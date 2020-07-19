Register
04:08 GMT19 July 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    U.S. and Russian flags hung at the U.S. Embassy in Moscow, Russia, Friday, July 28, 2017

    Pundits: US Uncompromising Stance on Open Skies Treaty May Result in Europe Losing Patience One Day

    © AP Photo / Alexander Zemlianichenko
    Opinion
    Get short URL
    0 0 0
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/105608/88/1056088801_0:278:5333:3277_1200x675_80_0_0_d38bbc8f2d50fc0a84931e43f98657f0.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/analysis/202007191079924401-us-uncompromising-stance-on-open-skies-treaty-may-result-in-europe-losing-patience/

    MOSCOW (Sputnik) – The US uncompromising position on the Open Skies Treaty may even further alienate Washington and even its long-standing allies, the experts said, adding that if the US administration continues to abuse the transatlantic bloc to turn Europe against Russia, Europe may lose its patience one day.

    This week, nearly two months after US President Donald Trump announced the US withdrawal from the Open Skies Treaty, the US Air Force officially announced that it dropped plans to update and conduct maintenance to the OC-135 Open Skies aircraft and cancelled the programme, making the future of the agreement even vaguer and uncertain.

    Signed in 1992, the Treaty on Open Skies was established as trust-building and transparency measures in the post-cold war world. The agreement set a programme for its 35 parties to conduct unarmed aerial surveillance over the territory of the participants to openly collect information about one another's militaries. The Open Skies aircraft should pass specific standards to be allowed to conduct the operations.

    Air Force Research Laboratory
    Parties to Open Skies Treaty to Convene on Monday to Discuss US Withdrawal
    Yet, in May 2020, US President Donald Trump abruptly announced his country was quitting the treaty, claiming long-standing non-compliance by Russia. US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo specified shortly later that Washington would withdraw in six months unless Moscow commits to observing the pact. Russia denied US claims of breaching the pact and said later that Moscow saw no reason to trust Washington's claims.

    In early July, the remaining treaty signatories held a conference to discuss the United States' withdrawal from the agreement. Speaking after the conference, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov said that Moscow and Washington have not succeeded in harmonising their stands on the treaty, and Washington was unlikely to change its decision.

    The US decision puzzled its allies, in particular, France, Germany, Belgium, Spain, Finland, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, the Czech Republic and Sweden. The nations condemned Trump’s move to leave the agreement, praising the treaty as "a crucial element of the confidence-building framework" in Europe and across the Atlantic.

    Rift Between US, Allies to Continue to Widen 

    The Open Skies Treaty became the third arms control deal, after the Iranian nuclear agreement and the Intermediate-Range Nuclear Forces (INF) treaty, that Trump has left in the years of his presidency. In both cases, the US moves raised eyebrows among Washington’s partners.

    The rift between the US and its allies has been widening since Trump took office, Noah Mayhew, a research associate at the Vienna Center for Disarmament and Non-Proliferation, recalled in an interview.

    "If the United States does not reverse its decision to withdraw from Open Skies, I have no doubt that this rift will continue to widen", he said.

    As the US rhetoric toward the Open Skies agreement strengthens, speculations emerge that the US allies, which are among the signatories of the deal, may cave in to US pressure and ditch the agreement. Earlier in July, Ryabkov stated that the agreement may fall apart in a domino effect if participant countries succumb to US pressure.

    However, Mayhew believes that the parties to the agreement would still continue to benefit from the surveillance flights that remain. He recalled that many of the surveillance planes are American and as a result, there will be few resources to implement the treaty.

    "Even still, the Trump Administration’s disdain towards multilateralism has alienated many of US-friendly countries in Europe, so others leaving simply because the US leave does not seem likely", he said.

    According to the expert, the real risk is that Moscow would decide to quit the agreement.

    "With neither Russia nor the United States in the Treaty, the utility of the Treaty as a confidence-building measure would be drastically reduced and may become little more than a symbolic gesture among remaining countries", he said.

    US Non-Constructive Approach

    The assertiveness of US foreign policy is getting tougher every day and other countries are simply losing patience with such "a non-constructive approach", Milan Uhrik, a member of the European Parliament, said.

    "If the US would permanently abuse the transatlantic alliance to chase Europe against Russia, the Europeans will lose their patience with this approach one day", Uhrik, who is also a member of the delegation to the EU-Russia Parliamentary Cooperation Committee and the delegation for relations with the United States, said.

    Yet, Uhrik admitted that such a decision to quit the deal may be changed when US allies from NATO increase the pressure on Washington.

    "Uncompromising position of the USA can further damage the disrupted relations between the EU and the USA. If the transatlantic alliance of Europe and the USA would permanently serve as a battering ram of the US against Russia then the Europeans will sooner or later start to evade from this transatlantic alliance and start to build their own defence and foreign policy", he said.

    Uhrik noted that the decision to walk away from the treaty was purely political.

    "I think the main and real reason of president Trump doing such resolutions is to show the US citizens (and voters) that he is not under Russian influence, that the US are 'strong again' and they won't obey anybody from abroad", Uhrik said.

    Small Chances to Re-Join Treaty for US

    The chances that Washington would anyhow change its course on the treaty are small as long as Trump remains president, according to Mayhew.

    "Since he took office President Trump and his Administration have shown marked contempt for multilateralism seemingly in any form – the JCPOA [Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action, also known as Iranian nuclear deal], the INF Treaty, Open Skies, New START [Strategic Arms Reduction Treaty] and even the Paris Climate Accords and the World Health Organisation", he said.

    Mayhew believes that if Trump is defeated at the November presidential election, the new leader may attempt to "repair some of the damage", including the resumption of Open Skies talks.

    "But a new US president would take office in January 2021, several months after the US is no longer party to Open Skies. As a result, it would not simply be a matter of reversing the decision to withdraw, but rather acceding to the Treaty all over again – somewhat more complicated", he concluded.

    Meanwhile, Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden has already voiced his support for the treaty and said that if elected, he could reverse plans to pull out of the deal.

    Asked about the future of the deal, Mayhew believes that the deal does not have to cease functioning without Washington.

    "Whether Open Skies goes away completely or not is up to the countries that remain, should the US indeed withdraw", he explained.

    He recalled that the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action, also known as Iranian nuclear deal, keeps functioning – yet, with more difficulties - even after the withdrawal of the US back in 2018.

    The views and opinions expressed in the article do not necessarily reflect those of Sputnik.

    Tags:
    Open Skies Treaty, United States, Russia
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    This Week in Pictures: 11 - 17 July
    Sinking Ship Shakeup
    Poll Results
    What Victory? New Poll Unveils How Much Americans Know About WWII
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse