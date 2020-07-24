Register
15:17 GMT24 July 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    Federal law enforcement officers in Portland

    Feds to the Rescue: Why Trump Deploying Troops to Portland, Chicago & Other Dems-Controlled Cities?

    © REUTERS / CAITLIN OCHS
    Opinion
    Get short URL
    0 0 0
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/07/16/1079959170_0:45:2964:1713_1200x675_80_0_0_ea87b0f47d8d29e0ae662335ecab94e7.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/analysis/202007241079974193-feds-to-the-rescue-why-trump-deploying-troops-to-portland-chicago--other-dems-controlled-cities/

    Tensions are continuing to grow between Donald Trump and Democratic local politicians as the president has announced that federal law enforcement agents would be sent to cities facing violence amid protests over George Floyd's killing. US observers have discussed whether the deployment of feds in the Democratic-led cities is the right thing to do.

    On Wednesday, President Trump and Attorney General William Barr signalled that the FBI, ATF, DEA, US Marshals Service, and Homeland Security agents would be sent into Chicago and Albuquerque, New Mexico, as part of the feds' Operation LeGend, aimed at tackling rising crime across the country.

    "Today, I’m announcing a surge of federal law enforcement into American communities plagued by violent crime," the president told the press, citing the upsurge in gun violence in New York City, Philadelphia, Minneapolis, and Chicago amid nationwide protests over the killing of black ex-convict George Floyd in police custody.

    Wheeler is 'Responsible for the Mess' in Portland

    Trump's statement came on the heels of a row in Portland, Oregon, where, according to the local government, the Customs and Border Protection (CBP) units of the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) had been spotted grabbing protesters in the streets and taking them away in unmarked vans.

    Portland resembles a city under siege and has continued to be ransacked long after most other US cities have calmed down, highlights Ethan Ralph, political commentator and founder of a website, The Ralph Retort. According to him, Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler, who earlier demanded that the Trump administration remove the feds from the city, is 100% responsible for the mess.

    ​Having rejected the claims that "unidentified" agents "kidnapped" Portland protesters, acting Secretary Homeland Security Chad Wolf specified that the troops had insignia showing they were "police" and that they detained demonstrators on probable cause of destroying federal property. Wolf denounced the local government's apparent unwillingness to bring an end to violence in the city, listing multiple instances of rioters inflicting damage on federal facilities and agents.

    According to the city's law enforcement authorities, downtown businesses faced around $23 million in damages and loss of customers due to local protests, which have occurred night after night for nearly two months.

    "I think the mayor is the one playing politics by posturing and prancing around in front of the cameras, as he did last night when he visited the protest scene itself", Ralph highlights. "He got berated for his troubles, which says all you need to say about the Wheeler approach."

    Wheeler made an appearance near the courthouse on late Wednesday, trying to rally demonstrators and saying that he came to support their cause against the Trump administration's "occupation" of Portland. In what appears to be an accident, the mayor was tear gassed by federal agents and left the site.

    ​"Mayor Ted Wheeler joined the demonstrators only to be told he should step down. He was booed, according to published reports," notes Dave Workman, the editor-in-chief of TheGunMag.com.

    Protests Still Raging on in Seattle

    Though the US left-leaning mainstream media and Democratic officials are spreading the narrative that the protesters targeted by the feds were "peaceful", in truth those arrested "are far from peaceful, instead repeatedly attacking federal property", highlights Paul Valone, a political commentator and executive director of Rights Watch International.

    "Equally ridiculous is the accusation that President Trump is targeting Democrat-led cities in the interest of politics," the political commentator notes. "Metaphorically speaking, one dispatches the fire department to the location of the fire."

    He draws attention to the fact that extended riots are occurring only in Democrat-led cities "because only Democrat leaders refuse to enforce laws prohibiting them".

    In early June, Seattle Mayor Jenny Durkan allowed protesters to create an "autonomous zone" free from police in the city's Capitol Hill neighbourhood. A few weeks later, the mayor moved to end the so-called Capitol Hill Organized Protest (CHOP) zone following a rise in gun violence. Although CHOP was dismantled by 2-3 July, protests and violent clashes with the police continued.

    ​"In the Pacific Northwest, the two continuing trouble spots are Portland, Oregon and Seattle, Washington, where demonstrations have continued daily for nearly two months", elaborates Dave Workman. "In Seattle, a small riot broke out in the city’s Capitol Hill neighbourhood Wednesday night, with vandalism, looting and an attempted arson."

    ​The journalist observes that municipal police in both Portland and Seattle "have been reluctant to get seriously combative", suggesting that apparently therefore federal law enforcement had to step in to protect federal government buildings in Portland.

    'Trump Should Have Waited Until Chicago Invites Him'

    However, some observers argue that there's no need to dispatching federal troops to the cities.

    "From where I live – Hyde Park – the situation is rather normal", says Paul Poast, an associate professor in the Department of Political Science at the University of Chicago. "No exceptional increase in crime and violence. However, in the South to Southwest portions of the city, which are traditionally the areas of the city hit hardest by crime, there has been an increase in violence. Does the increase merit sending in federal agents? No."

    The academic believes federal agents are being sent in so that Trump can double down on his claim that he’s a law-and-order president.

    "President Donald Trump and Attorney General Barr are on the wrong side of the constitutional issue and regarding this so-called project or operation legend in the committing of federal troops into Chicago without invitation," opines Mark Dankof, a US investigative journalist.

    The president had to wait until state governments requested his help to sort things out, Dankof believes, suggesting that it would be right both constitutionally and politically.

    "That's the thing to do, Mr. Trump. Don't intervene in these situations where you haven't been invited. Let Miss Lightfoot in Chicago figure out what to do as her communities keep burning. As you have all of this black on black violence that's taking place that she doesn't want to reference in terms of statistics. Just do the right thing constitutionally. Do the right thing politically. Let them go absolutely to hell until you're invited," the journalist says.

    On Tuesday, a group of human rights activists including the Western States Center, the First Unitarian Church of Portland, two state representatives and an ACLU legal observer, filed a lawsuit against the federal government over its law enforcement activities in Portland. The activists followed the suit of Attorney General of Oregon Ellen F. Rosenblum, who sued the federal government on 19 July over allegedly unlawful detainment of protesters.

    ​Meanwhile, in an apparent change of heart, Mayor Lori Lightfoot agreed that federal agents would be sent to the city to join existing operations to curb increasing crime, though previously she pledged to turn the feds away. Lightfoot and Trump discussed the expansion of Operation LeGend to Chicago on Wednesday.

    ​“Mayor Lightfoot maintains that all resources will be investigatory in nature and be coordinated through the US Attorney’s office", the mayor's office stated on 22 July.

    The views and opinions expressed in the article do not necessarily reflect those of Sputnik.

    Related:

    Unrest Continues in Portland Despite Deployment of Federal Forces - Video, Photos
    Federal Agents Banned From Using Physical Force Against Journalists, Observers in Portland
    ‘Wall of Moms’ Forms Human Chain in Portland to Shield Protesters From Federal Agents - Video
    Tags:
    Black Lives Matter, George Floyd killing, Department of Homeland Security (DHS), Donald Trump, Republicans, Democrats, Chicago, Portland, Seattle, United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    This Week in Pictures: 18 - 24 July
    Masked About-Face
    Masked About-Face
    Poll Results
    What Victory? New Poll Unveils How Much Americans Know About WWII
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse