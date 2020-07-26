Register
12:53 GMT26 July 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    An employee shows gold bullions at Degussa shop in Singapore June 16, 2017. Picture taken June 16, 2017.

    Bye Dollar, Buy Gold? US Political Instability Sways Investors Toward Precious Metal, Analyst Says

    © REUTERS / Edgar Su
    Opinion
    Get short URL
    by
    Topic:
    Global COVID-19 Cases Spike to Highest Level Post-Lockdown (22)
    0 20
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/07/16/1079954616_0:136:2962:1803_1200x675_80_0_0_5b9603f2ab46f5775edce1ac1cae31a7.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/analysis/202007261079986541-bye-dollar-buy-gold-us-political-instability-sways-investors-toward-precious-metal-analyst-says/

    The emergence of the coronavirus pandemic has sent global markets into tailspin leaving only a small area of safe havens for investors. And this time it appears dollar assets are not among their top picks.

    As gold prices continue to rise to new heights, global financial moguls once again proved to be correct in their practice of packing portfolios with the precious metal in April. Last Friday, gold set a new record high, trading at $1,900.6 per ounce and is now creeping towards surpassing the historic high, adjusted for inflation, of $2,246 per ounce.

    Even now with prices at their peak, investors are not giving up on the precious metal and as Bloomberg notes in an article, the "smart money of sovereign funds and central banks" do favour gold over good performing stocks, including those on the American market. Sputnik contributor and financial analyst Ivan Danilov, indicates that even American banks such as JPMorgan and Goldman Sachs are advising their clients to buy gold instead of "greenbacks", and global central banks are also planning to build up gold reserves, something that the Russian CB has been doing since 2018.

    "In light of this, the statements by some experts that gold and other precious metals can no longer be considered protective assets and that Russia is in a terrible position right now due to stockpiling gold in reserves and ignoring dollar-denominated instruments […] look quite odd", Danilov says.

    The analyst lays out several possible explanations for the new trend: from investors' exodus from other assents due to coronavirus fears to concerns over global political risks, which have historically driven investors towards the precious metal. And a major political risk is now coming from what has often been seen as a traditional safe haven, Danilov says, pointing to the United States.

    New Normal?

    The current turbulence on global markets has one distinguishing feature setting it apart from past fiscal crises – dollar assets are no longer a go-to option for those seeking safe harbour, Danilov stresses. He points out that right now the greenback is at the "COVID-19 bottom or near it" in terms of how it's trading with other global currencies. US media outlets put this down to the government's poor response to the pandemic, but this explanation is insufficient, the analyst argues.

    Federal law enforcement officers in Portland
    © REUTERS / CAITLIN OCHS
    Over 100 US Lawmakers Ask Barr to Explain Unidentified Federal Officers in Portland

    Danilov believes it is a lack of domestic political stability undermining the position of American assets. The US is currently undergoing a "low-intensity civil war" as the federal government deploys forces to states to bring about order there, but the clashes might intensify or even turn bloody after the November election, the analyst says. He concludes that investors' turn towards gold instead of the "dollar" looks like a wise decision in the face of such grim prospects.

    The views and opinions expressed in the article do not necessarily reflect those of Sputnik.

    Topic:
    Global COVID-19 Cases Spike to Highest Level Post-Lockdown (22)

    Related:

    Bull Run: Gold Climbs to Nine-Year High on Coronavirus Stimulus Bets
    Will India’s Falling Gold Imports Provide the Midas Touch to India's Pandemic Hit Economy?
    Gold Price Hits Highest Level In Almost a Decade
    Venezuela Prepares to Challenge BoE Ruling on Its Gold Bullion After Winning Right to Appeal
    After Studding Them With Diamonds, India Now Flaunts Face Masks Embroidered in Gold, Silver Threads
    Tags:
    coronavirus, COVID-19, global economy, crisis, gold, US
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    This Week in Pictures: 18 - 24 July
    First-Place Foolishness
    First-Place Foolishness
    Poll Results
    What Victory? New Poll Unveils How Much Americans Know About WWII
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse