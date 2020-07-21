Register
07:20 GMT21 July 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    100, 50, 20, 10 and 5 yuan bills

    Lucrative Safe Haven: Why Foreign Investors Have Doubled Down on Buying China's Sovereign Debt

    © Sputnik / Alexandr Demyanchuk
    Opinion
    Get short URL
    0 11
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/i/logo-itemprop.png
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/analysis/202007211079941677-lucrative-safe-haven-why-foreign-investors-have-doubled-down-on-buying-chinas-sovereign-debt/

    Foreign investors are continuing to buy Chinese government debt at a rapid pace as the worldwide economic downturn caused by the COVID pandemic bites with global GDP expected to fall by 4.6% in 2020. Chinese academic Liu Dongmin has explained why the country's yuan-denominated sovereign bonds remain a hot item.

    In the second quarter of 2020, foreign capital funnelled into the yuan-denominated Chinese government debt surpassed 4.3 trillion yuan ($619 billion), growing at the highest pace since late 2018, according to The Wall Street Journal.

    At the end of March just 2.26 trillion yuan ($319 billion) in Chinese onshore debt was held in foreign institutions. The increase in investing activity on the Chinese bond market coincided with a steep 6.8% slump in the first quarter of this year caused by the coronavirus-related economic slowdown. However, China's economy bounced back in the second quarter, with the country's GDP rising 3.2 percent year-on-year, according to the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) report released on 15 July.

    Why China's Yields on Bonds Remain Attractive  

    The main reason behind the Chinese economy getting back on track and growing interest from foreign investors is that Beijing has managed to cope with the COVID-19 pandemic relatively well, according to Liu Dongmin, head of the Centre for International Finance at the Institute of World Economics and Politics, Chinese Academy of Social Sciences.

    "Presently the economic power of the People's Republic of China has increased", Liu stresses. "Therefore, the related financial products are becoming more stable. At the same time, we see that the yield on Chinese government bonds is significantly higher than that on similar securities in Western countries, which, on the one hand, have been hit harder by the epidemic. On the other hand, these economies have been developing for many years at a much slower pace than China. As a result, we see ultra-low, zero, and even negative interest rates".

    The epidemic has affected almost all countries. While the United States, the European Union, Japan, and a number of other developed countries have taken a series of measures to tackle the crisis including dropping interest rates to zero or even negative values, China is adhering to a moderate monetary policy and trying to stimulate the economy with fiscal measures. As a result, 10-year Chinese Treasury bonds now offer a yield of 3.118%, while the yields on US, Japanese, and German bonds are 0.597%, 0.023%, and minus 0.515%, respectively.

    The Chinese authorities are benefitting from having more foreigners holding Chinese public debt, because this increases the efficiency of management, according to Liu.

    "It is undoubtedly very beneficial for us to increase the share of foreign investors among the holders of Chinese bonds because, on the one hand, it plays a positive role in the internationalisation of the yuan, and on the other hand, it shows the quality of governance", he elaborates.

    While increasing the share of foreign investors among the holders of PRC debt securities, China will continue to improve debt management, he opines, explaining that when the Chinese learn how to manage debt well, then the demand for these products will increase.

    The Oriental Pearl TV Tower (C), in the Lujiazui Financial District in Pudong, is lit in red, white and blue, resembling the colours of the French flag, in Shanghai on November 14, 2015
    © AFP 2020 / JOHANNES EISELE
    The Oriental Pearl TV Tower (C), in the Lujiazui Financial District in Pudong, is lit in red, white and blue, resembling the colours of the French flag, in Shanghai on November 14, 2015

    Local Government Bonds Play Important Role in China's Recovery

    "I think, apart from the national debt, we can still start offering foreign investors bonds of local governments", Liu adds. "We welcome the purchase of local government bonds by foreign investors on the interbank market, so that China's national and local government debt becomes increasingly safe assets in the eyes of international investors".

    Local government bonds are playing an important role in the PRC's post-COVID economic recovery. China's local governments issued around 3.49 trillion yuan (about $496.5 billion) worth of bonds in the first six months of this year, according to the country's Ministry of Finance. The money is expected to be spent on the construction of "new infrastructure": 5G networks, data centres, smart factories, etc. Judging from the total annual quota, approved by the central government, 4.73 trillion yuan ($666 billion) in new local government bonds may be issued this year. This is up 53.6% from last year's quota by value, according to the Global Times.

    Still the overall share of foreign holders of Chinese government bonds remains relatively low. This can be put down to it previously being extremely difficult to enter the Chinese market. However, in mid-2017, the country launched the Bond Connect programme which allowed foreigners to invest in the bond markets of mainland China through the Hong Kong market. There's no need now to open a separate trading account in the mainland which has significantly simplified the investment process.  

    At the same time, last year passive stockholders, who prefer to invest in indices, gained easier access to the Chinese market, since government bonds, as well as the securities of some Chinese state banks, were included in the Bloomberg Barclays aggregate index. A year later, Chinese bonds were included in the JPMorgan index. The aforementioned measures have facilitated the steep increase in the number of foreign holders of China's yuan-denominated sovereign debt.

    The views and opinions expressed in the article do not necessarily reflect those of Sputnik.

    Related:

    'China Minimised Economic Impact While US Risks Becoming Zombie Country,' Academic Says
    China Weighs Retaliation Against Nokia and Ericsson for Huawei Ban by EU States, WSJ Reports
    Photos: China Begins Final Assembly of Next Two Advanced Aircraft Carriers, Aims for 2021 Delivery
    Tags:
    coronavirus, COVID-19, Germany, Japan, United States, government bonds, China
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    40th Anniversary of 1980 Summer Olympics in USSR
    Sinking Ship Shakeup
    Poll Results
    What Victory? New Poll Unveils How Much Americans Know About WWII
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse