL (Sputnik), Luc Rivet - Europe, which has managed to bring the first wave of the coronavirus pandemic down to a trickle of controlled clusters, fears a second wave, as there is a tendency among the population of European countries to relax and stop following restrictions, though the virus is still present.

    All over Europe, governments are deciding to strengthen the compulsory nature of the mask, which must be worn at all times, even in the street, or face a fine. Restrictions have also been taken locally and sporadically, such as limiting the number of people who can meet or banning visits to retirement homes.

    "The epidemic is still present. People have a tendency to relax and stop applying the distancing measures, but the virus is still there, and the epidemic could flare up very rapidly. We see now, for example, a worrying situation in the [Belgian] city of Antwerpen, where the reproduction rate is 2 new cases for each infected person. We should actually remain below 1 to 1, so all alarms bells are on in Belgium, because the epidemic is already spreading outside the original cluster in Antwerpen", virologist and member of the COVID Security Council in Belgium Marc Van Ranst said.

    Situation in Spain

    The alarm bells started ringing in Europe in the middle of July, with Spain's Catalonia hit by a resurgence in Lleida, a city in the region's western area of Segria. It rapidly spread to not only Barcelona but also to Zaragoza in northeastern Spain. Within the context, on 17 July, the Catalan regional government urged some four million people – including all residents of Barcelona – to stay at home and avoid gatherings of more than 10 people.

    Since then, the situation has worsened in other parts of the country at the same pace as on the first days of the first crisis in January-February. In a bid to remain a tourist destination this summer, the country's authorities have reacted quickly to reassure that Spain is a safe country. Though Spain, like other European countries, has new clusters of the coronavirus, it is making great efforts to control these outbreaks. According to Foreign Minister Arancha Gonzalez Laya, the situation in under control and the clusters have been detected and localised in a timely manner.

    A sign marks the headquarters of Moderna Inc, which is developing a vaccine against the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in Cambridge, Massachusetts, U.S., May 18, 2020.
    © REUTERS / Brian Snyder
    ‘Important Milestone’: US Firm Begins 30,000-Person Trial of COVID-19 Vaccine
    Despite the fact that Spain proclaims to be a safe tourist destination, the United Kingdom has decided to reinstate a mandatory two-week quarantine for Spanish arrivals, which is causing controversy among holidaymakers. The same happens in Norway, that was one of the first European countries to reestablish flights between Oslo and the main Spanish tourist destinations. Meanwhile, French Prime Minister Jean Castex recommended earlier in July to the French "to avoid traveling to Catalonia," adding that Paris also asked the Catalan authorities to reduce traffic from the region into France.

    Meanwhile, the central Spanish government, which ensures that this is not a second wave, considers that the regions have sufficient tools to control the epidemic and rule out the possibility of a new general state of alert, leading to general confinement.

    What is the Source of the Spread of COVID-19?

    The question regularly put to epidemiologists and politicians, is who is responsible for the further spreading of the coronavirus, with family reunions being now authorised with a participation of 10 to 15 people, as well as marriage parties and careful visits to very old citizens in retirement houses.

    According to Michel Dupuis, a philosopher at Belgium’s UCLouvain University, who closely follows the pandemic, these family reunions are a source of transmission, as many people, who are asymptomatic carriers of the virus, can infect others during such meetings.

    "In fact, the authorities, the countries find themselves in a situation of conflict of interest. This is the 'algorithm' for the situation: lock everyone up, preferably sedated to say it with humour? Or think first of the economy and the need to decompress in this holiday season? The pacifying social effect is a necessity. The situation is very specific and it will become more radical in the coming weeks, with an intensification of the conflict of interest. Is it public health that will lose? Is it the economy and tourism? Hard to say today", Dupuis said.

    Regarding the disinterest of young people aged between 16-39 years old in the measures to be taken, it is a question of human maturity, the philosopher said, adding that this group of people believe they are invincible, as they have never faced the risks of life and have no experience of disaster or war.

    "It is also a question of collective responsibility. The lethal prospect in AIDS was obvious; here [it is] not. You can just catch COVID-19 by flirting. Governments must finely optimise their interventions: police checks but not brutal or they risk a riot. Laxity is not an option either. You need to tighten the screw, but not too much so that it does not break", Dupuis added.

    In addition, the philosopher said that youngsters were badly informed and they would not be influenced by sermons. According to Dupuis, more brutal communication on social networks showing real cases can be part of the solution. It can be pictures printed on cigarette packs to scare youngsters in adopting restrictive measures imposed on the population.

    "They should adopt anyway the new staccato style, use ‘influencers’ to convey the message, be creative to reach the young … People do mingle, and the blame game is on, of course: blaming tourists coming from infected regions, careless youngsters, bi-nationals coming back from their country, etc", Dupuis noted.

    What Measures Can Change the Situation?

    Europe is relatively closed to travellers from abroad or should be, with tests performed in airports upon arrival or before departure. Given that the Schengen zone countries, and Europe at large are on average at the same level of control of the pandemic, borders were opened, but tourism and the crisscrossing it implies more contaminations, difficult to trace abroad.

    "It is true that the contacts of tourists at their place of vacation, for example, in a discotheque, are multiple and from many different countries. This complicates the tracing. The strategy that should be developed is to test massively, on a large scale and quickly in the areas identified as being new clusters in the process of formation. If the public agrees, there will not be a need for much re-containment. Partying is as dangerous in Antwerpen, Belgium, as it is in Barcelona, ​​Spain", Jean Ruelle, a virologist and researcher at the UCLouvain experimental research institute, said.

    According to the specialist, the relative homogeneity of COVID-19 situations in the Schengen zone, where crossings from one country to another are carried out without control, and even beyond for all EU member countries, means that it should not be necessary to re-confine, except locally. As for travellers coming from outside the EU, they must fill out a form, containing the information even about their seat on the plane, to help identify other possible COVID-19 patients in case of the onset of the disease.

    "For travellers coming from outside the EU, they must fill out a form giving even their seat on the plane, to help identify other possible patients in the event of the onset of the disease. No new test necessarily but self-isolation with address on the form provided", Ruelle added.

    The virologist also noted that only in this case Europe can maintain the level of contamination of one person for each patient and curb the pandemic, while scientists are trying to develop vaccines.

    The views and opinions expressed in the article do not necessarily reflect those of Sputnik.

    Topic:
    Global COVID-19 Cases Spike to Highest Level Post-Lockdown (28)
    Tags:
    restrictions, pandemic, coronavirus, COVID-19, Europe
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Human Connection Arts: Body Painting Festival in New York City
    First-Place Foolishness
    First-Place Foolishness
    Poll Results
    What Victory? New Poll Unveils How Much Americans Know About WWII
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse