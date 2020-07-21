Register
16:31 GMT21 July 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    A employee is seen at the Reference Center for Special Immunobiologicals (CRIE) of the Federal University of Sao Paulo (Unifesp) where the trials of the Oxford/AstraZeneca coronavirus vaccine are conducted, in Sao Paulo, Brazil, June 24, 2020

    'This is Definitely Not Standard Operating Procedure', Professor on Coronavirus Vaccine

    © REUTERS / Amanda Perobelli
    Opinion
    Get short URL
    Topic:
    Global COVID-19 Cases Spike to Highest Level Post-Lockdown (7)
    0 0 0
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/07/15/1079945399_0:236:2274:1515_1200x675_80_0_0_a96cc514e6c2c618345dc5d110143279.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/analysis/202007211079945372-this-is-definitely-not-standard-operating-procedure-professor-on-coronavirus-vaccine/

    The UK government has apparently signed deals for 90 million doses of potential coronavirus vaccines that are being developed. The vaccines are currently being researched by the pharmaceutical companies BioNtech and Pfizer, as well as the firm Valneva.

    This deal is in excess of the already secured 100 million doses that have been associated with the highly promising Oxford University trial being conducted by AstraZeneca. Yet it remains to be seen if these experimental vaccines are even effective.

    Professor Nigel McMillan, programme director of infectious diseases and immunology at the Menzies Health Institute, Griffith University, discusses the progress of the vaccine and the ways in which world governments could have trouble rolling out the vaccines.

    Sputnik: How far along is the coronavirus vaccine in terms of development?

    Nigel McMillan: In terms of vaccine development around the world, there are at least 23 now in clinical trial, and each of them have, I guess, a slightly different flavour of technology. I don't doubt that we will have a vaccine that will probably be available in early 2021. Certainly the way the Oxford Group is going, their phase three trials are starting; Moderna's vaccine has started their phase three trials. The question really is: what's the quality of the immune response that we might get from that vaccine in terms of, particularly, the longevity of the response, because we know that this particular class of viruses, these coronaviruses, have a very short immune response and that's why we get re-infected with them.

    Sputnik: Are vaccines usually developed at this pace?

    Nigel McMillan: This is definitely not standard operating procedure. One of the amazing things about this pandemic is the incredibly rapid progress of vaccine development worldwide. So we're doing things that would normally take several years in a matter of 6 months to 12 months. So we're doing things like under doing phase one trials and then starting phase two before phase one is finished. Then getting into phase three.

    So we're overlapping all these processes and we're manufacturing vaccines while we're still testing them in phase three. So phase three is really the big last study to show that the vaccine is actually effective in preventing the disease itself. So it's a calculated risk, but, of course, what it means is that on day one, when it's licenced, it's really to go to the general population.

    A woman holds a small bottle labeled with a Vaccine COVID-19 sticker and a medical syringe in this illustration taken April 10, 2020.
    © REUTERS / Dado Ruvic
    All Volunteers Gain COVID-19 Immunity After Using Vaccine at Russia's Sechenov University
    Sputnik: We’ve seen scepticism of vaccines grow in the last decade, could this new wave of scepticism hinder the effectiveness of a potential vaccine?

    Nigel McMillan: It's a real concern, because we've seen not only vaccine scepticism, but we're actually seeing pandemic scepticism. Certainly in some countries, there's the thought from some of the population that this is not, in fact, a real disease and these deaths aren't real. Of course, nothing further could be from the truth. So we're really battling two different fronts and I think governments will need to think very carefully about their education campaign.

    Certainly at a minimum, we would like to see the vulnerable and the elderly vaccinated, because, obviously, that's where most of the deaths are going to be coming from in the first instance. Whether we vaccinate everyone in the population I guess there's going to be a matter for each country to decide. But at a minimum, we want those elderly and vulnerable to get it.

    The views and opinions expressed in the article do not necessarily reflect those of Sputnik.

    Topic:
    Global COVID-19 Cases Spike to Highest Level Post-Lockdown (7)
    Tags:
    vaccine, coronavirus, COVID-19, United Kingdom
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    40th Anniversary of 1980 Summer Olympics in USSR
    Sinking Ship Shakeup
    Poll Results
    What Victory? New Poll Unveils How Much Americans Know About WWII
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse