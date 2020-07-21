Register
08:50 GMT21 July 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    Israeli flag at Herzl Mount, Jerusalem

    'Illogical and Full of Holes': Netanyahu's Plan Won't Salvage Israel's Economy, Expert Says

    © CC BY 2.0 / zeevveez / 1948 Israeli Flag
    Opinion
    Get short URL
    0 0 0
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107773/55/1077735510_0:336:2048:1488_1200x675_80_0_0_f40d86e921748d28f49f4cdb4085971e.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/analysis/202007211079941989-illogicaland-full-of-holes-netanyahus-plan-wont-salvage-israels-economy-expert-says/

    In a bid to calm the masses protesting across the country against his economic policy, the Israeli prime minister introduced a number of measures to keep the economy afloat. The problem, believes an Israeli expert on the economy, is that the steps being taken are way too unrealistic and don't offer much needed solutions.

    Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his government are still considering possible restrictions in a bid to contain the spread of the pandemic that has already claimed the lives of more than 400 people in the country. 

    Although new measures haven't been fully revealed yet, Netanyahu is thinking of limiting restaurants to only fifty visitors, dependent upon the condition they host them outside, while a decision on summer schools, museums, and gyms is expected later this week, getting on the public's already strained nerves. The latter have been hitting the street across the country over the last few days protesting against the government's policies.

    Cracks in Assistance?

    In an attempt to calm down the masses and to stimulate the economy, at the beginning of July, Netanyahu announced that his government would hand out up to $2,181 in assistance to each of the 500,000 small and medium businesses, whose operation was hurt due to the raging pandemic.

    But as the days went by and the bureaucracy around getting that assistance became more complicated, many Israelis realised that they could not rely on the promises made by politicians.

    Another thing they realised was that the $2,181 will only be given to 128,000 businesses. Others will receive much less, the sum for many will not reach $872.

    For Dr Alex Coman, an economics expert from Israel's Tel Aviv University, the government's assistance package doesn't make any sense.

    "It was just one in the line of plans that were largely ineffective. Although they did become generous with time, they virtually offered no solution to the masses", he lamented.

    To explain his point, Coman draws a comparison with the US, who has also been hit by the pandemic but has embraced a different approach to handling its economic crisis.

    "In the US they understand that small entrepreneurs are the engine that can restart the country's economy. They are the ones who were courageous enough to invest their money and they were the ones to hire others, creating jobs. Here in Israel, however, their significance is largely downplayed", said Coman, suggesting that money the injected was insufficient to keep the economy afloat.

    The amount of money was not the only "hole" in the Israeli government's assistance plan. Cracks have also been observed in the criteria put forward by the authorities. For example, cash injections were offered to businesses that started operating in 2018, while applications for companies launched in 2019 and 2020 were mostly denied. 

    In addition, grants have been calculated based on the 2019 income of owners but that sum very often didn't reflect their real profits.

    Another problem was the bureaucracy surrounding the application process.

    While many did not manage to get the funds by filling out a special form on the website of the country's tax authorities, others complained that the process was long, laborious, and required complicated calculations, something that could have been avoided had the Ministry of Finance who took charge over the process used existing social security agency information to tackle the problem.

    "It is not enough for the government to say they are handing out $2.6 billion, they should also have a mechanism that would make sure to distribute that money. Israel has that mechanism but the competition between government agencies made the process inefficient and lack any sense".

    Indiscriminate Assistance Slammed by Public

    Inefficiency has also been observed in yet another plan offered by Netanyahu, where he pledged up to $872 in grants to every Israeli citizen, regardless of their income and whether they have been affected by the pandemic or not.

    "Giving out money to everyone is ridiculous", said Coman. "At a time of a crisis, the more logical thing would be to focus your resources, not to disperse them. Instead of restarting the economy, the decision to hand out cash left, right, and centre has reached an opposite effect", he argued, adding that the current policies led to a situation, where many preferred to stay unemployed to keep the cash flowing, rather than look for a job.

    Coman was not the only one venting anger at the decision. The Israeli media has published multiple reports of dissatisfied individuals, who called the move "populistic" and who couldn't understand the logic behind bolstering those, who didn't ask for assistance, while depriving families of the means to stay afloat.

    Following the uproar, Netanyahu backtracked from his initial offer and although the willingness to reach "every citizens of Israel" is still on the table, reports suggest that the $1.7 billion devoted to the programme will be distributed in a way that will cater to the needs of struggling families.

    The only question that still remains unanswered is whether it will be enough to get Israel's economy moving and whether it will extinguish the fire ignited by the dissatisfied masses.

    The views and opinions expressed in the article do not necessarily reflect those of Sputnik.

    Tags:
    coronavirus, COVID-19, economy, Israel
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    40th Anniversary of 1980 Summer Olympics in USSR
    Sinking Ship Shakeup
    Poll Results
    What Victory? New Poll Unveils How Much Americans Know About WWII
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse