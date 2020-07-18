Will Israeli Plan For Jordan Valley Sovereignty Extension Be Frozen Amid New US Demands?

The Trump administration has put forward new conditions for Tel Aviv to approve the implementation plan of the 'Deal of the Century'.

The administration of US President Donald Trump now requires a plan that will be approved by both Likud and Kahol Lavan. At the same time, the parties must settle political differences and stop threatening each other with new elections.

Experts explain how feasible the fulfilment of these conditions now is and whether the US is trying to block Netanyahu's attempt to extend Tel Aviv's sovereignty over the territories of the Jordan Valley.

American Sand in Netanyahu’s Wheels

Former leader of the United Arab List and former member of the Israeli Knesset, Muhamad Kanan, believes that the Trump administration intends to complicate the extension of sovereignty issue for Netanyahu, as there are now too many opponents of the US president's plan in the global arena for the deal to be accepted.

“The opposition towards the “Deal of the Century” is too great on the world stage. The UN, the EU, the Russian Federation and China – world leaders – and a number of other states and associations spoke out against the latter. It has become clear to the American administration that the plan’s implementation of the “deal” may not have the most favourable consequences, including for the US foreign policy course. Therefore, to avoid drawing back the guarantees given to the Israelis, it would be easier for the US administration to complicate Tel Aviv's task. This is looking particularly good, given the current tensions between Likud and Kahol Lavan”, Kanan said.

The former Tel Aviv politician added that Netanyahu will be unable to realise the sovereignty extension plan at any time in the near future because Blue and White leader Benny Gantz is unwilling to compromise with him.

“Gantz is not going to cede to him and is trying to force his line. The Army and Mossad are also not giving the extreme right government full support. And the further the issue of the annexation is pushed aside, the less chance it has of being realised. No one can even imagine what the outcome of the US elections will be like. That's why Netanyahu is facing a serious dead-end situation right now”.

© AP Photo / Oded Balilty People walk past an election campaign billboard for the Blue and White party, the opposition party led by Benny Gantz, left, in Ramat Gan, Israel, Sunday, Feb. 23, 2020. Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu of the Likud party is pictured at right.

Domestic Policy Is Pressing Down on Foreign Policy

At the same time, a Palestinian expert on international relations, Professor Osama Shaat, of Al-Quds University, believes that the shift in US attitude toward Trump's so-called Deal of the Century is due to a serious internal crisis which has put in jeopardy many issues, including a second term for the US president.

“Trump and the Republican Party currently have no time for Israel and the realisation of the “Deal of the Century”. Unprecedented anti-racism demonstrations in the country may pull the rug out from under the feet of the current US president. So he will try to put pressure on Netanyahu not to implement the annexation plan, at least without a full compromise with Gantz. Thus, Washington is trying to delay the annexation moment as far as possible. Apparently, Trump expects to deal with this issue after the presidential election. Yet, as we can see, domestic politics has considerable influence on the foreign policy course”, he said.

Shaat detailed that Washington's current steps do not suggest that American foreign policy is seriously changing – on the contrary, he asserted, it has remained consistent.

“This is just Trump's tactical game: you have to lay low, win the election, and then support the Israeli annexation”, he offered.

If Trump loses the election, however, nothing will prevent him from pushing Netanyahu to proceed with the sovereignty expansion over the Jordan Valley as quickly as possible.

“Israel may well try to implement the plan in two months, especially if both Trump and Netanyahu no longer have anything to lose”, he noted.

The views and opinions expressed in the article do not necessarily reflect those of Sputnik.